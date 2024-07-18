Bank of South Carolina Named to List of Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC), parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, announced that the Bank has been included in American Banker magazine's annual ranking of the nation's top 100 publicly traded community banks with assets under $2 billion.

Ranked 88th out of the top 100 banks, The Bank of South Carolina is the only South Carolina bank included in this year's list, which appeared in American Banker on June 10, 2024. The ranking was developed by Washington, DC-based consulting firm Capital Performance Group using three-year average return on equity and covering the period from 2021 to 2023. There were 361 institutions that met the criteria for consideration this year.

"We are exceedingly proud to, once again, be recognized by American Banker as one of the top-performing community banks in the country," said President & CEO, Eugene H. Walpole, IV. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust placed in us by our customers and shareholders. Since the Bank's inception, we have remained steadfastly committed to a model and culture that is centered on relationships – not transactions. Our aim is to deliver best-in-class responsiveness, attention to detail, and personalized service to our loyal customers throughout the communities we serve."

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA