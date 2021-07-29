Bank7 Corp. Announces 2Q 2021 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. "We are pleased to announce a record quarter of net income and EPS. Our strong loan growth and loan fee income, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio, continues to produce outstanding results. As we move forward, our goal is to continue to produce exceptional results through organic growth and the pursuit of strategic acquisitions," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to three months ended June 30, 2020:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $9.4 million compared to $8.1 million , an increase of 15.6%

compared to , an increase of 15.6% Net income of $6.1 million compared to $5.0 million , an increase of 21.2%

compared to , an increase of 21.2% Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $14.4 million compared to $13.4 million , an increase of 9.5%

compared to , an increase of 9.5% Total assets of $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion , an increase of 12.8%

compared to , an increase of 12.8% Total loans of $932.0 million compared to $837.9 million , an increase of 11.2%

compared to , an increase of 11.2% Total deposits of $1.0 billion compared to $894.2 million , an increase of 12.8%

compared to , an increase of 12.8% Tangible book value per share of $12.76 compared to $10.83 , an increase of 17.8%

compared to , an increase of 17.8% Average cost of funds of 0.34% compared to 0.76%, a decrease of 54.7%

Earnings per share of $0.67 compared to $0.54 , an increase of 24.9%

compared to , an increase of 24.9% ROAA of 2.39% compared to 2.09%, an increase of 14.6%

ROATCE of 21.90% compared to 20.72%, an increase of 5.7%

Six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to six months ended June 30, 2020:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $17.5 million , compared to $15.5 million , an increase of 12.6%

, compared to , an increase of 12.6% Net income of $11.2 million compared to $10.1 million , an increase of 11.1%

compared to , an increase of 11.1% Efficiency ratio of 35.02% compared to 35.33%, a decrease of 0.86%

Average cost of funds of 0.37% compared to 0.91%, a decrease of 58.9%

ROAA of 2.25% compared to 2.20%, an increase of 2.51%

ROATCE of 20.63% compared to 20.52%, an increase of 0.54%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On June 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.28%, 13.23%, and 14.48%, respectively. On June 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.26%, 13.22%, and 14.47%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 24.3% and 24.9% in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)















Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 14,357

$ 13,385

$ 27,450

$ 26,491 Loan fee income

(2,527)

(1,632)

(4,517)

(2,892) Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 11,830

$ 11,753

$ 22,933

$ 23,599

















Average total loans

$ 889,278

$ 826,111

$ 868,526

$ 786,943 Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

6.48%

6.52%

6.37%

6.77% Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

5.34%

5.72%

5.32%

6.03%

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$ 8,069

$ 6,707

$ 14,899

$ 13,466 Plus: Provision for loan losses

1,300

1,400

2,575

2,050 Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 9,369

$ 8,107

$ 17,474

$ 15,516

















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$ 8,069

$ 6,707

$ 14,899

$ 13,466 Total effective adjusted tax rate

24.3%

24.9%

24.8%

25.1% Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,964

$ 1,671

$ 3,690

$ 3,379

















Tax-adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$ 8,069

$ 6,707

$ 14,899

$ 13,466 Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,964

1,671

3,690

3,379 Tax-adjusted net income

$ 6,105

$ 5,036

$ 11,209

$ 10,087



































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 6,105

$ 5,036

$ 11,209

$ 10,087

















Average assets (denominator)

$ 1,024,751

$ 971,373

$ 1,003,444

$ 923,087 Tax-adjusted return on average assets

2.39%

2.09%

2.25%

2.20%

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 113,332

$ 99,469

$ 111,108

$ 100,593 Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

21.61%

20.36%

20.34%

20.17%

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 111,822

$ 97,760

$ 109,573

$ 98,858 Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

21.90%

20.72%

20.63%

20.52%

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

9,050,606

9,232,509

9,050,295

9,598,232 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.67

$ 0.54

$ 1.24

$ 1.05

















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

9,074,408

9,232,509

9,066,797

9,598,232 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.67

$ 0.54

$ 1.24

$ 1.05 Tangible assets















Total assets

$ 1,133,031

$ 1,004,085







Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,491)

(1,686)







Tangible assets

$ 1,131,540

$ 1,002,399

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$ 117,011

$ 101,618







Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,491)

(1,686)







Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 115,520

$ 99,932

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 115,520

$ 99,932







Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 1,131,540

$ 1,002,399







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

10.21%

9.97%

























End of period common shares outstanding

9,050,606

9,226,252







Book value per share

$ 12.93

$ 11.01







Tangible book value per share

$ 12.76

$ 10.83







Total shareholders' equity to total assets

10.33%

10.12%













Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 128,643

$ 64

0.20%

$ 134,764

$ 156

0.47% Investment securities(2)

1,187

15

5.07

1,089

15

5.54 Loans held for sale

557

-

-

222

-

- Total loans(3)

889,278

11,830

5.34

826,111

11,753

5.72 Total interest-earning assets

1,019,665

11,909

4.68

962,186

11,924

4.98 Noninterest-earning assets

5,086









9,187







Total assets

$1,024,751









$ 971,373

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 399,293

329

0.33%

$ 373,812

704

0.76% Time deposits

212,212

443

0.84

219,990

923

1.69 Total interest-bearing deposits

611,505

772

0.51

593,802

1,627

1.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities

611,505

772

0.51

593,802

1,627

1.10

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

293,867









272,373







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,047









5,729







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

299,914









278,102







Shareholders' equity

113,332









99,469







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,024,751









$ 971,373

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income





$ 11,137









$ 10,297



Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)









4.18%









3.88% Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.38%









4.30%





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 128,643

$ 64

0.20%

$ 134,764

$ 156

0.47% Investment securities(2)

1,187

15

5.07

1,089

15

5.54 Loans held for sale

557

-

-

222

-

- Total loans(3)

889,278

14,357

6.48

826,111

13,385

6.52 Total interest-earning assets

1,019,665

14,436

5.68

962,186

13,556

5.67 Noninterest-earning assets

5,086









9,187







Total assets

$ 1,024,751









$ 971,373

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 399,293

329

0.33%

$ 373,812

704

0.76% Time deposits

212,212

443

0.84

219,990

923

1.69 Total interest-bearing deposits

611,505

772

0.51

593,802

1,627

1.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities

611,505

772

0.51

593,802

1,627

1.10

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

293,867









272,373







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,047









5,729







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

299,914









278,102







Shareholders' equity

113,332









99,469







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,024,751









$ 971,373

































Net interest income including loan fee income





$ 13,664









$ 11,929



Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)









5.17%









4.56% Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.37%









4.99%

(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)

$ 127,203

$ 157

0.25%

$125,906

$ 554

0.88%

Investment securities(2)

1,180

17

2.91

1,095

18

3.31

Loans held for sale

445

-

-

174

-

-

Total loans(3)

868,526

22,933

5.32

786,943

23,599

6.03

Total interest-earning assets

997,354

23,107

4.67

914,118

24,171

5.32

Noninterest-earning assets

6,090









8,969









Total assets

$1,003,444









$923,087





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 412,070

691

0.34%

$358,167

1,714

0.96%

Time deposits

208,903

956

0.92

212,537

1,988

1.88

Total interest-bearing deposits

620,973

1,647

0.53

570,704

3,702

1.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

620,973

1,647

0.53

570,704

3,702

1.30





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

266,237









246,630









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,126









5,160









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

271,363









251,790









Shareholders' equity

111,108









100,593









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,003,444









$923,087





































Net interest income excluding loan fee income





$ 21,460









$ 20,469





Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)









4.14%









4.01%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.34%









4.50%

















































































































































Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments(1)

$ 127,203

$ 157

0.25%

$125,906

$ 554

0.88%

Investment securities(2)

1,180

17

2.91

1,095

18

3.31

Loans held for sale

445

-

-

174

-

-

Total loans(3)

868,526

27,450

6.37

786,943

26,491

6.77

Total interest-earning assets

997,354

27,624

5.59

914,118

27,063

5.95

Noninterest-earning assets

6,090









8,969









Total assets

$1,003,444









$923,087





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 412,070

691

0.34%

$358,167

1,714

0.96%

Time deposits

208,903

956

0.92

212,537

1,988

1.88

Total interest-bearing deposits

620,973

1,647

0.53

570,704

3,702

1.30

Total interest-bearing liabilities

620,973

1,647

0.53

570,704

3,702

1.30





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

266,237









246,630









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,126









5,160









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

271,363









251,790









Shareholders' equity

111,108









100,593









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,003,444









$923,087





































Net interest income including loan fee income





$ 25,977









$ 23,361





Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)









5.05%









4.65%

Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.25%









5.14%



(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands Unaudited as of





Assets June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020











Cash and due from banks $ 187,732

$ 153,901

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 5,478

16,412

Loans, net 919,687

826,974

Loans held for sale 1,334

324

Premises and equipment, net 8,889

9,151

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,187

1,172

Goodwill and intangibles 1,491

1,583

Interest receivable and other assets 7,233

7,152











Total assets $ 1,133,031

$ 1,016,669











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 330,061

$ 246,569

Interest-bearing 678,488

658,945











Total deposits 1,008,549

905,514











Income taxes payable 2,574

9

Interest payable and other liabilities 4,897

3,827











Total liabilities 1,016,020

909,350











Common stock 90

90

Additional paid-in capital 93,635

93,162

Retained earnings 23,286

14,067











Total shareholders' equity 117,011

107,319











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,133,031

$ 1,016,669













Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income



Unaudited as of



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 14,357

$ 13,385

$ 27,450

$ 26,491 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

38

133

106

295 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

42

38

68

277













-

Total interest income

14,437

13,556

27,624

27,063

















Interest Expense















Deposits

772

1,627

1,647

3,702

















Total interest expense

772

1,627

1,647

3,702

















Net Interest Income

13,665

11,929

25,977

23,361

















Provision for Loan Losses

1,300

1,400

2,575

2,050

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,365

10,529

23,402

21,311

















Noninterest Income















Secondary market income

78

39

92

77 Service charges on deposit accounts

119

95

239

214 Other

382

167

585

340

















Total noninterest income

579

301

916

631

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

2,949

2,597

5,739

5,071 Furniture and equipment

231

218

433

434 Occupancy

458

413

930

874 Data and item processing

286

269

565

545 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

149

77

297

203 Regulatory assessments

161

94

302

117 Advertising and public relations

71

29

105

298 Travel, lodging and entertainment

118

43

207

96 Other

452

383

841

838

















Total noninterest expense

4,875

4,123

9,419

8,476

















Income Before Taxes

8,069

6,707

14,899

13,466 Income tax expense

1,964

1,671

3,690

3,379 Net Income

$ 6,105

$ 5,036

$ 11,209

$ 10,087

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.67

$ 0.54

$ 1.24

$ 1.05 Diluted earnings per common share

0.67

0.54

1.24

1.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,050,606

9,232,509

9,050,295

9,598,232 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,074,408

9,232,509

9,066,797

9,598,232

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/41916. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/41916 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.