Bank of Southern California Names Troy Perry Managing Director, Business Banking

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Troy Perry has joined the company as Managing Director of Business Banking. He will be responsible for broadening Bank of Southern California's market presence by actively seeking new business opportunities throughout Los Angeles' Westside.

Mr. Perry offers a wealth of commercial and industrial lending expertise, with more than ten years of experience in business development, credit and portfolio management. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as Vice President, Commercial and Business Banking Manager at California Bank & Trust. Mr. Perry holds a bachelor's degree from University of Washington.

"I am pleased to welcome Troy to Bank of Southern California's Business Banking team. He offers deep roots and a wealth of experience providing banking products, services, and solutions to businesses throughout Southern California," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

"This is an important step in expanding our Business Banking team and growing our footprint in key markets. Troy's background and experience in credit and commercial lending, are a big win for the Bank," concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County.

