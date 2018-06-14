Bank of the West Joins Zelle Network® to Give Customers a New Way to Pay

"Bank of the West is excited to be able to partner with Zelle to provide our retail customers with a quick and easy way to send and receive money to people they know and trust, directly from the Bank of the West app," said Ryan Bailey, Bank of the West Executive Vice President, Head of the Retail Banking Group. "As the banking world becomes increasingly digital, Bank of the West is committed to meeting our customers at their convenience—whether in a local branch or on a smartphone."

Changing the way money moves, Zelle allows for funds to be sent from one bank account to another generally in minutes1, using only a recipient's email address or mobile number. Send Money with Zelle® is conveniently available within the Bank of the West mobile banking app, alongside other helpful tools, such as Quick Balance, Mobile Deposit, Scan-to-Pay and an ATM and Branch Locator.

Download the Bank of the West mobile app for your Apple or Android device here. For more information about Bank of the West, visit BankoftheWest.com and The Blog.

About Zelle

Brought to you by Early Warning, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it easy, fast and safe for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects the nation's leading financial institutions, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends, family and people they trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is a financial services company headquartered in San Francisco with $89.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Founded in 1874, Bank of the West provides a wide range of personal, commercial, wealth management and international banking services through more than 600 branches and offices in 23 states and digital channels. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a leading bank in Europe, which has a presence in 74 countries with more than 192,000 employees. To learn more about Bank of the West, visit About Us via BankoftheWest.com.

Deposit and loan products offered by Bank of the West, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. In South Dakota, Bank of the West operates under the name Bank of the West California. Bank of the West Wealth Management offers products and services through Bank of the West and its various affiliates and subsidiaries.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC.

Connect with us

1 Transactions typically occur in minutes between enrolled users. If the recipient is not enrolled with Zelle, the transfer could take between 1 and 3 days once they enroll.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-the-west-joins-zelle-network-to-give-customers-a-new-way-to-pay-300666143.html

SOURCE Bank of the West

Related Links

http://www.bankofthewest.com

