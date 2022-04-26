Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2022 Earnings

Bank7 Corp.

Apr 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.  "We are pleased with the strength of our core earnings, as evidenced by the healthy growth in our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (PPE).  Our PPE is best in class and consistently exceeds our peers.  We continue to benefit from our dynamic geographic markets, and we are also extremely asset sensitive, which positions us well for the remainder of 2022," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to three months ended March 31, 2021

  • Net income of $6.2 million compared to $5.1 million, an increase of 21.2%
  • Earnings per share of $0.68 compared to $0.56, an increase of 21.5%
  • Total assets of $1.4 billion compared to $1.0 billion, an increase of 35.9%
  • Total loans of $1.1 billion compared to $861.4 million, an increase of 23.3%
  • Total deposits of $1.3 billion compared to $929 million, an increase of 38.1%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On March 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.28%, 11.56%, and 12.56%, respectively.  On March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.27%, 11.54%, and 12.54%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,
2022
(unaudited)

December 31,
2021

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$         126,275

$         195,359

Federal funds sold

8,088

9,493

Cash and cash equivalents

134,363

204,852

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

2,241

3,237

Available-for-sale debt securities

198,356

84,808

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $10,599 and



$10,316 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,051,222

1,018,085

Loans held for sale, at fair value

597

464

Premises and equipment, net

13,775

17,257

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,195

1,202

Core deposit intangibles

1,565

1,643

Goodwill

8,807

8,479

Interest receivable and other assets

9,111

10,522





Total assets

$      1,421,232

$      1,350,549





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits



Noninterest-bearing

$         420,972

$         366,705

Interest-bearing

862,307

850,766





Total deposits

1,283,279

1,217,471





Income taxes payable

2,610

-

Interest payable and other liabilities

6,695

5,670





Total liabilities

1,292,584

1,223,141





Shareholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares 



issued and outstanding: 9,094,468 and 9,071,417 at 

91

91

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively



Additional paid-in capital

94,310

94,024

Retained earnings

38,242

33,149

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,995)

144





Total shareholders' equity

128,648

127,408





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      1,421,232

$      1,350,549

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income


 Unaudited as of  


Three Months Ended
March 31,




2022

2021

Interest Income



Loans, including fees

$                       14,377

$                       13,094

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

16

68

Debt securities, taxable

364

-

Debt securities, tax-exempt

98

-

Other interest and dividend income

70

26





Total interest income

14,925

13,188





Interest Expense



Deposits

717

875





Total interest expense

717

875





Net Interest Income

14,208

12,313





Provision for Loan Losses

276

1,275





Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

13,932

11,038





Noninterest Income



Secondary market income

166

14

Loss on sales of available-for-sale debt securities

(127)

-

Service charges on deposit accounts

249

120

Other

387

203





Total noninterest income

675

337





Noninterest Expense



Salaries and employee benefits

4,026

2,790

Furniture and equipment

358

202

Occupancy

551

472

Data and item processing

387

279

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

233

148

Regulatory assessments

196

141

Advertising and public relations

110

34

Travel, lodging and entertainment

48

89

Other

511

390





Total noninterest expense

6,420

4,545





Income Before Taxes

8,187

6,830

Income tax expense

2,003

1,726

Net Income

$                         6,184

$                         5,104





Earnings per common share - basic

$                           0.68

$                           0.56

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.68

0.56

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,088,975

9,049,007

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,133,116

9,058,685

Other Comprehensive Income



Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million

$                        (3,995)

$                           -

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income

(127)

-

Other comprehensive gain, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million

$                        (4,122)

$                                 -

Comprehensive Income

$                         2,062

$                         5,104


Net Interest Margin


For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2022

2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$      187,672

$          84

0.18%

$ 125,739

$          92

0.30%

Investment securities, taxable-equivalent

87,886

366

1.69

1,172

2

0.69


23,969

99

1.68

-

-

-

Loans held for sale

487

-

-

378

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,003,890

14,417

5.82

847,498

13,094

6.27

Total interest-earning assets

1,303,904

14,966

4.65

974,787

13,188

5.49

Noninterest-earning assets

24,342




7,103



Total assets

$   1,328,246




$ 981,890
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$      636,446

455

0.29%

$ 419,991

362

0.35%

Time deposits

169,602

259

0.62

205,557

513

1.01

Total interest-bearing deposits

806,048

714

0.36

625,548

875

0.57

Total interest-bearing liabilities

806,048

714

0.36

625,548

875

0.57













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$      385,664




243,290



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,301




4,193



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

391,965




247,483



Shareholders' equity

130,233




108,859



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   1,328,246




$ 981,890
















Net interest income


$   14,252




$   12,313

Net interest spread




4.30%




4.92%

Net interest margin




4.43%




5.12%

     (1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans 

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/DLPzBJ2Bd7r. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/DLPzBJ2Bd7r shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.