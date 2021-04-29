Bank7 Corp. Announces 1Q 2021 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. "We continue to perform at a very high level, as evidenced by our 1Q annualized PPE record pace. Our capital ratios remain strong, and we have confidence in our asset quality and liquidity components. Our region has weathered the pandemic-induced stress to the economy, and businesses across virtually all sectors are rapidly expanding and growing. We remain confident about 2021 and beyond, and intend to capitalize on the many opportunities we have," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to three months ended March 31, 2020:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.1 million , an increase of 9.4%

, an increase of 9.4% Efficiency ratio of 35.92%, compared to 37.00%

Total assets of $1.05 billion , an increase of 7.36%

, an increase of 7.36% Total loans of $861.4 million , an increase of 9.63%

, an increase of 9.63% Total deposits of $929.0 million , an increase of 6.67%

, an increase of 6.67% Cost of funds of 0.41%, a decrease of 62.39%

Tangible book value per share of $12.18 , an increase of 17.66%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On March 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.23%, 14.10%, and 15.35%, respectively. On March 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.23%, 14.09%, and 15.34%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.3% in the first quarter of both 2021 and 2020. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended

March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020 Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)







Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 13,094

$ 13,106 Loan fee income

(1,991)

(1,260) Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 11,103

$ 11,846









Average total loans

$ 847,498

$ 747,774 Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

6.27%

7.05% Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

5.31%

6.37%









Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings







Net income before income taxes

$ 6,830

$ 6,759 Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses

(1,275)

(650) Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 8,105

$ 7,409









Adjusted provision for income tax







Net income before income taxes

$ 6,830

$ 6,759 Total effective adjusted tax rate

25.3%

25.3% Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,726

$ 1,708









Tax-adjusted net income







Net income before income taxes

$ 6,830

$ 6,759 Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,726

1,708 Tax-adjusted net income

$ 5,104

$ 5,051



















Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data







Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 5,104

$ 5,051









Average assets (denominator)

$ 981,890

$ 874,803 Tax-adjusted return on average assets

2.11%

2.32%









Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 108,859

$ 101,718 Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

19.02%

19.97%









Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 107,299

$ 99,957 Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

19.29%

20.32%









Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

9,049,007

9,972,899 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.51









Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

9,058,685

9,972,899 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.51 Tangible assets







Total assets

$ 1,046,076

$ 974,350 Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,536)

(1,737) Tangible assets

$ 1,044,540

$ 972,613









Tangible shareholders' equity







Total shareholders' equity

$ 111,730

$ 97,616 Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,536)

(1,737) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 110,194

$ 95,879









Tangible shareholders' equity







Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 110,194

$ 95,879 Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 1,044,540

$ 972,613 Tangible common equity to tangible assets

10.55%

9.86%









End of period common shares outstanding

9,049,256

9,264,412 Book value per share

$ 12.35

$ 10.54 Tangible book value per share

$ 12.18

$ 10.35 Total shareholders' equity to total assets

10.68%

10.02%





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 125,739

$ 92

0.30%

$ 117,046

$ 398

1.37% Investment securities(2)

1,172

2

0.69

1,100

3

1.10 Loans held for sale

378

-

-

127

-

- Total loans(3)

847,498

11,103

5.31

747,774

11,846

6.37 Total interest-earning assets

974,787

11,197

4.66

866,047

12,247

5.69 Noninterest-earning assets

7,103









8,756







Total assets

$ 981,890









$ 874,803

































Funding sources:























Interst-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 419,991

362

0.35%

$ 342,406

1,010

1.19% Time deposits

205,557

513

1.01

205,085

1,065

2.09 Total interest-bearing deposits

625,548

875

0.57

547,491

2,075

1.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities

625,548

875

0.57

547,491

2,075

1.52

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

243,290









221,000







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,193









4,594







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

247,483









225,594







Shareholders' equity

108,859









101,718







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 981,890









$ 874,803

































Net interst income excluding loan fee income





$ 10,322









$ 10,172



Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)









4.09%









4.16% Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.29%









4.72%





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 125,739

$ 92

0.30%

$ 117,046

$ 398

1.37% Investment securities(2)

1,172

2

0.69

1,100

3

1.10 Loans held for sale

378

-

-

127

-

- Total loans(3)

847,498

13,094

6.27

747,774

13,106

7.05 Total interest-earning assets

974,787

13,188

5.49

866,047

13,507

6.27 Noninterest-earning assets

7,103









8,756







Total assets

$ 981,890









$ 874,803

































Funding sources:























Interst-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 419,991

362

0.35%

$ 342,406

1,010

1.19% Time deposits

205,557

513

1.01

205,085

1,065

2.09 Total interest-bearing deposits

625,548

875

0.57

547,491

2,075

1.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities

625,548

875

0.57

547,491

2,075

1.52

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

243,290









221,000







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,193









4,594







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

247,483









225,594







Shareholders' equity

108,859









101,718







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 981,890









$ 874,803

































Net interst income including loan fee income





$ 12,313









$ 11,432



Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)









4.92%









4.75% Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.12%









5.31%





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock. (3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands Unaudited as of





Assets March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020











Cash and due from banks $ 170,132

$ 153,901

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 6,963

16,412

Loans, net 850,544

826,974

Loans held for sale -

324

Premises and equipment, net 9,053

9,151

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,187

1,172

Goodwill and intangibles 1,536

1,583

Interest receivable and other assets 6,661

7,152











Total assets $ 1,046,076

$ 1,016,669











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 269,087

$ 246,569

Interest-bearing 659,942

658,945











Total deposits 929,029

905,514











Income taxes payable 2,050

9

Interest payable and other liabilities 3,267

3,827











Total liabilities 934,346

909,350











Common stock 90

90

Additional paid-in capital 93,464

93,162

Retained earnings 18,176

14,067











Total shareholders' equity 111,730

107,319











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,046,076

$ 1,016,669



Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income



Unaudited as of



Quarter Ended



March 31, Dollars in thousands, except per share data

2021

2020 Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$ 13,094

$ 13,106 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

68

162 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

26

239









Total interest income

13,188

13,507









Interest Expense







Deposits

875

2,075









Total interest expense

875

2,075









Net Interest Income

12,313

11,432









Provision for Loan Losses

1,275

650









Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

11,038

10,782









Noninterest Income







Secondary market income

14

38 Service charges on deposit accounts

120

119 Other

203

173









Total noninterest income

337

330









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

2,790

2,474 Furniture and equipment

202

216 Occupancy

472

461 Data and item processing

279

276 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

148

126 Regulatory assessments

141

23 Advertising and public relations

34

269 Travel, lodging and entertainment

89

53 Other

390

455









Total noninterest expense

4,545

4,353









Income Before Taxes

6,830

6,759 Income tax expense

1,726

1,708 Net Income

$ 5,104

$ 5,051









Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.51 Diluted earnings per common share

0.56

0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,049,007

9,972,899 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,058,685

9,972,899

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

