Bank of the West Names Hisham Salama Head of Digital Channels

"We are thrilled to welcome Hisham to our team, and are excited to work with him on taking our digital channel strategy to the next level," Bailey said. "At Bank of the West we are committed to staying on the cutting-edge of technology and digital offerings, and Hisham's extensive experience in digital, online and mobile banking, mobile wallets and the customer journey will have an immediate impact on our group."

Salama joins Bank of the West following nearly six years with TD Bank, where he was most recently Vice President, Head of Emerging Payments & Innovation, responsible for leading payment innovation and delivery for payments within mobile and online banking across the United States and Canada.

"Throughout his career, Hisham has had a proven track record of designing products and solutions that drive efficiency and improve customer experience, and was known for his ability to innovate," Bailey added. "His experience, smarts and creativity align perfectly with what we're trying to achieve here at Bank of the West."

Prior to joining TD Bank in 2012, Salama spent six years at Bank of America. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management.

Bank of the West is a financial services company headquartered in San Francisco with $89.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. Founded in 1874, Bank of the West provides a wide range of personal, commercial, wealth management and international banking services through more than 600 branches and offices in 23 states and digital channels. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a leading bank in Europe, which has a presence in 74 countries with more than 192,000 employees. To learn more about Bank of the West, visit About Us via BankoftheWest.com.

