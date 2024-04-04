Bank Shot Revolutionizes Earnest Money Management with Latest Release of New Features, including Web-Based Receivables, Payment Requests, and New Payment Types

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Shot, a leading innovator in financial technology, is proud to announce the release of a comprehensive suite of new features within its payments solution, aimed at revolutionizing the way businesses manage receivables and streamline payment processes.

The latest update introduces three key features designed to provide a seamless and efficient payment experience for Bank Shot users:

Web-Based Receivables: Bank Shot's web-based receivables feature enables businesses to manage and track incoming payments effortlessly. With an intuitive interface, users can access real-time data, monitor payment statuses, and enhance overall visibility into their receivables.

Payment Requests: Simplifying the payment collection process, Bank Shot now offers a robust payment request feature. Users can send personalized payment requests to clients, reducing the friction associated with traditional payment methods. This feature is designed to improve cash flow, reduce delays, and enhance the overall client experience.

New Payment Types: Bank Shot is expanding its payment options with the introduction of two new payment types – Survey Fees and Invoice Collections. The Survey Fees option allows businesses to seamlessly collect fees for survey services, while the Invoice Collections feature streamlines the process of collecting payments against outstanding invoices. These additions cater to the diverse needs of Bank Shot users across various industries.

"Bank Shot is revolutionizing how the real estate industry manages payments and receivables," Abby Nichols, Head of Customer Experience notes, "Our latest features, including web-based receivables tracking, payment requests, and specialized payment types, empower escrow teams and brokers with efficient cash flow management tools tailored to their needs."

To learn more about these new features, please reach us at [email protected], or get a demo of the platform at getbankshot.com/contact

About Bank Shot

Bank Shot (Earnest Money App: Get Bank Shot) is a multi-platform payments solution that makes depositing earnest money checks, commission checks, rental house checks, disbursements, and any other payment more convenient, compliant, and secure for real estate agents, brokers, title companies, and property managers.

