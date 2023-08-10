Bank Shot Launches New and Improved Digital Disbursement Solution to Expedite the Closing Process with Added Security and Efficiencies

News provided by

Bank Shot

10 Aug, 2023, 08:32 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Shot, an app built for speed and security in sending earnest money has further positioned itself as an all-in-one payments solution by improving their digital disbursements feature. This enhanced iteration will allow closing teams to send disbursements as digital checks through the Bank Shot portal, with new added features.

Continue Reading
Bank Shot Digital Disbursements V2 Process
Bank Shot Digital Disbursements V2 Process
Bank Shot Digital Disbursements V2 Process
Bank Shot Digital Disbursements V2 Process

"It has always been our vision to make Bank Shot the all-in-one payments solution for the real estate and title industry," said Abigail Nichols, Head of Customer Success at Bank Shot. "With our enhanced digital disbursements solution, Bank Shot is helping our customers to save on cost and time, so they can focus on what really matters: peace of mind for the homebuyer!"

Before Bank Shot's modern solution, sending disbursements required physical mailing or the hand-delivering of checks, accompanied by mailing fees and a 2-3 day waiting period for agents to receive commission.

Improvements include dual signature and approval, batch uploading, and the ability to schedule recurring payments. These added features not only increase efficiencies for brokerages and businesses, but they also reduce risk and ensure compliance with certain state requirements. In addition, instead of having a cookie cutter approach to payments, customers can configure workflows in a way that works best for their teams as well as state regulations.

Bank Shot is not only introducing powerful new features, but they are also utilizing and strengthening the benefits enjoyed from the original version. "After taking the initial feedback from our current customers, we have applied tools from our disbursements solution to our feature roadmap, and we have even more exciting things on the horizon!" Nichols remarked.

In order to learn more about this new version, please reach out to your Bank Shot rep, or get a demo of the platform at getbankshot.com/contact

As society propels forward with its utilization of technology, Bank Shot continues to commit itself to its customers and find ways to improve the user experience.

About Bank Shot
Bank Shot (Earnest Money App: Get Bank Shot) is a multi-platform payments solution that makes depositing earnest money checks, commission checks, rental house checks, disbursements, and any other payment more convenient, compliant, and secure for real estate agents, brokers, title companies, and property managers.

Media Contact:
Abigail Nichols
678-842-4255
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank Shot

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.