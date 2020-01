Bank7 Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announces that financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending on December 31, 2019 will be released before market open on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 and at 3:30pm central time that same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results with investors. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/32829.

For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/32829 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

