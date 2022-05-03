Bank Shot Unveils New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Shot ( getbankshot.com ), the leading mobile app for real estate payments announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come as the company continues its rapid growth and expansion in the real estate payments space.

"Our business has rapidly grown in the past year, establishing partnerships with the biggest banks in the industry, and solidifying our footprint as the go-to option for real estate payments," said Emily Traxler, CEO of Bank Shot. "This growth provided the perfect opportunity to refresh our brand identity and presence in the market."

With multiple logo variations built to work seamlessly across a variety of channels and mediums, the new logo provides a refreshed, modern take on the iconic Bank Shot flying rhino. The winged rhino itself continues to represent the speed, aggression, and innovation of Bank Shot's product, bringing a revolutionary spin to a dated and established process in the real estate industry. The geometric nature of the logo symbolizes Bank Shot's ability to take a seemingly disconnected array of transactions and processes, and bring them seamlessly together into an innovative platform.

The newly redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages, and updated, simplified messaging to ensure a quick and easy understanding of Bank Shot's value. The design showcases a modern, gradient feel, while the layout is structured with customers in mind, providing a seamless user experience. A company page has been added to celebrate the company's unique story, along with the team that brings it all to life.

"While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who Bank Shot is and what we bring to market for our clients," said Emily Traxler, CEO of Bank Shot. "Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional - words we would use to describe both our image, and our product."

