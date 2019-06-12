Bank of Southern California Names Kamran Khosrovani Branch Managing Director

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today that it has hired Kamran Khosrovani as Branch Managing Director of Business Banking in Los Angeles. He will focus on client acquisition and retention as Bank of Southern California looks to further expand its presence throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

Mr. Khosrovani is an accomplished and respected business banker with deep roots in the West Los Angeles and surrounding communities, with a commitment to delivering superior service. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as Managing Director for First Republic Bank, specializing in relationship management and growing core deposits. Mr. Khosrovani holds a bachelor's degree from California State University Northridge.

"Kamran is a strong addition to our team of Branch Managing Directors and our clients will benefit from his wealth of in-market experience," said Scott Yates, Group Managing Director. "He has a proven track record of successfully managing and growing his portfolio. Kamran will play a vital role as we continue to expand our market presence and further position Bank of Southern California as the bank of choice for businesses in Southern California," concluded Yates.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

