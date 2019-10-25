Bank of Southern California Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total assets grew to $839 million at September 30, 2019, a 14% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018. Quarterly net income increased to $1.72 million in Q3 2019 from $1.57 million in Q2 2019; Q3 2018 was $875 thousand, but included $936 thousand in expenses, net of tax, related to the acquisition of Americas United Bank, which closed July 31, 2018. Total loans ended Q3 2019 at $685 million and total deposits were $693 million.

Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California said, "Our solid earnings performance for the third quarter included strong commercial loan growth, an increase in noninterest-bearing DDA, and a decrease in time deposits, all driven by our commitment to building long-lasting relationships with our clients. We remain focused on delivering upon this strategy and driving growth for long-term value."

"The Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to the Southern California business community and has achieved momentum in the newly expanded markets of Los Angeles and Orange. We look forward to achieving additional growth opportunities as we further our investment in Orange County and expand East into the Inland Empire through our proposed merger with CalWest Bank, previously announced on October 21, 2019," concluded Rogge.

Bank of Southern California's continued focus on relationship banking has been impactful, leading to an increase in organic noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth of $15.1 million during the quarter, and a $35.4 million increase since December 2018. John Farkash, Chairman of the Board said, "Results for the third quarter were strong and the Bank remains focused on driving long-term growth and delivering greater value to our shareholders."

Additional Financial Highlights

Total loans increased $61 million during the quarter to $685 million at quarter end. Loan payoffs totaled $9.3 million in the quarter, down from the $62 million pace set in the first six months of the year. In addition to the growth in C&I loans, loan growth during Q3 was centered in commercial real estate loans.

The Bank has been focused on improving its deposit portfolio mix toward more core deposits. This is not only reflected in the growth in noninterest-bearing demand (DDA), but also in the growth of money market deposits, which increased $23 million in Q3. The Bank will continue to reposition and improve the deposit portfolio with the longer-term goal of managing a strong net interest margin.

in Q3. The Bank will continue to reposition and improve the deposit portfolio with the longer-term goal of managing a strong net interest margin. Noninterest expenses in Q3 2019 include $192 thousand related to the proposed merger with CalWest Bank and in Q2 2018 included $1.2 million related to the merger with Americas United Bank.

related to the proposed merger with CalWest Bank and in Q2 2018 included related to the merger with Americas United Bank. Nonperforming assets continue to be very low and were 0.27% of total assets at September 30, 2019 , compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2018 . The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was 0.75% of total loans at September 30, 2019 , up from 0.69% at December 31, 2018 . When including $2.0 million in loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM), the ALLL and LFVCM represent 1.05% of total loans versus 1.10% at December 31, 2018 .

[Quarterly Financial Highlights Table Follows]

More details about our quarterly results are available on our website and through the following link to our most recent quarterly results and trends: https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and Bank of Southern California intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of that Act.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Future events are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Bank to successfully execute its business plan; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; changes in demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking legislation or regulation; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies and assessments; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy.

Bank of Southern California undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Amanda Conover

Bank of Southern California

aconover@banksocal.com

858.847.4762

Bank of Southern California

















Quarterly Financial Highlights

















(Unaudited)





















Quarterly

9 Months YTD ($$ in thousands except per share data)

2019 2019 2019 2018 2018









3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr

2019 2018 EARNINGS

















Net interest income $ 7,795 7,625 7,698 8,031 6,736

23,118 16,869 Provision for loan losses $ 300 200 300 450 450

800 1,150 NonInterest income $ 695 519 420 526 577

1,633 2,277 NonInterest expense $ 5,711 5,705 5,198 5,279 5,587

16,613 13,292 Income tax expense $ 763 667 771 823 401

2,201 1,451 Net income $ 1,716 1,572 1,849 2,005 875

5,137 3,253



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 0.19 0.22 0.24 0.11

0.61 0.49 Average shares outstanding

8,410,522 8,410,522 8,409,272 8,402,251 7,689,827

8,410,105 6,654,150 Ending shares outstanding

8,410,522 8,410,522 8,410,522 8,408,022 8,398,092

8,410,522 8,398,092



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets

0.87% 0.82% 0.99% 1.07% 0.52%

0.89% 0.77% Return on average common equity

6.37% 6.02% 7.30% 7.91% 3.77%

6.56% 5.93% Yield on loans

5.44% 5.59% 5.66% 5.63% 5.30%

5.56% 5.26% Yield on earning assets

5.21% 5.24% 5.36% 5.40% 4.87%

5.27% 4.78% Cost of deposits

0.99% 0.98% 0.96% 0.84% 0.72%

0.98% 0.63% Net interest margin

4.24% 4.28% 4.41% 4.59% 4.23%

4.31% 4.21% Efficiency ratio

67.26% 70.05% 64.03% 61.70% 76.40%

67.12% 69.42%



















CAPITAL

















Tangible equity to tangible assets

10.83% 11.62% 11.29% 11.01% 11.14%

10.83% 11.14% Book value (BV) per common share $ 12.77 12.56 12.30 12.06 11.77

12.77 11.77 Tangible BV per common share $ 10.56 10.34 10.07 9.81 9.49

10.56 9.49



















ASSET QUALITY

















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 36 (9) (7) (0) (29)

20 304 Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,153 4,888 4,679 4,373 3,922

5,153 3,922 ALLL to total loans

0.75% 0.78% 0.74% 0.69% 0.65%

0.75% 0.65% Loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM) $ 2,030 2,249 2,479 2,594 2,834

2,030 2,834 ALLL and LFVCM to total loans

1.05% 1.14% 1.14% 1.10% 1.11%

1.05% 1.11% Nonperforming loans $ 2,225 2,033 3,298 4,574 3,733

2,225 3,733 Other real estate owned $ 0 0 0 0 0

0 0 Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.27% 0.27% 0.43% 0.60% 0.51%

0.27% 0.51%



















END OF PERIOD BALANCES

















Total loans $ 684,717 623,424 628,538 634,651 606,753

684,717 606,753 Total assets $ 839,060 766,730 768,823 767,948 734,923

839,060 734,923 Deposits $ 692,899 632,246 635,676 627,816 632,803

692,899 632,803 Loans to deposits

98.82% 98.60% 98.88% 101.09% 95.88%

98.82% 95.88% Shareholders' equity $ 107,400 105,619 103,481 101,360 98,865

107,400 98,865 Full-time equivalent employees

96 100 96 94 94

96 94



















AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) | | (YTD)















Total loans $ 664,946 623,541 629,799 627,544 540,165

639,557 452,590 Earning assets $ 730,165 714,889 707,920 694,190 632,508

717,655 535,650 Total assets (net of AFS valuation) $ 783,043 766,960 755,842 741,463 670,942

768,715 565,060 Deposits $ 641,867 633,478 628,950 626,433 569,424

634,812 482,113 Shareholders' equity $ 106,853 104,745 102,707 100,500 92,091

104,783 73,322

SOURCE Bank of Southern California, N.A.

