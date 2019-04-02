Bank of the West Earns Top Marks from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

"We've created an inclusive environment that speaks to who we are as an employer and embraces the diversity of our team members," said Nandita Bakhshi, President and CEO of Bank of the West. "Our commitment to fostering a culture of respect for all speaks to our employee values and ensures we are a company our people recognize as a great place to work."

The bank provides benefits for same-sex partners, regardless of marital status, and transgender benefits in all health plans offered. Employees can be a part of the bank's LGBTQ resource groups that actively volunteer in communities, participate in employee recruitment fairs, and support personal and professional development. The bank also has mandatory training programs and new hire orientations that help identify and manage bias. Learn more about Bank of the West's commitment to positive banking here.

"Advancing equality in the workplace helps to ensure employees can bring their authentic selves to work," said Sheri Paulo, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Incorporating diverse perspectives in the workplace spurs creativity, contributes to innovation and fosters belonging."

The 2019 CEI evaluates each company's LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Bank of the West's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"The top-scoring companies on this year's CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn't just the right thing to do -- it's also good for business."

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Bank of the West

We are driven by our fundamental belief in redefining banking for a better future. At a time when people demand more from companies, we are taking action to ensure our activities help protect the planet, improve people's lives, and strengthen communities. That's why we are investing where we can have a real impact: supporting energy transition, helping enable women entrepreneurs and financing innovative start-ups. As the bank for a changing world, Bank of the West is committed to sustainable finance along with our parent company BNP Paribas. Through Digital Channels and offices across the U.S., Bank of the West provides financial tools and resources to more than 2 million individuals, families and businesses.

Deposit and loan products offered by Bank of the West, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. © 2019 Bank of the West. Doing business in South Dakota as Bank of the West California.

