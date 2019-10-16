Bank of Southern California Names Jacob Mathews Managing Director of Business Banking

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Jacob Mathews has joined the company as Managing Director of Business Banking. He will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California's client base by actively seeking new business opportunities in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Mr. Mathews is an accomplished business banker with a wealth of in-market knowledge and a commitment to helping small businesses grow and succeed. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as Relationship Manager II with California Bank & Trust.

"We are pleased to welcome Jacob to our experienced team of Managing Directors. He is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a proven history of delivering custom-tailored financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses throughout Southern California," said John Chung, Group Managing Director. "We look forward to Jacob's contributions as Bank of Southern California continues to build upon its success and realize additional growth opportunities in Los Angeles County and Orange County," concluded Chung.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in West Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

