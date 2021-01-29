Bank7 Corp. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2020 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.  "We are pleased to report continued strength in our asset quality and liquidity components, and also to report a record level of PPE for our Company.  Strong PPE enabled us to make meaningful increases to our ALLL, repurchase shares at a discount to book value, and increase our cash dividend, all while maintaining higher levels of capital compared to the industry mean.  We benefit from the strong economy in our region, and feel positive about our future; nonetheless, there is still much uncertainty and business activity is somewhat muted, therefore we will continue to use caution moving forward," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

Three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three months ended December 31, 2019:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.4 million, an increase of 31.60%
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $13.2 million, an increase of 7.18%
  • Cost of funds of 0.51%, a decrease of 59.53%
  • Efficiency ratio of 35.13%, compared to 41.74%

For the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $31.2 million, an increase of 16.25%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019.
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $52.4 million, an increase of 8.82%
  • Cost of funds of 0.73%, a decrease of 46.71%
  • Total assets of $1.0 billion, an increase of 17.35%
  • Total loans of $824.1 million, an increase of 18.23%
  • Total deposits of $905.5 million, an increase of 19.54%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On December 31, 2020, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.78%, 13.51%, and 14.75% respectively.  On December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.77%, 13.50%, and 14.73% respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense.  We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.6% and 45.4% in 2020 and 2019, respectively.  We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:



Three months ended
December 31,

For the Year ended
December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)







Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$           13,182

$          12,299

$           52,450

$          48,200

Loan fee income

(1,066)

(944)

(5,035)

(4,443)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$           12,116

$          11,355

$           47,415

$          43,757









Average total loans

$         871,163

$        692,286

$         823,228

$        636,274

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

6.02%

7.05%

6.37%

7.58%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

5.53%

6.51%

5.76%

6.88%









Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings







Net income before income taxes

$             6,317

$            6,358

$           25,884

$          15,069

Plus: Provision for loan losses

2,050

-

5,350

-

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$             8,367

$            6,358

$           31,234

$          15,069









Adjusted provision for income tax







Net income before income taxes

$             6,317

$            6,358

$           25,884

$          15,069

Total effective adjusted tax rate

25.0%

29.6%

25.6%

45.4%

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$             1,578

$            1,879

$             6,618

$            6,844









Tax-adjusted net income







Net income before income taxes

$             6,317

$            6,358

$           25,884

$          15,069

Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,578

1,879

6,618

6,844

Tax-adjusted net income

$             4,739

$            4,479

$           19,266

$            8,225









Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings







Net income before income taxes

$             6,317

$            6,358

$           25,884

$          15,069

Plus: Provision for loan losses

2,050

-

5,350

-

Plus: Stock Transfer Compensation Expense

-

-

-

11,797

Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$             8,367

$            6,358

$           31,234

$          26,866









Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data







Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$             4,739

$            4,479

$           19,266

$            8,225









Average assets (denominator)

$         982,024

$        845,510

$         948,957

$        798,528

Tax-adjusted return on average assets

1.92%

2.10%

2.03%

1.03%









Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$         105,283

$        102,691

$         102,359

$          97,430

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

17.91%

17.31%

18.82%

8.44%









Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$         103,675

$        100,872

$         100,675

$          95,537

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

18.18%

17.62%

19.14%

8.61%









Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

9,066,737

10,057,506

9,378,769

10,145,032

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$               0.52

$              0.45

$               2.05

$              0.81









Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

9,068,161

10,059,208

9,379,154

10,147,311

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$               0.52

$              0.45

$               2.05

$              0.81

Tangible assets







Total assets

$      1,016,669

$        866,392



Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,583)

(1,789)



Tangible assets

$      1,015,086

$        864,603












Tangible shareholders' equity







Total shareholders' equity

$         107,319

$        100,126



Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,583)

(1,789)



Tangible shareholders' equity

$         105,736

$          98,337












Tangible shareholders' equity







Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$         105,736

$          98,337



Tangible assets (denominator)

$      1,015,086

$        864,603



Tangible common equity to tangible assets

10.42%

11.37%












End of period common shares outstanding

9,044,765

10,057,506



Book value per share

$             11.87

$              9.96



Tangible book value per share

$             11.69

$              9.78



Total shareholders' equity to total assets

10.56%

11.56%





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:


















Short-term investments(1)

$

102,544

$

127


0.49

%

$

143,604

$

674


1.86

%

Investment securities(2)

1,165


15


5.12


1,073


23


8.50

Loans held for sale

198





0.00


289





0.00

Total loans(3)

871,163


12,116


5.53


692,286


11,355


6.51

Total interest-earning assets

975,070


12,258


5.00


837,252


12,052


5.71

Noninterest-earning assets

6,954










8,258









Total assets

$

982,024









$

845,510



































Funding sources:
























Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Deposits:
























Transaction accounts

$

409,174


470


0.46

%

$

314,106


1,133


1.43

%

Time deposits

203,842


655


1.28


213,716


1,205


2.24

Total interest-bearing deposits

613,016


1,125


0.73


527,822


2,338


1.76

Other borrowings







0.00








0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

613,016


1,125


0.73


527,822


2,338


1.76



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

258,599










210,986









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,126










4,011









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

263,725










214,997









Shareholders' equity

105,283










102,691









Total liabilities and shareholders'
  equity

$

982,024









$

845,510



































Net interest income excluding loan fee
  income




$

11,133









$

9,714





Net interest spread excluding loan fee
  income(4)









4.27

%









3.95

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee
  income









4.54

%









4.60

%


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended December 31,


2020

2019


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$

102,544

$

127


0.49

%

$

143,604

$

674


1.80

%

Investment securities(2)

1,165


15


5.12


1,073


23


8.50

Loans held for sale

198





0.00


289





0.00

Total loans(3)

871,163


13,182


6.02


692,286


12,299


7.05

Total interest-earning assets

975,070


13,324


5.44


837,252


12,996


6.16

Noninterest-earning assets

6,954










8,258








Total assets

$

982,024









$

845,510

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

409,174


470


0.46

%

$

314,106


1,133


1.43

%

Time deposits

203,842


655


1.28


213,716


1,205


2.24

Total interest-bearing deposits

613,016


1,125


0.73


527,822


2,338


1.76

Other borrowings







0.00








0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

613,016


1,125


0.73


527,822


2,338


1.76

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

258,599










210,986








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,126










4,011








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

263,725










214,997








Shareholders' equity

105,283










102,691








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

982,024









$

845,510

































Net interest income including loan fee income




$

12,199









$

10,658




Net interest spread including loan fee
  income(4)









4.71

%









4.40

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income









4.98

%









5.05

%


(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.

(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.

(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income



For the Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:


















Short-term investments(1)

$

116,295

$

828


0.71

%

$

151,434

$

3,459


2.28

%

Investment securities(2)

1,123


36


3.21


1,065


50


4.69

Loans held for sale

244





0.00


236





0.00

Total loans(3)

823,228


47,415


5.76


636,274


43,757


6.88

Total interest-earning assets

940,890


48,279


5.13


789,009


47,266


5.99

Noninterest-earning assets

8,067










9,519









Total assets

$

948,957









$

798,528



































Funding sources:
























Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Deposits:
























Transaction accounts

$

377,519


2,729


0.72

%

$

295,576


5,057


1.71

%

Time deposits

207,442


3,424


1.65


208,375


4,459


2.14

Total interest-bearing deposits

584,961


6,153


1.05


503,951


9,516


1.89

Other borrowings







0.00








0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

584,961


6,153


1.05


503,951


9,516


1.89



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

256,431










192,562









Other noninterest-bearing
  liabilities

5,206










4,585









Total noninterest-bearing
  liabilities

261,637










197,147









Shareholders' equity

102,359










97,430









Total liabilities and shareholders'
  equity

$

948,957









$

798,528



































Net interest income excluding
  loan fee income




$

42,126









$

37,750





Net interest spread excluding loan
  fee income(4)









4.08

%









4.10

%

Net interest margin excluding
  loan fee income









4.48

%









4.78

%


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Year Ended December 31,


2020

2019


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$

116,295

$

828


0.71

%

$

151,434

$

3,459


2.28

%

Investment securities(2)

1,123


36


3.21


1,065


50


4.69

Loans held for sale

244





0.00


236





0.00

Total loans(3)

823,228


52,450


6.37


636,274


48,200


7.58

Total interest-earning assets

940,890


53,314


5.67


789,009


51,709


6.55

Noninterest-earning assets

8,067










9,519








Total assets

$

948,957









$

798,528

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

377,519


2,729


0.72

%

$

295,576


5,057


1.71

%

Time deposits

207,442


3,424


1.65


208,375


4,459


2.14

Total interest-bearing deposits

584,961


6,153


1.05


503,951


9,516


1.89

Other borrowings







0.00








0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

584,961


6,153


1.05


503,951


9,516


1.89

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

256,431










192,562








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,206










4,585








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

261,637










197,147








Shareholders' equity

102,359










97,430








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

948,957









$

798,528

































Net interest income including loan fee income




$

47,161









$

42,193




Net interest spread including loan fee
  income(4)









4.61

%









4.67

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.01

%









5.35

%

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited as of


Assets

2020

December 31,

December 31

September 30

2019







Cash and due from banks

$                153,901

$                60,718

$             117,128

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

16,412

23,384

30,147

Loans, net

826,974

869,448

699,458

Loans held for sale

324

315

1,031

Premises and equipment, net

9,151

9,387

9,624

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,172

1,165

1,100

Goodwill and intangibles

1,583

1,634

1,789

Interest receivable and other assets

7,152

7,303

6,115







Total assets

$             1,016,669

$              973,354

$             866,392







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Deposits





Noninterest-bearing

$                246,569

$              272,008

$             219,221

Interest-bearing

658,945

591,661

538,262







Total deposits

905,514

863,669

757,483







Income taxes payable

9

565

357

Interest payable and other liabilities

3,827

3,890

8,426







Total liabilities

909,350

868,124

766,266







Common stock

90

92

101

Additional paid-in capital

93,162

92,960

92,391

Retained earnings

14,067

12,178

7,634







Total shareholders' equity

107,319

105,230

100,126







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             1,016,669

$              973,354

$             866,392

Bank7 Corp.


Consolidated Statements of Income




Unaudited as of



Quarter Ended

 Year Ended 


2020

2019

2020

2019

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31

December 31

Interest Income









Loans, including fees

$                13,182

$                12,777

$                12,299

$                52,450

$                48,200

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

107

123

295

526

1,709

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

35

26

402

338

1,800











Total interest income

13,324

12,926

12,996

53,314

51,709











Interest Expense









Deposits

1,125

1,325

2,338

6,153

9,516











Total interest expense

1,125

1,325

2,338

6,153

9,516











Net Interest Income

12,199

11,601

10,658

47,161

42,193











Provision for Loan Losses

2,050

1,250

-

5,350

-











Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,149

10,351

10,658

41,811

42,193











Noninterest Income









Secondary market income

41

57

18

175

164

Service charges on deposit accounts

124

104

113

442

392

Other

535

173

126

1,048

752











Total noninterest income

700

334

257

1,665

1,308











Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

2,554

2,505

2,473

10,130

21,265

Furniture and equipment

210

224

223

868

829

Occupancy

540

543

520

1,957

1,677

Data and item processing

270

276

264

1,091

1,078

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

198

135

250

536

757

Regulatory assessments

225

164

32

506

126

Advertising and public relations

40

62

239

400

588

Travel, lodging and entertainment

95

50

81

241

368

Other

400

625

475

1,863

1,744











Total noninterest expense

4,532

4,584

4,557

17,592

28,432











Income Before Taxes

6,317

6,101

6,358

25,884

15,069

Income tax expense

1,578

1,661

1,879

6,618

6,844

Net Income

$                  4,739

$                  4,440

$                  4,479

$                19,266

$                  8,225











Earnings per common share - basic

$                    0.52

$                    0.48

$                    0.45

$                    2.05

$                    0.81

Diluted earnings per common share

0.52

0.48

0.45

2.05

0.81

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,066,737

9,228,128

10,057,506

9,378,769

10,145,032

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,068,161

9,228,128

10,059,208

9,379,154

10,147,311

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520.  For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing,"

"expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

