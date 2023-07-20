Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2023 Earnings

News provided by

Bank7 Corp.

20 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  "In these uncertain times, it is comforting to report that our long-term and broad based deposit relationships remain as loyal customers while our debt-free and liquid balance sheet continues to be a source of strength and stability.  These strengths and our disciplined approach to risk management and cost control once-again propelled us to both record profits and EPS.  We achieved these milestones in spite of NIM pressure, which was partially due to our decision to carry more liquidity. We continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain committed to our established fundamentals as we move through the rest of the year," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022:

  • Net income of $9.7 million compared to $7.0 million, an increase of 38.75%
  • Earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $0.76, an increase of 38.16%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.5 billion, an increase of 13.03%
  • Total loans of $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion, an increase of 10.37%
  • PPE of $13.9 million compared to $9.5 million, an increase of 46.35%
  • Total interest income of $30.0 million compared to $16.7 million, an increase of 80.19%

Three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to three months ended March 31, 2023

  • Net income of $9.7 million compared to $9.6 million, an increase of 1.45%
  • Earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.04, an increase of 0.96%
  • PPE of $13.9 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of 6.85%
  • Total interest income of $30.0 million compared to $27.4 million, an increase of 9.72%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.71%, 11.89%, and 13.10%, respectively.  On June 30, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.71%, 11.88%, and 13.09%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





Assets

June 30, 2023

December 31,

(unaudited)

2022





Cash and due from banks

$               196,456

$               109,115

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

10,455

5,474

Available-for-sale debt securities

169,923

173,165

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,377 and $14,734



at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,259,905

1,255,722

Loans held for sale, at fair value

408

-

Premises and equipment, net

14,833

13,106

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,238

1,209

Core deposit intangibles

1,184

1,336

Goodwill

8,458

8,603

Interest receivable and other assets

18,445

16,439





Total assets

$            1,681,305

$            1,584,169





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits



Noninterest-bearing

$               397,588

$               439,409

Interest-bearing

1,110,637

989,891





Total deposits

1,508,225

1,429,300





Income taxes payable

363

1,054

Interest payable and other liabilities

10,937

9,715





Total liabilities

1,519,525

1,440,069





Shareholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares 



issued and outstanding: 9,154,934 and 9,131,973 at 

92

91

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively








Additional paid-in capital

96,498

95,263

Retained earnings

73,901

58,049

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,711)

(9,303)





Total shareholders' equity

161,780

144,100





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$            1,681,305

$            1,584,169


Unaudited as of


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$          26,885

$        15,754

$         52,237

$        30,131

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

62

13

111

29

Debt securities, taxable

701

571

1,407

935

Debt securities, tax-exempt

85

85

172

183

Other interest and dividend income

2,309

249

3,495

319









Total interest income

30,042

16,672

57,422

31,597









Interest Expense







Deposits

9,544

878

16,918

1,595









Total interest expense

9,544

878

16,918

1,595









Net Interest Income

20,498

15,794

40,504

30,002









Provision for Credit Losses

1,011

219

1,485

495









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

19,487

15,575

39,019

29,507









Noninterest Income







Secondary market income

112

95

166

261

Gain (Loss) on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(7)

10

(8)

(117)

Service charges on deposit accounts

199

219

434

468

Other

490

368

874

755









Total noninterest income

794

692

1,466

1,367









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

4,709

4,126

9,389

8,152

Furniture and equipment

251

386

500

744

Occupancy

599

571

1,318

1,122

Data and item processing

469

559

856

946

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

179

209

478

442

Regulatory assessments

339

226

734

422

Advertsing and public relations

52

121

200

231

Travel, lodging and entertainment

110

74

171

122

Other

669

691

1,381

1,202









Total noninterest expense

7,377

6,963

15,027

13,383









Income Before Taxes

12,904

9,304

25,458

17,491

Income tax expense

3,158

2,280

6,105

4,283

Net Income

$            9,746

$          7,024

$         19,353

$        13,208









Earnings per common share - basic

$              1.06

$            0.77

$             2.12

$            1.45

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.05

0.76

2.09

1.44

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,153,077

9,097,280

9,150,022

9,093,150

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,247,101

9,194,923

9,256,450

9,187,637









Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)







Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of tax benefit of $0 and $1.5 million







for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $0 and 







$0 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

$          (1,169)

$        (3,778)

$              586

$        (8,017)

Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income







net of tax of $2 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and







2022, respectively; $2 and $17 for the six months ended







June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

5

(10)

6

90

Other comprehensive income(loss)

$          (1,164)

$        (3,788)

$              592

$        (7,927)

Comprehensive Income

$            8,582

$          3,236

$         19,945

$          5,281











Net Interest Margin


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2023
(unaudited)

2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$        154,896

$         3,606

4.69 %

$        159,157

$            348

0.44 %

Investment securities, taxable

153,478

1,407

1.85

132,086

935

1.43

Debt securities, tax exempt

20,030

172

1.73

22,487

183

1.64

Loans held for sale

56

-

-

383

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,277,245

52,237

8.25

1,047,220

30,131

5.80

Total interest-earning assets

1,605,705

57,422

7.21

1,361,333

31,597

4.68

Noninterest-earning assets

24,299




24,506



Total assets

$     1,630,004




$     1,385,839
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$        810,736

12,612

3.14 %

$        667,159

1,012

0.31 %

Time deposits

239,720

4,306

3.62

176,587

583

0.67

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,050,456

16,918

3.25

843,746

1,595

0.38

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,050,456

16,918

3.25

843,746

1,595

0.38













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

414,383




405,674



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,659




6,615



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

426,042




412,289



Shareholders' equity

153,506




129,804



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,630,004




$     1,385,839
















Net interest income


$       40,504




$       30,002

Net interest spread




3.96 %




4.30 %

Net interest margin




5.09 %




4.44 %

(1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2023
(unaudited)

2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$        174,920

$        2,371

5.44 %

$        130,961

$           262

0.81 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

153,424

701

1.83

174,583

571

1.31

Debt securities, tax exempt

19,744

85

1.73

22,244

85

1.53

Loans held for sale

68

-

-

279

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,283,341

26,885

8.40

1,090,053

15,754

5.80

Total interest-earning assets

1,631,497

30,042

7.39

1,418,120

16,672

4.72

Noninterest-earning assets

25,050




25,341



Total assets

$     1,656,547




$     1,443,461
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$        817,819

6,860

3.36 %

$        693,619

555

0.32 %

Time deposits

265,396

2,684

4.06

183,494

323

0.71

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,083,215

9,544

3.53

877,113

878

0.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$     1,083,215

9,544

3.53

$        877,113

878

0.40













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$        403,207




$        429,388



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,180




6,925



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

415,387




436,313



Shareholders' equity

157,945




130,035



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,656,547




$     1,443,461
















Net interest income


$      20,498




$      15,794

Net interest spread




3.85 %




4.32 %

Net interest margin




5.04 %




4.47 %

(1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/pODMrqAr9XJ. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/pODMrqAr9XJ shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Also from this source

Bank7 Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.