Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2026 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. "We are pleased to announce record EPS, net income and PPE while maintaining a strong net interest margin, excellent credit quality, and robust liquidity. We are excited about 2026, as our properly matched balance sheet has us well positioned to continue to take advantage of our dynamic geographic region," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Net income of $12.01 million compared to $10.34 million, an increase of 16.16%

Earnings per share of $1.25 compared to $1.08, an increase of 15.74%

Total assets of $1.95 billion compared to $1.79 billion, an increase of 8.94%

Total loans of $1.59 billion compared to $1.42 billion, an increase of 11.94%

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $15.82 million compared to $13.71 million, an increase of 15.37%

Total interest income of $33.78 million compared to $30.44 million, an increase of 10.99%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On March 31, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 13.24%, 14.79%, and 15.96%, respectively. On March 31, 2026, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 13.24%, 14.78%, and 15.96%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.











For the Three Months Ended









March 31,

March 31,









2026

2025 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings







(Dollars in thousands) Net Income







$ 12,006

$ 10,336 Income Tax Expense







3,815

3,377 Pre-tax net income







15,821

13,713 Add back: Provision for credit losses







-

- Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities







-

- Pre-provision pre-tax earnings







$ 15,821

$ 13,713

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except par value)

Assets March 31,

2026

(unaudited)

December 31,

2025

(Dollars in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 246,701

$ 244,635 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 3,735

10,457 Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $55,632 and





$57,316 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 52,140

54,019 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,452 and





$19,407 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,574,376

1,587,024 Loans held for sale 3,865

2,078 Premises and equipment, net 24,110

21,884 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,158

1,165 Core deposit intangibles 721

752 Goodwill 11,208

11,208 Interest receivable and other assets 27,066

30,418







Total assets $ 1,945,080

$ 1,963,640







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Deposits





Noninterest-bearing $ 336,801

$ 341,416 Interest-bearing 1,334,580

1,359,417







Total deposits 1,671,381

1,700,833







Income taxes payable 3,912

594 Interest payable and other liabilities 9,966

11,218







Total liabilities 1,685,259

1,712,645







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares





issued and outstanding: 9,519,335 and 9,462,656 at March 31, 2026





and December 31, 2025, respectively 95

95 Additional paid-in capital 103,270

103,739 Retained earnings 159,143

149,707 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,687)

(2,546)







Total shareholders' equity 259,821

250,995







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,945,080

$ 1,963,640

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited) Interest Income

(Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees

$ 31,613

$ 27,324 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

112

101 Debt securities, taxable

250

283 Debt securities, tax-exempt

59

63 Other interest and dividend income

1,749

2,667









Total interest income

33,783

30,438









Interest Expense







Deposits

9,591

9,600









Total interest expense

9,591

9,600









Net Interest Income

24,192

20,838









Provision for Credit Losses

-

-









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

24,192

20,838









Noninterest Income







Mortgage lending income

375

93 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

-

- Service charges on deposit accounts

249

218 Other

1,342

1,446









Total noninterest income

1,966

1,757









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

6,331

5,280 Furniture and equipment

342

250 Occupancy

686

592 Data and item processing

543

510 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

585

105 Regulatory assessments

259

83 Advertising and public relations

172

194 Travel, lodging and entertainment

71

56 Other

1,348

1,812









Total noninterest expense

10,337

8,882









Income Before Taxes

15,821

13,713 Income tax expense

3,815

3,377 Net Income

$ 12,006

$ 10,336









Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.26

$ 1.10 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.25

1.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,491,075

9,421,534 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,596,869

9,552,273









Other Comprehensive Income







Unrealized (losses) gains on securities, net of tax (benefit) expense of ($55) and $237







for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively

$ (141)

$ 642 Other comprehensive (loss) income

$ (141)

$ 642 Comprehensive Income

$ 11,865

$ 10,978





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited)



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 210,047

$ 1,861

3.60 %

$ 238,048

$ 2,768

4.72 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

43,564

250

2.33

48,637

283

2.36 Debt securities, tax exempt

11,052

59

2.17

12,514

63

2.04 Loans held for sale

1,983

-

-

580

-

- Total loans(1)

1,596,201

31,613

8.03

1,398,350

27,324

7.92 Total interest-earning assets

1,862,847

33,783

7.35

1,698,129

30,438

7.27 Noninterest-earning assets

41,295









39,957







Total assets

$ 1,904,142









$ 1,738,086

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 1,058,572

$ 7,223

2.77 %

$ 956,891

$ 7,118

3.02 % Time deposits

264,608

2,368

3.63

236,325

2,482

4.26 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,323,180

9,591

2.94

1,193,216

9,600

3.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,323,180

9,591

2.94

$ 1,193,216

9,600

3.62

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 315,426









$ 316,544







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,515









9,983







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

324,941









326,527







Shareholders' equity

256,021









218,343







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,904,142









$ 1,738,086

































Net interest income





$ 24,192









$ 20,838



Net interest spread









4.41 %









4.01 % Net interest margin









5.27 %









4.98 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/5Kz4qdQLXjl. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/5Kz4qdQLXjl shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.