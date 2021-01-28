Bank of the West Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Diversity by Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, receiving a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality across the United States. This is the third year in a row that Bank of the West has been recognized with this honor.

"I believe we can only achieve a sustainable future by promoting diversity and using our bank's role in the economy to build a more equitable society. Drawing strength from diversity is an important part of Bank of the West's culture. Inclusion within our organization is not just about accepting our differences, but about challenging ourselves to learn new behaviors and welcome insights from all individuals in the organization, at all levels and from all backgrounds," said Nandita Bakhshi, President and CEO at Bank of the West. "This past year has emphasized the importance of culture. I am inspired by our team members who have shown unwavering commitment to our customers, our communities and society as a whole."

From its CEO to investment in female entrepreneurs, Bank of the West leads with and empowers diversity. Its executive leadership team is more than 30 percent women, nearly one-third people of color, and speaks 10 different languages. Bank of the West provides competitive benefits for same-sex partners, regardless of marital status, as well as transgender benefits in all health plans offered. Benefits include 14 weeks of paid parental leave for the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child. Additionally, full benefits are offered to part-time team members. Our medical insurance employee contributions are based on a percentage of compensation, which reduces the cost for employees and makes healthcare more equitable.

All employees are welcome to join any one of the Bank's seven resource groups, which honor and celebrate cultural, gender, and LGBTQ diversity at the bank. The Bank's resource groups actively work in the community by volunteering, participating in employee recruitment fairs, and supporting product, personal and professional development.

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the Corporate Equality Index are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

About Bank of the West

At Bank of the West, we know money deposited in a bank has the power to finance positive change. So we are taking action to ensure our activities help protect the planet, improve people's lives, and strengthen communities. We are redefining banking for a better future by focusing on areas where we believe we can have a real impact: supporting energy transition, helping enable women entrepreneurs, and financing innovative start-ups. As the bank for a changing world, Bank of the West is committed to sustainable finance along with our parent company BNP Paribas. Through Digital Channels and offices across the U.S., Bank of the West provides financial tools and resources to more than 2 million individuals, families and businesses.

© 2021 Bank of the West. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Doing business in South Dakota as Bank of the West California.

