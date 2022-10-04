Bank Shot is SOC 2 Certified: The Safest Earnest Money App on The Market

Bank Shot's pledge to upholding industry regulations and cybersecurity standards continues to strengthen trust between them and their customers.

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Shot, an industry leader in mobile real-estate payment solutions and easy earnest money transfers, has successfully completed an audit process and received its Service Organizational Control (SOC) 2 compliance certification.

SOC 2 Certified

"At Bank Shot, we pride ourselves in setting high standards for the level of cybersecurity customers should expect from their earnest money and real-estate check transmission software," shared Emily Traxler, CEO, Bank Shot. "We're aware of the increasing numbers of real estate transactions targeted for fraud, and becoming SOC 2 compliant was the obvious next step in our cybersecurity efforts."

The SOC 2 audit was administered by Smith and Howard and adhered to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) guidelines. Smith and Howard is a CPA firm providing a wide range of services, including assurance, audits, tax, accounting and advisory services.

The auditing process consisted of thorough examination of Bank Shot's policies, procedures and systems under the Trust Services Criteria. With this audit, Bank Shot assures that it protects and manages data of its customers with the highest level of security and privacy, in addition to its Check 21 standards and two-factor authentication (2FA).

As a mobile real-estate payment solution and earnest money app, Bank Shot has always prioritized cybersecurity. Prior to receiving its SOC 2 certification, Bank Shot partnered with Red Sentry, a penetration testing tool that continually tests and searches Bank Shot's assets for vulnerabilities, keeping them one step ahead of any potential issues. While most companies undergo this process once a year, Bank Shot does it daily, keeping their customers protected 24/7.

See for yourself why thousands of buyers and agents trust Bank Shot for their home payments by requesting a demo here.

Bank Shot: Real Money. Real Fast. Real Secure. For more information, contact [email protected] .

About Bank Shot

Bank Shot ( Earnest Money App: Get Bank Shot ) is a mobile payments app that makes depositing earnest money checks, commission checks, rental house checks, and any other payment more convenient, compliant, and secure for real estate agents, brokers, title companies, and property managers. Bank Shot is the safest earnest money app on the market.

Bank Shot is a partner of Rule 1 Ventures , a venture studio that supports growing companies and brings over 50 years of collective experience in title, real estate, and FinTech development, security, legal and design.

Media Inquiries

Contact: Emily Traxler

[email protected]

(912) 856-7929

SOURCE Bank Shot