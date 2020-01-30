Bank7 Corp. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2019 Earnings

Bank7 Corp.

Jan 30, 2020, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  "The fourth quarter was another good quarter for Bank7 and we are particularly pleased with our robust loan growth, the continuation of excellent credit quality, and our ability to maintain a strong net interest margin, especially in a declining interest rate environment," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.  "Additionally, for the full year, we are very pleased that our pro forma pre-tax income increased by $1 million, or 4.05%.  This was achieved in spite of incurring costs associated with launching into two new markets and modernizing our Oklahoma City branch and headquarters."

On September 5, 2019, our largest shareholders, the Haines Family Trusts, contributed approximately 6.5% of their shares to the Company.  Subsequently, the Company immediately issued those shares to certain executive officers, which was charged as compensation expense through the income statement of the Company.  This previously announced transaction was recorded as a one-time, non-cash expense; however, because the shares were simultaneously contributed to the Company by the Haines Family Trusts, the transaction had a virtual net-zero impact to shareholders' equity.

Excluding the one-time, extraordinary expense related to the stock transfer outlined above, net income would have been $20.0 million and for the year ending December 31, 2019.  Illustrated below is a reconciliation of pro forma net income through the year ended December 31, 2019.

For the Year Ended

December 31,








2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)











Pro Forma Net Income











Total Interest Income

$

51,709

$

46,800

$

4,909


10.49

%

Total Interest Expense

9,516


7,169


2,347


32.73

%

Net Interest Margin

42,193


39,631


2,562


6.47

%

Provision for Loan Losses

$

-

$

200

$

(200)




Total Noninterest Income

$

1,284

$

1,331

$

(47)


(3.51)

%

















Total Noninterest Expense

$

28,432

$

14,966

$

13,466


89.98

%

Stock Transfer Compensation Expense (1)

(11,796)


-


(11,796)




Pro Forma Noninterest Expense

16,636


14,966


1,670


11.16

%

















Pro Forma Pre-Tax Income

$

26,842

$

25,796

$

1,046


4.05

%

















Pro Forma Income Tax Expense

$

6,836

$

5,719

$

1,117


19.53

%

















Pro Forma Net After-Tax Income

$

20,006

$

20,077

$

(71)


(0.36)

%

(1)

 Compensation expense includes $168,000 in payroll taxes.

Additional Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to three months ended December 31, 2018:

  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.3 million, a 4.33% increase
  • Average loans of $692.3 million, a 15.3% increase

For the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018:

  • Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.55%, an increase of 1.10%
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $48.2 million, a 8.86% increase
  • Average loans of $636.3 million, a 8.98% increase
  • Total loans of  699.5 million, a 18.14 increase
  • Core deposits of $678.1 million, a 10.24% increase

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  At December 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.65%, 14.28%, and 15.42% respectively for the Bank.  At December 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.49%, 14.06%, and 15.20% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018.  We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 45.5% and 22.2% in 2019 and 2018, respectively.  This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction.  However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Three months ended

December 31,

For the Year ended

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)











Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$

12,299

$

11,789

$

48,200

$

44,279

Loan fee income

(944)


(1,229)


(4,443)


(5,121)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$

11,355

$

10,560

$

43,757

$

39,158

















Average total loans

$

692,286

$

600,400

$

636,274

$

583,821

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

7.05

%

7.79

%

7.58

%

7.58

%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

6.51

%

6.98

%

6.88

%

6.71

%

















Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)















Net interest income

$

10,658

$

10,530

$

43,193

$

39,631

Loan fee income

(944)


(1,229)


(4,443)


(5,121)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$

9,714

$

9,301

$

37,750

$

34,510

















Average earning assets

$

837,252

$

760,869

$

789,009

$

721,935

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)

5.05


5.49

%

5.35

%

5.49

%

Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)

4.60


4.85

%

4.78

%

4.78

%

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$

6,358

$

6,753

$

15,045

$

25,797

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses

-


(100)


-


(200)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$

6,358

$

6,853

$

15,045

$

25,997

















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$

6,358

$

6,753

$

15,045

$

25,797

Total effective adjusted tax rate

29.6

%

17.7

%

45.5

%

22.2

%

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$

1,879

$

1,192

$

6,844

$

5,720

















Tax-adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$

6,358

$

6,753

$

15,045

$

25,797

Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,879


1,192


6,844


5,720

Tax-adjusted net income

$

4,479

$

5,561

$

8,201

$

20,077

















Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$

4,479

$

5,561

$

8,201

$

20,077

















Average assets (denominator)

$

845,510

$

769,170

$

798,528

$

730,564

Tax-adjusted return on average assets

2.10

%

2.87

%

1.03

%

2.75

%

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$

102,691

$

85,790

$

97,430

$

78,148

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

17.31

%

25.72

%

8.42

%

25.69

%

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$

100,872

$

83,763

$

95,537

$

76,046

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

17.62

%

26.34

%

8.58

%

26.40

%

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

10,057,506


10,187,500


10,145,032


8,105,856

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$

0.45

$

0.55

$

0.81

$

2.48

















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

10,059,208


10,322,193


10,147,311


8,237,638

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$

0.45

$

0.54

$

0.81

$

2.44

Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

10,206,931






10,192,930




Pro Forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$

0.46





$

1.96





















Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

10,205,229






10,192,930




Pro forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$

0.46





$

1.96





















Tangible assets















Total assets

$

866,392

$

770,511








Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,789)


(1,995)








Tangible assets

$

864,603

$

768,516

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$

100,126

$

88,467








Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,789)


(1,995)








Tangible shareholders' equity

$

98,337

$

86,472

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$

98,337

$

86,472








Tangible assets (denominator)

$

864,603

$

768,516








Tangible common equity to tangible assets

11.37

%

11.25

%
























End of period common shares outstanding

10,057,506


10,187,500








Book value per share

$

9.96

$

8.68








Tangible book value per share

$

9.78

$

8.49








Total shareholders' equity to total assets

11.56

%

11.48

%









Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended December 3,1


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

143,604

$

674


1.86

%

$

159,215

$

795


1.98

%

Investment securities(2)

1,073


23


8.50


1,055





0.00

Loans held for sale

289





0.00


199





0.00

Total loans(3)

692,286


11,355


6.51


600,400


10,560


6.98

Total interest-earning assets

837,252


12,052


5.71


760,869


11,355


5.92

Noninterest-earning assets

8,258










8,301








Total assets

$

845,510









$

769,170

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

314,106


1,133


1.43

%

$

259,614


1,155


1.77

%

Time deposits

213,716


1,205


2.24


196,696


899


1.81

Total interest-bearing deposits

527,822


2,338


1.76


456,310


2,054


1.79

Other borrowings







0.00









Total interest-bearing liabilities

527,822


2,338


1.76


456,310


2,054


1.79

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

210,986










221,716








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,011










5,354








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

214,997










227,070








Shareholders' equity

102,691










85,790








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

845,510









$

769,170

































Net interest income including loan fee income




$

9,714









$

9,301




Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)









3.95

%









4.13

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income









4.60

%









4.85

%


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended December 31,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

143,604

$

674


1.80

%

$

159,215

$

795


1.98

%

Investment securities(2)

1,073


23


8.50


1,055





0.00

Loans held for sale

289





0.00


199





0.00

Total loans(3)

692,286


12,299


7.05


600,400


11,789


7.79

Total interest-earning assets

837,252


12,996


6.16


760,869


12,584


6.56

Noninterest-earning assets

8,258










8,301








Total assets

$

845,510









$

769,170

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

314,106


1,133


1.43

%

$

259,614


1,155


1.77

%

Time deposits

213,716


1,205


2.24


196,696


899


1.81

Total interest-bearing deposits

527,822


2,338


1.76


456,310


2,054


1.79

Other borrowings







0.00








0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

527,822


2,338


1.76


456,310


2,054


1.79

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

210,986










221,716








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,011










5,354








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

214,997










227,070








Shareholders' equity

102,691










85,790








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

845,510









$

769,170

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income




$

10,658









$

10,530




Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)









4.40

%









4.78

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









5.05

%









5.49

%

(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.

(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.

(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income


For the Year Ended December 31,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

151,434

$

3,459


2.28

%

$

136,880

$

2,521


1.84

%

Investment securities(2)

1,065


50


4.69


1,052





0.00

Loans held for sale

236





0.00


182





0.00

Total loans(3)

636,274


43,757


6.88


583,821


39,158


6.71

Total interest-earning assets

789,009


47,266


5.99


721,935


41,679


5.77

Noninterest-earning assets

9,519










8,629








Total assets

$

798,528









$

730,564

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

295,576


5,057


1.71

%

$

240,881


3,584


1.49

%

Time deposits

208,375


4,459


2.14


220,023


3,410


1.55

Total interest-bearing deposits

503,951


9,516


1.89


460,904


6,994


1.52

Other borrowings







0.00


3,652


175


4.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities

503,951


9,516


1.89


464,556


7,169


1.54

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

192,562










183,750








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,585










4,110








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

197,147










187,860








Shareholders' equity

97,430










78,148








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

798,528









$

730,564

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income




$

37,750









$

34,510




Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)









4.10

%









4.23

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.78

%









4.78

%

(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.

(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.

(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Year Ended December 31,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

151,434

$

3,459


2.28

%

$

136,880

$

2,521


1.84

%

Investment securities(2)

1,065


50


4.69


1,052





0.00

Loans held for sale

236





0.00


182





0.00

Total loans(3)

636,274


48,200


7.58


583,821


44,279


7.58

Total interest-earning assets

789,009


51,709


6.55


721,935


46,800


6.48

Noninterest-earning assets

9,519










8,629








Total assets

$

798,528









$

730,564

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

295,576


5,057


1.71

%

$

240,881


3,584


1.49

%

Time deposits

208,375


4,459


2.14


220,023


3,410


1.55

Total interest-bearing deposits

503,951


9,516


1.89


460,904


6,994


1.52

Other borrowings







0.00


3,652


175


4.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities

503,951


9,516


1.89


464,556


7,169


1.54

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

192,562










183,750








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,585










4,110








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

197,147










187,860








Shareholders' equity

97,430










78,148








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

798,528









$

730,564

































Net interest income including loan fee income




$

42,193









$

39,631




Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)









4.67

%









4.94

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.35

%









5.49

%

(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.

(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.

(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited as of



Assets

2019

December 31,


December 31

September 30

2018










Cash and due from banks

$

117,128

$

110,594

$

128,090

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

30,147


31,890


31,759

Loans, net

699,458


666,755


592,078

Loans held for sale

1,031


-


512

Premises and equipment, net

9,624


8,395


7,753

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,100


1,072


1,055

Foreclosed assets held for sale

-


77


110

Goodwill and intangibles

1,789


1,840


1,995

Interest receivable and other assets

6,115


6,198


7,159













Total assets

$

866,392

$

826,821

$

770,511













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
























Deposits











Noninterest-bearing

$

219,221

$

202,989

$

201,159

Interest-bearing

538,262


519,145


474,743













Total deposits

757,483


722,134


675,902













Income taxes payable

-


-


1,913

Interest payable and other liabilities

8,783


4,072


4,229













Total liabilities

766,266


726,206


682,044













Common stock

101


101


102

Additional paid-in capital

92,391


92,353


80,275

Retained earnings

7,610


8,161


8,090

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

24


-


-













Total shareholders' equity

100,126


100,615


88,467













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

866,392

$

826,821

$

770,511

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income



Unaudited as of





Quarter Ended

Year Ended


2019

2018

2019

2018

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31

December 31

Interest Income














Loans, including fees

$

12,299

$

12,179

$

11,789

$

48,200

$

44,279

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

295


500


150


1,709


588

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

402


392


645


1,800


1,933





















Total interest income

12,996


13,071


12,584


51,709


46,800





















Interest Expense



















Deposits

2,338


2,471


2,054


9,516


6,994

Other borrowings

-


-


-


-


175





















Total interest expense

2,338


2,471


2,054


9,516


7,169





















Net Interest Income

10,658


10,600


10,530


42,193


39,631





















Provision for Loan Losses

-


-


100


-


200





















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,658


10,600


10,430


42,193


39,431





















Noninterest Income



















Secondary market income

18


69


39


164


212

Service charges on deposit accounts

113


110


86


392


347

Other

126


330


137


728


772





















Total noninterest income

257


509


262


1,284


1,331





















Noninterest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

2,473


14,256


2,035


21,265


8,113

Furniture and equipment

223


229


193


829


684

Occupancy

520


436


207


1,677


1,310

Data and item processing

264


276


250


1,078


966

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

250


218


87


757


305

Regulatory assessments

32


31


146


126


542

Advertising and public relations

239


71


140


588


553

Travel, lodging and entertainment

81


153


81


368


699

Other

475


402


800


1,744


1,793





















Total noninterest expense

4,557


16,072


3,939


28,432


14,965





















Income Before Taxes

6,358


(4,963)


6,753


15,045


25,797

Income tax expense

1,879


1,556


1,192


6,844


797

Net Income

$

4,479

$

(6,519)

$

5,561

$

8,201

$

25,000





















Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.45

$

(0.64)

$

0.55

$

0.81

$

3.08

Diluted earnings per common share

0.45


(0.64)


0.54


0.81


3.03

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

10,057,506


10,149,007


10,187,500


10,145,032


8,105,856

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

10,059,208


10,161,778


10,322,193


10,147,311


8,237,638

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 30 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/32829. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/32829 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

