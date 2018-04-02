Bank of Southern California Successfully Completes $26 Million Capital Offering

A portion of the capital raised will be utilized to complete the Bank's recent announcement to acquire Americas United Bank (AUNB), Glendale, CA. Bank of Southern California entered into a definitive agreement with Americas United Bank on February 21, 2018 with an expected close in the third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The additional capital raised will further support the Bank's successful strategy of driving both organic growth and increasing its geographic footprint in Southern California.

Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California, stated that proceeds from the offering strengthens the Bank's balance sheet and further supports the company's expansion. "This successful capital offering was completed in a very short time," Rogge added. "The strong interest that we received from individual and institutional investors demonstrates the investment community's endorsement and confidence in Bank of Southern California's performance and future value."

The Bank was represented by MJC Partners, LLC, who served as the sole placement agent for the offering.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professional, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, and a production office in Orange County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call 858.847.4780.

About MJC Partners, LLC

MJC Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based boutique investment banking and advisory firm providing a full range of strategic, transactional, and valuation-related services to clients across multiple industry groups with a focus on financial services. For more information about MJC Partners, visit http://mjcpartners.com/.

