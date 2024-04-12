Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2024 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. "We are pleased with the strength of our core earnings, as evidenced by our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (PPE). The Company's continued ability to exceed historical PPE is a function of our position in dynamic geographic markets, our long-term and broad-based deposit relationships, our debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and our disciplined approach to cost controls. Further, the Company's credit quality remains a point of strength with minimal exposure to office and retail commercial real estate," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company."

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Net income of $11.3 million compared to $9.6 million , an increase of 17.50%

compared to , an increase of 17.50% Earnings per share of $1.21 compared to $1.04 , an increase of 16.35%

compared to , an increase of 16.35% Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.7 billion , an increase of 6.89%

compared to , an increase of 6.89% Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion , an increase of 7.39%

compared to , an increase of 7.39% PPE of $14.9 million compared to $13.0 million , an increase of 14.22%

compared to , an increase of 14.22% Total interest income of $33.3 million compared to $27.4 million , an increase of 21.57%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On March 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.10%, 12.11%, and 13.36%, respectively. On March 31, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.11%, 12.11%, and 13.36%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE") (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 3,595

$ 2,947 Income Tax Expense 14,883

12,554 Pre-tax net income 14,883

12,554 Add back: Provision for credit losses -

1 Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities 14,883

13,030 Pre-provision pre-tax earnings 14,883

13,030

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



















Assets March 31, 2024

(unaudited)

December 31,

2023











Cash and due from banks $ 193,218

$ 181,042

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 17,181

17,679

Available-for-sale debt securities 151,872

169,487

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,696 and







$19,691 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,354,195

1,341,148

Loans held for sale, at fair value -

718

Premises and equipment, net 15,376

14,942

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,278

1,283

Core deposit intangibles 970

1,031

Goodwill 8,458

8,458

Interest receivable and other assets 32,435

35,878











Total assets $ 1,774,983

$ 1,771,666











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 452,326

$ 482,349

Interest-bearing 1,127,846

1,109,042











Total deposits 1,580,172

1,591,391











Income taxes payable 3,946

302

Interest payable and other liabilities 10,483

9,647











Total liabilities 1,594,601

1,601,340











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,238,206 and 9,197,696 at March 31, 2024







and December 31, 2023, respectively 92

92











Additional paid-in capital 97,669

97,417

Retained earnings 88,310

78,962

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,689)

(6,145)











Total shareholders' equity 180,382

170,326











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,774,983

$ 1,771,666







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

(unaudited)

2023 Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$ 30,117

$ 25,352 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

253

49 Debt securities, taxable

1,012

706 Debt securities, tax-exempt

73

87 Other interest and dividend income

1,832

1,186









Total interest income

33,287

27,380









Interest Expense







Deposits

11,277

7,374









Total interest expense

11,277

7,374









Net Interest Income

22,010

20,006









Provision for Credit Losses

-

475









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

22,010

19,531









Noninterest Income







Mortgage lending income

51

54 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

-

(1) Service charges on deposit accounts

249

235 Other

1,708

384









Total noninterest income

2,008

672









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

5,289

4,680 Furniture and equipment

230

249 Occupancy

661

719 Data and item processing

458

386 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

99

298 Regulatory assessments

386

394 Advertsing and public relations

145

148 Travel, lodging and entertainment

51

61 Other

1,816

714









Total noninterest expense

9,135

7,649









Income Before Taxes

14,883

12,554 Income tax expense

3,595

2,947 Net Income

$ 11,288

$ 9,607









Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.05 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.21

1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,220,154

9,146,932 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,317,813

9,264,247









Other Comprehensive Income







Unrealized gains on securities, net of tax expense of $0 and $554 for the three months







ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$ 456

$ 1,755 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $0 and $0





for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

-

1 Other comprehensive income

$ 456

$ 1,756 Comprehensive Income

$ 11,744

$ 11,363





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 176,072

$ 2,085

4.75 %

$ 134,650

$ 1,235

3.72 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

153,468

1,012

2.64

153,533

706

1.86 Debt securities, tax exempt

18,269

73

1.60

20,318

87

1.74 Loans held for sale

238

-

-

43

-

- Total loans(1)

1,369,692

30,117

8.82

1,271,081

25,352

8.09 Total interest-earning assets

1,717,739

33,287

7.77

1,579,625

27,380

7.03 Noninterest-earning assets

39,769









23,542







Total assets

$ 1,757,508









$ 1,603,167

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 845,129

8,196

3.89 %

$ 803,618

5,753

2.90 % Time deposits

264,973

3,081

4.66

213,760

1,621

3.08 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,110,102

11,277

4.07

1,017,378

7,374

2.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,110,102

11,277

4.07

$ 1,017,378

7,374

2.94

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 460,028









$ 425,640







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,970









11,131







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

470,998









436,771







Shareholders' equity

176,408









149,018







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,757,508









$ 1,603,167

































Net interest income





$ 22,010









$ 20,006



Net interest spread









3.70 %









4.10 % Net interest margin









5.14 %









5.14 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/w8qEpOZ7G6v. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/w8qEpOZ7G6v shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

