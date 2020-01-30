Bank7 Corp. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2019 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. "The fourth quarter was another good quarter for Bank7 and we are particularly pleased with our robust loan growth, the continuation of excellent credit quality, and our ability to maintain a strong net interest margin, especially in a declining interest rate environment," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. "Additionally, for the full year, we are very pleased that our pro forma pre-tax income increased by $1 million, or 4.05%. This was achieved in spite of incurring costs associated with launching into two new markets and modernizing our Oklahoma City branch and headquarters."

On September 5, 2019, our largest shareholders, the Haines Family Trusts, contributed approximately 6.5% of their shares to the Company. Subsequently, the Company immediately issued those shares to certain executive officers, which was charged as compensation expense through the income statement of the Company. This previously announced transaction was recorded as a one-time, non-cash expense; however, because the shares were simultaneously contributed to the Company by the Haines Family Trusts, the transaction had a virtual net-zero impact to shareholders' equity.

Excluding the one-time, extraordinary expense related to the stock transfer outlined above, net income would have been $20.0 million and for the year ending December 31, 2019. Illustrated below is a reconciliation of pro forma net income through the year ended December 31, 2019.





For the Year Ended December 31,

















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

(Dollars in thousands)























Pro Forma Net Income























Total Interest Income

$ 51,709



$ 46,800



$ 4,909





10.49 % Total Interest Expense



9,516





7,169





2,347





32.73 % Net Interest Margin



42,193





39,631





2,562





6.47 % Provision for Loan Losses

$ -



$ 200



$ (200)









Total Noninterest Income

$ 1,284



$ 1,331



$ (47)





(3.51) %

































Total Noninterest Expense

$ 28,432



$ 14,966



$ 13,466





89.98 % Stock Transfer Compensation Expense (1)



(11,796)





-





(11,796)









Pro Forma Noninterest Expense



16,636





14,966





1,670





11.16 %

































Pro Forma Pre-Tax Income

$ 26,842



$ 25,796



$ 1,046





4.05 %

































Pro Forma Income Tax Expense

$ 6,836



$ 5,719



$ 1,117





19.53 %

































Pro Forma Net After-Tax Income

$ 20,006



$ 20,077



$ (71)





(0.36) %

(1) Compensation expense includes $168,000 in payroll taxes.

Additional Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to three months ended December 31, 2018:

Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.3 million , a 4.33% increase

, a 4.33% increase Average loans of $692.3 million , a 15.3% increase

For the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018:

Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.55%, an increase of 1.10%

Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $48.2 million , a 8.86% increase

, a 8.86% increase Average loans of $636.3 million , a 8.98% increase

, a 8.98% increase Total loans of 699.5 million, a 18.14 increase

Core deposits of $678.1 million , a 10.24% increase

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At December 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.65%, 14.28%, and 15.42% respectively for the Bank. At December 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.49%, 14.06%, and 15.20% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 45.5% and 22.2% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended December 31,



For the Year ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)























Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 12,299



$ 11,789



$ 48,200



$ 44,279

Loan fee income



(944)





(1,229)





(4,443)





(5,121)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 11,355



$ 10,560



$ 43,757



$ 39,158



































Average total loans

$ 692,286



$ 600,400



$ 636,274



$ 583,821

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



7.05 %



7.79 %



7.58 %



7.58 % Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



6.51 %



6.98 %



6.88 %



6.71 %

































Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)































Net interest income

$ 10,658



$ 10,530



$ 43,193



$ 39,631

Loan fee income



(944)





(1,229)





(4,443)





(5,121)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$ 9,714



$ 9,301



$ 37,750



$ 34,510



































Average earning assets

$ 837,252



$ 760,869



$ 789,009



$ 721,935

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)



5.05





5.49 %



5.35 %



5.49 % Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)



4.60





4.85 %



4.78 %



4.78 %

































Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings































Net income before income taxes

$ 6,358



$ 6,753



$ 15,045



$ 25,797

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses



-





(100)





-





(200)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 6,358



$ 6,853



$ 15,045



$ 25,997



































Adjusted provision for income tax































Net income before income taxes

$ 6,358



$ 6,753



$ 15,045



$ 25,797

Total effective adjusted tax rate



29.6 %



17.7 %



45.5 %



22.2 % Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,879



$ 1,192



$ 6,844



$ 5,720



































Tax-adjusted net income































Net income before income taxes

$ 6,358



$ 6,753



$ 15,045



$ 25,797

Adjusted provision for income taxes



1,879





1,192





6,844





5,720

Tax-adjusted net income

$ 4,479



$ 5,561



$ 8,201



$ 20,077



































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data































Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 4,479



$ 5,561



$ 8,201



$ 20,077



































Average assets (denominator)

$ 845,510



$ 769,170



$ 798,528



$ 730,564

Tax-adjusted return on average assets



2.10 %



2.87 %



1.03 %



2.75 %

































Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 102,691



$ 85,790



$ 97,430



$ 78,148

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



17.31 %



25.72 %



8.42 %



25.69 %

































Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 100,872



$ 83,763



$ 95,537



$ 76,046

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity



17.62 %



26.34 %



8.58 %



26.40 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



10,057,506





10,187,500





10,145,032





8,105,856

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.45



$ 0.55



$ 0.81



$ 2.48



































Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



10,059,208





10,322,193





10,147,311





8,237,638

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.45



$ 0.54



$ 0.81



$ 2.44

Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



10,206,931













10,192,930









Pro Forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.46











$ 1.96











































Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



10,205,229













10,192,930









Pro forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.46











$ 1.96











































Tangible assets































Total assets

$ 866,392



$ 770,511

















Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,789)





(1,995)

















Tangible assets

$ 864,603



$ 768,516



















































Tangible shareholders' equity































Total shareholders' equity

$ 100,126



$ 88,467

















Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,789)





(1,995)

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 98,337



$ 86,472



















































Tangible shareholders' equity































Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 98,337



$ 86,472

















Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 864,603



$ 768,516

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets



11.37 %



11.25 %

















































End of period common shares outstanding



10,057,506





10,187,500

















Book value per share

$ 9.96



$ 8.68

















Tangible book value per share

$ 9.78



$ 8.49

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets



11.56 %



11.48 %





















Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended December 3,1





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 143,604



$ 674





1.86 %

$ 159,215



$ 795





1.98 % Investment securities(2)



1,073





23





8.50





1,055





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



289





—





0.00





199





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



692,286





11,355





6.51





600,400





10,560





6.98

Total interest-earning assets



837,252





12,052





5.71





760,869





11,355





5.92

Noninterest-earning assets



8,258





















8,301

















Total assets

$ 845,510



















$ 769,170



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 314,106





1,133





1.43 %

$ 259,614





1,155





1.77 % Time deposits



213,716





1,205





2.24





196,696





899





1.81

Total interest-bearing deposits



527,822





2,338





1.76





456,310





2,054





1.79

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities



527,822





2,338





1.76





456,310





2,054





1.79



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



210,986





















221,716

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,011





















5,354

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



214,997





















227,070

















Shareholders' equity



102,691





















85,790

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 845,510



















$ 769,170



































































Net interest income including loan fee income









$ 9,714



















$ 9,301









Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)



















3.95 %



















4.13 % Net interest margin including loan fee income



















4.60 %



















4.85 %





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 143,604



$ 674





1.80 %

$ 159,215



$ 795





1.98 % Investment securities(2)



1,073





23





8.50





1,055





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



289





—





0.00





199





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



692,286





12,299





7.05





600,400





11,789





7.79

Total interest-earning assets



837,252





12,996





6.16





760,869





12,584





6.56

Noninterest-earning assets



8,258





















8,301

















Total assets

$ 845,510



















$ 769,170



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 314,106





1,133





1.43 %

$ 259,614





1,155





1.77 % Time deposits



213,716





1,205





2.24





196,696





899





1.81

Total interest-bearing deposits



527,822





2,338





1.76





456,310





2,054





1.79

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





—





—





0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities



527,822





2,338





1.76





456,310





2,054





1.79



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



210,986





















221,716

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,011





















5,354

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



214,997





















227,070

















Shareholders' equity



102,691





















85,790

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 845,510



















$ 769,170



































































Net interest income excluding loan fee income









$ 10,658



















$ 10,530









Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)



















4.40 %



















4.78 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income



















5.05 %



















5.49 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock. (3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 151,434



$ 3,459





2.28 %

$ 136,880



$ 2,521





1.84 % Investment securities(2)



1,065





50





4.69





1,052





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



236





—





0.00





182





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



636,274





43,757





6.88





583,821





39,158





6.71

Total interest-earning assets



789,009





47,266





5.99





721,935





41,679





5.77

Noninterest-earning assets



9,519





















8,629

















Total assets

$ 798,528



















$ 730,564



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 295,576





5,057





1.71 %

$ 240,881





3,584





1.49 % Time deposits



208,375





4,459





2.14





220,023





3,410





1.55

Total interest-bearing deposits



503,951





9,516





1.89





460,904





6,994





1.52

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





3,652





175





4.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities



503,951





9,516





1.89





464,556





7,169





1.54



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



192,562





















183,750

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,585





















4,110

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



197,147





















187,860

















Shareholders' equity



97,430





















78,148

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 798,528



















$ 730,564



































































Net interest income excluding loan fee income









$ 37,750



















$ 34,510









Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)



















4.10 %



















4.23 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income



















4.78 %



















4.78 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock. (3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 151,434



$ 3,459





2.28 %

$ 136,880



$ 2,521





1.84 % Investment securities(2)



1,065





50





4.69





1,052





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



236





—





0.00





182





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



636,274





48,200





7.58





583,821





44,279





7.58

Total interest-earning assets



789,009





51,709





6.55





721,935





46,800





6.48

Noninterest-earning assets



9,519





















8,629

















Total assets

$ 798,528



















$ 730,564



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 295,576





5,057





1.71 %

$ 240,881





3,584





1.49 % Time deposits



208,375





4,459





2.14





220,023





3,410





1.55

Total interest-bearing deposits



503,951





9,516





1.89





460,904





6,994





1.52

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





3,652





175





4.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities



503,951





9,516





1.89





464,556





7,169





1.54



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



192,562





















183,750

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,585





















4,110

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



197,147





















187,860

















Shareholders' equity



97,430





















78,148

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 798,528



















$ 730,564



































































Net interest income including loan fee income









$ 42,193



















$ 39,631









Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)



















4.67 %



















4.94 % Net interest margin including loan fee income



















5.35 %



















5.49 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock. (3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited as of







Assets

2019



December 31,





December 31



September 30



2018





















Cash and due from banks

$ 117,128



$ 110,594



$ 128,090

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks



30,147





31,890





31,759

Loans, net



699,458





666,755





592,078

Loans held for sale



1,031





-





512

Premises and equipment, net



9,624





8,395





7,753

Nonmarketable equity securities



1,100





1,072





1,055

Foreclosed assets held for sale



-





77





110

Goodwill and intangibles



1,789





1,840





1,995

Interest receivable and other assets



6,115





6,198





7,159



























Total assets

$ 866,392



$ 826,821



$ 770,511



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















































Deposits























Noninterest-bearing

$ 219,221



$ 202,989



$ 201,159

Interest-bearing



538,262





519,145





474,743



























Total deposits



757,483





722,134





675,902



























Income taxes payable



-





-





1,913

Interest payable and other liabilities



8,783





4,072





4,229



























Total liabilities



766,266





726,206





682,044



























Common stock



101





101





102

Additional paid-in capital



92,391





92,353





80,275

Retained earnings



7,610





8,161





8,090

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income



24





-





-



























Total shareholders' equity



100,126





100,615





88,467



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 866,392



$ 826,821



$ 770,511



Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income





Unaudited as of











Quarter Ended



Year Ended





2019



2018



2019



2018

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

December 31



September 30



December 31



December 31



December 31

Interest Income





























Loans, including fees

$ 12,299



$ 12,179



$ 11,789



$ 48,200



$ 44,279

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks



295





500





150





1,709





588

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



402





392





645





1,800





1,933











































Total interest income



12,996





13,071





12,584





51,709





46,800











































Interest Expense







































Deposits



2,338





2,471





2,054





9,516





6,994

Other borrowings



-





-





-





-





175











































Total interest expense



2,338





2,471





2,054





9,516





7,169











































Net Interest Income



10,658





10,600





10,530





42,193





39,631











































Provision for Loan Losses



-





-





100





-





200











































Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



10,658





10,600





10,430





42,193





39,431











































Noninterest Income







































Secondary market income



18





69





39





164





212

Service charges on deposit accounts



113





110





86





392





347

Other



126





330





137





728





772











































Total noninterest income



257





509





262





1,284





1,331











































Noninterest Expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



2,473





14,256





2,035





21,265





8,113

Furniture and equipment



223





229





193





829





684

Occupancy



520





436





207





1,677





1,310

Data and item processing



264





276





250





1,078





966

Accounting, marketing and legal fees



250





218





87





757





305

Regulatory assessments



32





31





146





126





542

Advertising and public relations



239





71





140





588





553

Travel, lodging and entertainment



81





153





81





368





699

Other



475





402





800





1,744





1,793











































Total noninterest expense



4,557





16,072





3,939





28,432





14,965











































Income Before Taxes



6,358





(4,963)





6,753





15,045





25,797

Income tax expense



1,879





1,556





1,192





6,844





797

Net Income

$ 4,479



$ (6,519)



$ 5,561



$ 8,201



$ 25,000











































Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.45



$ (0.64)



$ 0.55



$ 0.81



$ 3.08

Diluted earnings per common share



0.45





(0.64)





0.54





0.81





3.03

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



10,057,506





10,149,007





10,187,500





10,145,032





8,105,856

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,059,208





10,161,778





10,322,193





10,147,311





8,237,638



About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 30 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/32829 . For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/32829 shortly after the call for 1 year.

