Bank Robber No Longer Needs Banks: Turns to Stacking Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency

OMAHA, Neb., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skinny Bandit" brazenly robbed banks on the mean streets of San Diego, but he no longer needs banks because of his steady success in trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Meticulous and calculating, Richard Stanley evaded capture with each additional bank heist. The FBI was puzzled about the elusive yet polite robber who approached tellers saying, "Put the money on the counter…" and walked away with thousands in cash in a clear plastic bag.

Richard Stanley Up On Game

Upon his sudden arrest, the shocking truth was revealed when this criminal mastermind who outwitted authorities turned out to be an eighteen-year-old white kid from the Hispanic gang-filled streets.

With his "degree in business" from one of California's finest "correctional" institutions where he was given a free ride in their eight-year program (with a seven-month sabbatical in solitude), he's graduated from robbing banks to stacking Bitcoin as a legit entrepreneur and shares a vital message: People can change.

Today, Stanley is a successful entrepreneur, in business in the adult marketing world, and a daytrader in cryptocurrency.

Stanley did his time in Donovan, a rough Southern California prison, where he hustled to stay up on game and where he experienced the real Orange Is the New Black.

In his memoir UP ON GAME: From Robbing Banks to Stacking Bitcoin, Stanley recounts a tumultuous childhood of growing up in the dangerous neighborhood of Otay, surrounded by gangs, drugs, violence, and poverty.

Stanley illustrates what daily life was like in jail, his interactions with other inmates, and the dark side of the correctional officers whose jobs are to maintain law and order. After his release, Stanley learned the ropes of—and became successful in—adult online marketing with exotic dancers and professional escorts where he was introduced to Bitcoin as a form of payment.

He schooled himself in daytrading of cryptocurrency. Although he doesn't say he's an expert, he's moved up in the world to swanky Newport Beach where he lives a life far from the hellhole of the two-man prison cell.

"Brutally honest and shockingly real," said one reviewer. "Orange Is the New Black has nothing on this memoir," said another.

