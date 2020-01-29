Bank of Southern California Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL) today reported results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Total assets ended the year at $830 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 8.1% compared to December 2018. Total loans increased 6.6% to $677 million and total deposits increased 7.0% to $672 million compared to the prior year as well. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $1.64 million, compared to $1.72 million in Q3 2019 and $2.00 million in Q4 2018. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $6.77 million up 29% from $5.26 million for the year ended December 2018. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.78 for the year ended December 2019 versus $0.71 in the year ended December 2018.

Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California said, "We produced solid results for 2019 and continue to increase meaningful loan and deposit relationships while maintaining strong credit quality across our portfolio. Specifically, we reported strong commercial and industrial loan growth, increased non-interest bearing DDA, and a rise in total assets, largely attributed to our recent capital raise." The Banks' focus on C&I lending is not only reflected in a 14% increase in outstanding C&I loans during the year, but also in undisbursed C&I commitments, which increased 46% during the year. Non-interest bearing demand deposits, increased 22% during 2019, a result of our emphasis on relationship-based banking.

"As we enter 2020, we remain focused on advancing and driving growth in the Southern California market. Our strategic merger with CalWest Bank will provide us with an expanded branch presence covering Orange County and the Inland Empire as well as operational synergies and efficiencies, thus allowing us to better serve the business community. The merger is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2020," concluded Rogge.

John Farkash, Chairman of the Board said, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter to close out 2019. The Bank has achieved good momentum in executing our strategy and moving towards a relationship-focused approach to banking. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Additional Financial Highlights

Total loans decreased $8 million during the 4 th quarter to $677 million at quarter end; the reduction was primarily related to construction loans, which declined $10 million during the quarter as projects paid off as planned. The pace of total loan payoffs slowed in the second half of 2019 to $37 million , down from the $62 million pace set in the first six months of the year. Compared to the first half of the year, new loan origination units increased by 28% in the second half of the year resulting in $155 million in total gross loan commitments in 2019.

during the 4 quarter to at quarter end; the reduction was primarily related to construction loans, which declined during the quarter as projects paid off as planned. The pace of total loan payoffs slowed in the second half of 2019 to , down from the pace set in the first six months of the year. Compared to the first half of the year, new loan origination units increased by 28% in the second half of the year resulting in in total gross loan commitments in 2019. During 2019, the Bank has focused on improving its core deposit portfolio. This is not only reflected in the 22% growth in noninterest-bearing demand (DDA) during 2019, but also in the growth of money market deposits, which increased $26 million , or 12%, during 2019. This core deposit growth allowed the Bank to decrease reliance on higher cost time deposits, which declined 9% during 2019.

, or 12%, during 2019. This core deposit growth allowed the Bank to decrease reliance on higher cost time deposits, which declined 9% during 2019. Noninterest expenses grew $3.6 million in 2019 compared to 2018. However, both years include non-recurring costs associated with merger and restructuring expenses, $2.1 million in 2018 related to the merger with Americas United Bank, and $592k in 2019 associated with the plan of merger with CalWest Bank.

in 2019 compared to 2018. However, both years include non-recurring costs associated with merger and restructuring expenses, in 2018 related to the merger with Americas United Bank, and in 2019 associated with the plan of merger with CalWest Bank. Nonperforming assets continue to be very low and were 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2019 , compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2018 . The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was 0.79% of total loans at December 31, 2019 , up from 0.69% at December 31, 2018 . When including $1.9 million in loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM), the ALLL and LFVCM represent 1.07% of total loans versus 1.10% at December 31, 2018 .

[Quarterly Financial Highlights Table Follows]

More details about our quarterly results are available on our website and through the following link to our most recent quarterly results and trends: https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and Bank of Southern California intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of that Act.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Future events are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Bank to successfully execute its business plan; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; changes in demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking legislation or regulation; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies and assessments; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy.

Bank of Southern California undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California

aconover@banksocal.com

858.847.4762

Bank of Southern California

















Quarterly Financial Highlights

















(Unaudited)





















Quarterly

Annual ($$ in thousands except per share data)

2019 2019 2019 2019 2018









4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr

2019 2018 EARNINGS

















Net interest income $ 7,736 7,795 7,625 7,698 8,031

30,854 24,900 Provision for loan losses $ 200 300 200 300 450

1,000 1,600 NonInterest income $ 321 695 519 420 526

1,954 2,803 NonInterest expense $ 5,512 5,711 5,705 5,198 5,279

22,125 18,571 Income tax expense $ 709 763 667 771 823

2,910 2,274 Net income $ 1,636 1,716 1,572 1,849 2,005

6,773 5,258



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.22 0.24

0.80 0.74 Average shares outstanding

8,578,102 8,410,522 8,410,522 8,409,272 8,402,251

8,452,104 7,091,176 Ending shares outstanding

9,405,190 8,410,522 8,410,522 8,410,522 8,408,022

9,405,190 8,408,022



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets

0.79% 0.87% 0.82% 0.99% 1.07%

0.87% 0.87% Return on average common equity

5.93% 6.37% 6.02% 7.30% 7.91%

6.39% 6.57% Yield on loans

5.23% 5.44% 5.59% 5.66% 5.63%

5.47% 5.39% Yield on earning assets

4.88% 5.21% 5.24% 5.36% 5.40%

5.17% 5.01% Cost of deposits

0.88% 0.99% 0.98% 0.96% 0.84%

0.95% 0.70% Net interest margin

4.01% 4.24% 4.28% 4.41% 4.59%

4.23% 4.36% Efficiency ratio

68.42% 67.26% 70.05% 64.03% 61.70%

67.44% 67.04%



















CAPITAL

















Tangible equity to tangible assets

12.58% 10.83% 11.62% 11.29% 11.01%

12.58% 11.01% Book value (BV) per common share $ 12.81 12.77 12.56 12.30 12.06

12.81 12.06 Tangible BV per common share $ 10.85 10.56 10.34 10.07 9.81

10.85 9.81



















ASSET QUALITY

















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (11) 36 (9) (7) (0)

9 303 Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,363 5,153 4,888 4,679 4,373

5,363 4,373 ALLL to total loans

0.79% 0.75% 0.78% 0.74% 0.69%

0.79% 0.69% Loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM) $ 1,906 2,030 2,249 2,479 2,594

1,906 2,594 ALLL and LFVCM to total loans

1.07% 1.05% 1.14% 1.14% 1.10%

1.07% 1.10% Nonperforming loans $ 1,911 2,225 2,033 3,298 4,574

1,911 4,574 Other real estate owned $ 0 0 0 0 0

0 0 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.23% 0.27% 0.27% 0.43% 0.60%

0.23% 0.60%



















END OF PERIOD BALANCES

















Total loans $ 676,655 684,717 623,424 628,538 634,651

676,655 634,651 Total assets $ 830,186 839,060 766,730 768,823 767,948

830,186 767,948 Deposits $ 671,914 692,899 632,246 635,676 627,816

671,914 627,816 Loans to deposits

100.71% 98.82% 98.60% 98.88% 101.09%

100.71% 101.09% Shareholders' equity $ 120,523 107,400 105,619 103,481 101,360

120,523 101,360 Full-time equivalent employees

97 96 100 96 94

97 94



















AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) | | (YTD)















Total loans $ 678,015 664,946 623,541 629,799 627,544

649,251 495,252 Earning assets $ 766,012 730,165 714,889 707,920 694,190

729,844 571,450 Total assets (net of AFS valuation) $ 818,989 783,043 766,960 755,842 741,463

781,386 604,727 Deposits $ 671,443 641,867 633,478 628,950 626,433

644,045 517,546 Shareholders' equity $ 109,464 106,853 104,745 102,707 100,500

105,963 80,078

