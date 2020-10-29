Bank Shot Announces New Partnership with North Idaho Title; Mobile App Provides Idaho Customers with Safe, Secure and Convenient Real Estate Payment Solutions for Earnest Money Deposits and More in a COVID-19 "Contactless" World

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging technology leader Bank Shot, who recently received a patent for their mobile app, Android and iPhone, has announced a new partnership with North Idaho Title, Idaho's title and escrow experts. The title industry clearly understands the necessity for safe, secure, and compliant digital technology when completing real estate transactions via their smart phone, including Earnest Money Deposits and more, all with a simple click of a button.

Bank Shot was developed from the start to avoid the Automated Clearing House (ACH) transaction, and its patented technology has proven beneficial for independent title companies such as North Idaho Title and its Idaho customer base. Utilizing the Bank Shot app, built for safety, convenience and compliance, is a great alternative to a wire transfer, due to increasing fraud.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Mother Lode Holding Company, North Idaho Title specializes in title and escrow needs for residential, commercial and builder/developer transactions. With a state-of-the-art title plant, North Idaho Title utilizes technology to bring innovative solutions to their clients. They serve Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint and surrounding areas.

"The relationship we've established with North Idaho Title is extremely rewarding in that they recognize the importance of offering superior technology for their clients," said Glenn F. Drake, CEO and Co-Founder. "They understand the value we provide at Bank Shot, and our patented portal has been developed and built with security to accommodate North Idaho Title's locations."

Bank Shot Founders and Co-Developers Bernardine W. Drake and Glenn F. Drake have filled a specialized niche with this technology breakthrough, enabling title companies, banks and realtors to partner and utilize this app, thereby creating a competitive advantage within their respective industries. After recently receiving their patent, Bank Shot is quickly becoming the leading app for mobile real estate transactions, even more necessary in today's COVID-19 environment.

"Being creative is our specialty, so we are pleased and excited to partner with Bank Shot and utilize their innovative app," said Gavin Jacobson, Vice President & Regional Marketing Director, North Idaho Title. "We feel this partnership only enhances the level of service to our clients and will only make the closing process more efficient for all parties involved. Our offices strive to be at the forefront of new, well-vetted technology and this partnership is no different."

Serving the Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, and surrounding areas, North Idaho Title (NIT) specializes in providing residential, commercial, and builder/developer title and escrow services.

With its patented portal technology, Bank Shot enables users to successfully complete real estate transactions via their smart phone, including earnest money, real estate transactions, rental house deposits and more, all with the simple click of a button.

