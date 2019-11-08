Bank of South Carolina Opens North Charleston Office

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Bank of South Carolina Corporation (Nasdaq: BKSC), holding company of the Bank of South Carolina (Bank), opened a new banking office at 9403 Highway 78 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The office will serve as the Bank's fifth location in the greater Charleston area and its first in North Charleston.

Fleetwood S. Hassell, President of the Bank of South Carolina, stated, "We are excited about the opening of our North Charleston office following the culmination of several years of planning and eager anticipation. We believe this site to be an incredible hub of economic activity. Our Bank is proud to anchor this new Financial Center and to participate in and promote its growth."

The North Charleston office will provide a full range of banking services, including personal and business banking as well as mortgage banking. With over 50 years of combined experience, veteran bankers Terry Strawn and Perry Trouche will lead the Bank's business development efforts in North Charleston, focused primarily on commercial and consumer lending. Valerie Stone, who has over 30 years of banking experience, will serve as Manager. The North Charleston office will also house the Bank's mortgage operations department.

The Bank of South Carolina, a De Novo Charter which opened in 1987 at 256 Meeting Street, has offices in North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina Corporation

