Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2023 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. "We are pleased to once again report both record quarterly profits and EPS. In these uncertain times, it is worth also highlighting that our long-term, broad based deposit relationships, combined with our debt-free and liquid balance sheet continue to be a source of strength and stability for our company. Additionally, we are pleased to note that we continue to prudently manage our asset and liability mix, as evidenced by both the maintenance of our historical net interest margin and the minimal AOCI adjustment on our securities portfolio. We are well positioned to continue navigating the current macro-economic environment, and are thankful to be located in the most dynamic geographic area of our country," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022:

- Net income of $9.6 million compared to $6.2 million, an increase of 55.37%

- Earnings per share of $1.04 compared to $0.67, an increase of 54.22%

- Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 16.84%

- Total loans of $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion, an increase of 20.49%

- PPE of $13.0 million compared to $8.5 million, an increase of 53.96%

- Total interest income of $27.4 million compared to $14.9 million, an increase of 83.45%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.47%, 11.33%, and 12.49%, respectively. On March 31, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.47%, 11.33%, and 12.48%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.















Bank7 Corp.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2023

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022



Assets

























Cash and due from banks $ 177,389

$ 109,115



Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 4,976

5,474



Available-for-sale debt securities 172,969

173,165



Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,452 and $14,734









at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,263,911

1,255,722



Premises and equipment, net 13,075

13,106



Nonmarketable equity securities 1,215

1,209



Core deposit intangibles 1,260

1,336



Goodwill 8,458

8,603



Interest receivable and other assets 17,286

16,439















Total assets $ 1,660,539

$ 1,584,169















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Deposits









Noninterest-bearing $ 424,455

$ 439,409



Interest-bearing 1,067,104

989,891















Total deposits 1,491,559

1,429,300















Income taxes payable 4,246

1,054



Interest payable and other liabilities 10,905

9,715















Total liabilities 1,506,710

1,440,069















Shareholders' equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares









issued and outstanding: 9,151,977 and 9,131,973 at 92

91



March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively





















Additional paid-in capital 95,842

95,263



Retained earnings 65,442

58,049



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,547)

(9,303)















Total shareholders' equity 153,829

144,100















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,660,539

$ 1,584,169





















Three months ended

March 31,







2023

(unaudited)

2022

Interest Income









Loans, including fees

$ 25,352

$ 14,377

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

49

16

Debt securities, taxable

706

364

Debt securities, tax-exempt

87

98

Other interest and dividend income

1,186

70













Total interest income

27,380

14,925













Interest Expense









Deposits

7,374

717













Total interest expense

7,374

717













Net Interest Income

20,006

14,208













Provision for Credit Losses

475

276













Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

19,531

13,932













Noninterest Income









Secondary market income

54

166

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(1)

(127)

Service charges on deposit accounts

235

249

Other

384

387













Total noninterest income

672

675













Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

4,680

4,026

Furniture and equipment

249

358

Occupancy

719

551

Data and item processing

386

387

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

298

233

Regulatory assessments

394

196

Advertsing and public relations

148

110

Travel, lodging and entertainment

61

48

Other

714

511













Total noninterest expense

7,649

6,420













Income Before Taxes

12,554

8,187

Income tax expense

2,947

2,003

Net Income

$ 9,607

$ 6,184













Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.05

$ 0.68

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.04

0.67

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,146,932

9,088,975

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,264,247

9,182,055













Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)









Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of tax benefit of $554 and $1.5 million for the









three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

$ 1,755

$ (3,995)

Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income,









net of tax of $0 and $17 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022,









respectively

1

(144)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 1,756

$ (4,139)

Comprehensive Income

$ 11,363

$ 2,045





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

(unaudited)

2022



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 134,650

$ 1,235

3.72 %

$ 187,672

$ 86

0.19 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

153,533

706

1.86

87,886

364

1.68 Debt securities, tax exempt

20,318

87

1.74

23,969

98

1.66 Loans held for sale

43

-

-

487

-

- Total loans(1)

1,271,081

25,352

8.09

1,003,890

14,377

5.81 Total interest-earning assets

1,579,625

27,380

7.03

1,303,904

14,925

4.64 Noninterest-earning assets

23,542









24,342







Total assets

$ 1,603,167









$ 1,328,246

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 803,618

5,753

2.90 %

$ 636,446

458

0.29 % Time deposits

213,760

1,621

3.08

169,602

259

0.62 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,017,378

7,374

2.94

806,048

717

0.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,017,378

7,374

2.94

$ 806,048

717

0.36

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 425,640









$ 385,664







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,131









6,301







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

436,771









391,965







Shareholders' equity

149,018









130,233







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,603,167









$ 1,328,246

































Net interest income





$ 20,006









$ 14,208



Net interest spread









4.10 %









4.40 % Net interest margin









5.14 %









4.42 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/N5ykqV9m4GE. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/N5ykqV9m4GE shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

