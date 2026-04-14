Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2026 Earnings

News provided byBank7 Corp.
Apr 14, 2026, 08:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. "We are pleased to announce record EPS, net income and PPE while maintaining a strong net interest margin, excellent credit quality, and robust liquidity. We are excited about 2026, as our properly matched balance sheet has us well positioned to continue to take advantage of our dynamic geographic region," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
For the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025:
- Net income of $12.01 million compared to $10.34 million, an increase of 16.16%
- Earnings per share of $1.25 compared to $1.08, an increase of 15.74%
- Total assets of $1.95 billion compared to $1.79 billion, an increase of 8.94%
- Total loans of $1.59 billion compared to $1.42 billion, an increase of 11.94%
- Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $15.82 million compared to $13.71 million, an increase of 15.37%
- Total interest income of $33.78 million compared to $30.44 million, an increase of 10.99%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On March 31, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 13.24%, 14.79%, and 15.96%, respectively. On March 31, 2026, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 13.24%, 14.78%, and 15.96%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Net Income
|
$ 12,006
|
$ 10,336
|
Income Tax Expense
|
3,815
|
3,377
|
Pre-tax net income
|
15,821
|
13,713
|
Add back: Provision for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities
|
-
|
-
|
Pre-provision pre-tax earnings
|
$ 15,821
|
$ 13,713
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Assets
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 246,701
|
$ 244,635
|
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|
3,735
|
10,457
|
Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $55,632 and
|
$57,316 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
|
52,140
|
54,019
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,452 and
|
$19,407 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
1,574,376
|
1,587,024
|
Loans held for sale
|
3,865
|
2,078
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
24,110
|
21,884
|
Nonmarketable equity securities
|
1,158
|
1,165
|
Core deposit intangibles
|
721
|
752
|
Goodwill
|
11,208
|
11,208
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
27,066
|
30,418
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,945,080
|
$ 1,963,640
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 336,801
|
$ 341,416
|
Interest-bearing
|
1,334,580
|
1,359,417
|
Total deposits
|
1,671,381
|
1,700,833
|
Income taxes payable
|
3,912
|
594
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
9,966
|
11,218
|
Total liabilities
|
1,685,259
|
1,712,645
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares
|
issued and outstanding: 9,519,335 and 9,462,656 at March 31, 2026
|
and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
95
|
95
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
103,270
|
103,739
|
Retained earnings
|
159,143
|
149,707
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,687)
|
(2,546)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
259,821
|
250,995
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,945,080
|
$ 1,963,640
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Interest Income
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 31,613
|
$ 27,324
|
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|
112
|
101
|
Debt securities, taxable
|
250
|
283
|
Debt securities, tax-exempt
|
59
|
63
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
1,749
|
2,667
|
Total interest income
|
33,783
|
30,438
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
9,591
|
9,600
|
Total interest expense
|
9,591
|
9,600
|
Net Interest Income
|
24,192
|
20,838
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
-
|
-
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
24,192
|
20,838
|
Noninterest Income
|
Mortgage lending income
|
375
|
93
|
Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities
|
-
|
-
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
249
|
218
|
Other
|
1,342
|
1,446
|
Total noninterest income
|
1,966
|
1,757
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
6,331
|
5,280
|
Furniture and equipment
|
342
|
250
|
Occupancy
|
686
|
592
|
Data and item processing
|
543
|
510
|
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
|
585
|
105
|
Regulatory assessments
|
259
|
83
|
Advertising and public relations
|
172
|
194
|
Travel, lodging and entertainment
|
71
|
56
|
Other
|
1,348
|
1,812
|
Total noninterest expense
|
10,337
|
8,882
|
Income Before Taxes
|
15,821
|
13,713
|
Income tax expense
|
3,815
|
3,377
|
Net Income
|
$ 12,006
|
$ 10,336
|
Earnings per common share - basic
|
$ 1.26
|
$ 1.10
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
1.25
|
1.08
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
9,491,075
|
9,421,534
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
9,596,869
|
9,552,273
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
Unrealized (losses) gains on securities, net of tax (benefit) expense of ($55) and $237
|
for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively
|
$ (141)
|
$ 642
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
$ (141)
|
$ 642
|
Comprehensive Income
|
$ 11,865
|
$ 10,978
|
Net Interest Margin
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
Short-term investments
|
$ 210,047
|
$ 1,861
|
3.60 %
|
$ 238,048
|
$ 2,768
|
4.72 %
|
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
|
43,564
|
250
|
2.33
|
48,637
|
283
|
2.36
|
Debt securities, tax exempt
|
11,052
|
59
|
2.17
|
12,514
|
63
|
2.04
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,983
|
-
|
-
|
580
|
-
|
-
|
Total loans(1)
|
1,596,201
|
31,613
|
8.03
|
1,398,350
|
27,324
|
7.92
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,862,847
|
33,783
|
7.35
|
1,698,129
|
30,438
|
7.27
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
41,295
|
39,957
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,904,142
|
$ 1,738,086
|
Funding sources:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Transaction accounts
|
$ 1,058,572
|
$ 7,223
|
2.77 %
|
$ 956,891
|
$ 7,118
|
3.02 %
|
Time deposits
|
264,608
|
2,368
|
3.63
|
236,325
|
2,482
|
4.26
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
1,323,180
|
9,591
|
2.94
|
1,193,216
|
9,600
|
3.62
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 1,323,180
|
9,591
|
2.94
|
$ 1,193,216
|
9,600
|
3.62
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 315,426
|
$ 316,544
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
9,515
|
9,983
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
324,941
|
326,527
|
Shareholders' equity
|
256,021
|
218,343
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,904,142
|
$ 1,738,086
|
Net interest income
|
$ 24,192
|
$ 20,838
|
Net interest spread
|
4.41 %
|
4.01 %
|
Net interest margin
|
5.27 %
|
4.98 %
|
(1)
|
Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Conference Call
Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/5Kz4qdQLXjl. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/5Kz4qdQLXjl shortly after the call for 1 year.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Contact:
Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600
SOURCE Bank7 Corp.
Share this article