Bank7 Corp. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2020 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. "We are pleased to report continued strength in our asset quality and liquidity components, and also to report a record level of PPE for our Company. Strong PPE enabled us to make meaningful increases to our ALLL, repurchase shares at a discount to book value, and increase our cash dividend, all while maintaining higher levels of capital compared to the industry mean. We benefit from the strong economy in our region, and feel positive about our future; nonetheless, there is still much uncertainty and business activity is somewhat muted, therefore we will continue to use caution moving forward," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three months ended December 31, 2019:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.4 million , an increase of 31.60%

, an increase of 31.60% Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $13.2 million , an increase of 7.18%

, an increase of 7.18% Cost of funds of 0.51%, a decrease of 59.53%

Efficiency ratio of 35.13%, compared to 41.74%

For the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $31.2 million , an increase of 16.25%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019.

, an increase of 16.25%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019. Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $52.4 million , an increase of 8.82%

, an increase of 8.82% Cost of funds of 0.73%, a decrease of 46.71%

Total assets of $1.0 billion , an increase of 17.35%

, an increase of 17.35% Total loans of $824.1 million , an increase of 18.23%

, an increase of 18.23% Total deposits of $905.5 million , an increase of 19.54%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2020, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.78%, 13.51%, and 14.75% respectively. On December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.77%, 13.50%, and 14.73% respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.6% and 45.4% in 2020 and 2019, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended

December 31,

For the Year ended

December 31,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)















Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 13,182

$ 12,299

$ 52,450

$ 48,200 Loan fee income

(1,066)

(944)

(5,035)

(4,443) Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 12,116

$ 11,355

$ 47,415

$ 43,757

















Average total loans

$ 871,163

$ 692,286

$ 823,228

$ 636,274 Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

6.02%

7.05%

6.37%

7.58% Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

5.53%

6.51%

5.76%

6.88%

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,317

$ 6,358

$ 25,884

$ 15,069 Plus: Provision for loan losses

2,050

-

5,350

- Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 8,367

$ 6,358

$ 31,234

$ 15,069

















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,317

$ 6,358

$ 25,884

$ 15,069 Total effective adjusted tax rate

25.0%

29.6%

25.6%

45.4% Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,578

$ 1,879

$ 6,618

$ 6,844

















Tax-adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,317

$ 6,358

$ 25,884

$ 15,069 Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,578

1,879

6,618

6,844 Tax-adjusted net income

$ 4,739

$ 4,479

$ 19,266

$ 8,225

















Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,317

$ 6,358

$ 25,884

$ 15,069 Plus: Provision for loan losses

2,050

-

5,350

- Plus: Stock Transfer Compensation Expense

-

-

-

11,797 Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 8,367

$ 6,358

$ 31,234

$ 26,866

















Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 4,739

$ 4,479

$ 19,266

$ 8,225

















Average assets (denominator)

$ 982,024

$ 845,510

$ 948,957

$ 798,528 Tax-adjusted return on average assets

1.92%

2.10%

2.03%

1.03%

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 105,283

$ 102,691

$ 102,359

$ 97,430 Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

17.91%

17.31%

18.82%

8.44%

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 103,675

$ 100,872

$ 100,675

$ 95,537 Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

18.18%

17.62%

19.14%

8.61%

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

9,066,737

10,057,506

9,378,769

10,145,032 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.52

$ 0.45

$ 2.05

$ 0.81

















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

9,068,161

10,059,208

9,379,154

10,147,311 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.52

$ 0.45

$ 2.05

$ 0.81 Tangible assets















Total assets

$ 1,016,669

$ 866,392







Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,583)

(1,789)







Tangible assets

$ 1,015,086

$ 864,603

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$ 107,319

$ 100,126







Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,583)

(1,789)







Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 105,736

$ 98,337

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 105,736

$ 98,337







Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 1,015,086

$ 864,603







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

10.42%

11.37%

























End of period common shares outstanding

9,044,765

10,057,506







Book value per share

$ 11.87

$ 9.96







Tangible book value per share

$ 11.69

$ 9.78







Total shareholders' equity to total assets

10.56%

11.56%













Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income







For the Three Months Ended December 31,







2020



2019







Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate







(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:





































Short-term investments(1)

$ 102,544



$ 127





0.49 %

$ 143,604



$ 674





1.86 %

Investment securities(2)



1,165





15





5.12





1,073





23





8.50



Loans held for sale



198





—





0.00





289





—





0.00



Total loans(3)



871,163





12,116





5.53





692,286





11,355





6.51



Total interest-earning assets



975,070





12,258





5.00





837,252





12,052





5.71



Noninterest-earning assets



6,954





















8,258



















Total assets

$ 982,024



















$ 845,510







































































Funding sources:

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Deposits:

















































Transaction accounts

$ 409,174





470





0.46 %

$ 314,106





1,133





1.43 %

Time deposits



203,842





655





1.28





213,716





1,205





2.24



Total interest-bearing deposits



613,016





1,125





0.73





527,822





2,338





1.76



Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





—





—





0.00



Total interest-bearing liabilities



613,016





1,125





0.73





527,822





2,338





1.76























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



258,599





















210,986



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,126





















4,011



















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



263,725





















214,997



















Shareholders' equity



105,283





















102,691



















Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 982,024



















$ 845,510







































































Net interest income excluding loan fee

income









$ 11,133



















$ 9,714











Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)



















4.27 %



















3.95 %

Net interest margin excluding loan fee

income



















4.54 %



















4.60 %







Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:















































Short-term investments(1)

$ 102,544



$ 127





0.49 %

$ 143,604



$ 674





1.80 % Investment securities(2)



1,165





15





5.12





1,073





23





8.50

Loans held for sale



198





—





0.00





289





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



871,163





13,182





6.02





692,286





12,299





7.05

Total interest-earning assets



975,070





13,324





5.44





837,252





12,996





6.16

Noninterest-earning assets



6,954





















8,258

















Total assets

$ 982,024



















$ 845,510



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 409,174





470





0.46 %

$ 314,106





1,133





1.43 % Time deposits



203,842





655





1.28





213,716





1,205





2.24

Total interest-bearing deposits



613,016





1,125





0.73





527,822





2,338





1.76

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





—





—





0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities



613,016





1,125





0.73





527,822





2,338





1.76



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



258,599





















210,986

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,126





















4,011

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



263,725





















214,997

















Shareholders' equity



105,283





















102,691

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 982,024



















$ 845,510



































































Net interest income including loan fee income









$ 12,199



















$ 10,658









Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)



















4.71 %



















4.40 % Net interest margin including loan fee income



















4.98 %



















5.05 %





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock. (3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income







For the Year Ended December 31,







2020



2019







Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate







(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:





































Short-term investments(1)

$ 116,295



$ 828





0.71 %

$ 151,434



$ 3,459





2.28 %

Investment securities(2)



1,123





36





3.21





1,065





50





4.69



Loans held for sale



244





—





0.00





236





—





0.00



Total loans(3)



823,228





47,415





5.76





636,274





43,757





6.88



Total interest-earning assets



940,890





48,279





5.13





789,009





47,266





5.99



Noninterest-earning assets



8,067





















9,519



















Total assets

$ 948,957



















$ 798,528







































































Funding sources:

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Deposits:

















































Transaction accounts

$ 377,519





2,729





0.72 %

$ 295,576





5,057





1.71 %

Time deposits



207,442





3,424





1.65





208,375





4,459





2.14



Total interest-bearing deposits



584,961





6,153





1.05





503,951





9,516





1.89



Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





—





—





0.00



Total interest-bearing liabilities



584,961





6,153





1.05





503,951





9,516





1.89























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



256,431





















192,562



















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities



5,206





















4,585



















Total noninterest-bearing

liabilities



261,637





















197,147



















Shareholders' equity



102,359





















97,430



















Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 948,957



















$ 798,528







































































Net interest income excluding

loan fee income









$ 42,126



















$ 37,750











Net interest spread excluding loan

fee income(4)



















4.08 %



















4.10 %

Net interest margin excluding

loan fee income



















4.48 %



















4.78 %







Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:















































Short-term investments(1)

$ 116,295



$ 828





0.71 %

$ 151,434



$ 3,459





2.28 % Investment securities(2)



1,123





36





3.21





1,065





50





4.69

Loans held for sale



244





—





0.00





236





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



823,228





52,450





6.37





636,274





48,200





7.58

Total interest-earning assets



940,890





53,314





5.67





789,009





51,709





6.55

Noninterest-earning assets



8,067





















9,519

















Total assets

$ 948,957



















$ 798,528



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 377,519





2,729





0.72 %

$ 295,576





5,057





1.71 % Time deposits



207,442





3,424





1.65





208,375





4,459





2.14

Total interest-bearing deposits



584,961





6,153





1.05





503,951





9,516





1.89

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





—





—





0.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities



584,961





6,153





1.05





503,951





9,516





1.89



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



256,431





















192,562

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,206





















4,585

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



261,637





















197,147

















Shareholders' equity



102,359





















97,430

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 948,957



















$ 798,528



































































Net interest income including loan fee income









$ 47,161



















$ 42,193









Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)



















4.61 %



















4.67 % Net interest margin including loan fee income



















5.01 %



















5.35 %

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands, except per share data Unaudited as of





Assets 2020

December 31,



December 31

September 30

2019















Cash and due from banks $ 153,901

$ 60,718

$ 117,128

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 16,412

23,384

30,147

Loans, net 826,974

869,448

699,458

Loans held for sale 324

315

1,031

Premises and equipment, net 9,151

9,387

9,624

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,172

1,165

1,100

Goodwill and intangibles 1,583

1,634

1,789

Interest receivable and other assets 7,152

7,303

6,115















Total assets $ 1,016,669

$ 973,354

$ 866,392















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits











Noninterest-bearing $ 246,569

$ 272,008

$ 219,221

Interest-bearing 658,945

591,661

538,262















Total deposits 905,514

863,669

757,483















Income taxes payable 9

565

357

Interest payable and other liabilities 3,827

3,890

8,426















Total liabilities 909,350

868,124

766,266















Common stock 90

92

101

Additional paid-in capital 93,162

92,960

92,391

Retained earnings 14,067

12,178

7,634















Total shareholders' equity 107,319

105,230

100,126















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,016,669

$ 973,354

$ 866,392



Bank7 Corp.





Consolidated Statements of Income









Unaudited as of







Quarter Ended

Year Ended



2020

2019

2020

2019 Dollars in thousands, except per share data

December 31

September 30

December 31

December 31

December 31 Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 13,182

$ 12,777

$ 12,299

$ 52,450

$ 48,200 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

107

123

295

526

1,709 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

35

26

402

338

1,800





















Total interest income

13,324

12,926

12,996

53,314

51,709





















Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,125

1,325

2,338

6,153

9,516





















Total interest expense

1,125

1,325

2,338

6,153

9,516





















Net Interest Income

12,199

11,601

10,658

47,161

42,193





















Provision for Loan Losses

2,050

1,250

-

5,350

-





















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,149

10,351

10,658

41,811

42,193





















Noninterest Income



















Secondary market income

41

57

18

175

164 Service charges on deposit accounts

124

104

113

442

392 Other

535

173

126

1,048

752





















Total noninterest income

700

334

257

1,665

1,308





















Noninterest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

2,554

2,505

2,473

10,130

21,265 Furniture and equipment

210

224

223

868

829 Occupancy

540

543

520

1,957

1,677 Data and item processing

270

276

264

1,091

1,078 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

198

135

250

536

757 Regulatory assessments

225

164

32

506

126 Advertising and public relations

40

62

239

400

588 Travel, lodging and entertainment

95

50

81

241

368 Other

400

625

475

1,863

1,744





















Total noninterest expense

4,532

4,584

4,557

17,592

28,432





















Income Before Taxes

6,317

6,101

6,358

25,884

15,069 Income tax expense

1,578

1,661

1,879

6,618

6,844 Net Income

$ 4,739

$ 4,440

$ 4,479

$ 19,266

$ 8,225





















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 0.45

$ 2.05

$ 0.81 Diluted earnings per common share

0.52

0.48

0.45

2.05

0.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,066,737

9,228,128

10,057,506

9,378,769

10,145,032 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,068,161

9,228,128

10,059,208

9,379,154

10,147,311

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing,"

"expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

