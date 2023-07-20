Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2023 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. "In these uncertain times, it is comforting to report that our long-term and broad based deposit relationships remain as loyal customers while our debt-free and liquid balance sheet continues to be a source of strength and stability. These strengths and our disciplined approach to risk management and cost control once-again propelled us to both record profits and EPS. We achieved these milestones in spite of NIM pressure, which was partially due to our decision to carry more liquidity. We continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain committed to our established fundamentals as we move through the rest of the year," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Net income of $9.7 million compared to $7.0 million , an increase of 38.75%

compared to , an increase of 38.75% Earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $0.76 , an increase of 38.16%

compared to , an increase of 38.16% Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.5 billion , an increase of 13.03%

compared to , an increase of 13.03% Total loans of $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion , an increase of 10.37%

compared to , an increase of 10.37% PPE of $13.9 million compared to $9.5 million , an increase of 46.35%

compared to , an increase of 46.35% Total interest income of $30.0 million compared to $16.7 million , an increase of 80.19%

Three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to three months ended March 31, 2023

Net income of $9.7 million compared to $9.6 million , an increase of 1.45%

compared to , an increase of 1.45% Earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.04 , an increase of 0.96%

compared to , an increase of 0.96% PPE of $13.9 million compared to $13.0 million , an increase of 6.85%

compared to , an increase of 6.85% Total interest income of $30.0 million compared to $27.4 million , an increase of 9.72%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On June 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.71%, 11.89%, and 13.10%, respectively. On June 30, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.71%, 11.88%, and 13.09%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets









Assets June 30, 2023

December 31,



(unaudited)

2022











Cash and due from banks $ 196,456

$ 109,115

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 10,455

5,474

Available-for-sale debt securities 169,923

173,165

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,377 and $14,734







at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,259,905

1,255,722

Loans held for sale, at fair value 408

-

Premises and equipment, net 14,833

13,106

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,238

1,209

Core deposit intangibles 1,184

1,336

Goodwill 8,458

8,603

Interest receivable and other assets 18,445

16,439











Total assets $ 1,681,305

$ 1,584,169











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 397,588

$ 439,409

Interest-bearing 1,110,637

989,891











Total deposits 1,508,225

1,429,300











Income taxes payable 363

1,054

Interest payable and other liabilities 10,937

9,715











Total liabilities 1,519,525

1,440,069











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,154,934 and 9,131,973 at 92

91

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively

















Additional paid-in capital 96,498

95,263

Retained earnings 73,901

58,049

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,711)

(9,303)











Total shareholders' equity 161,780

144,100











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,681,305

$ 1,584,169







Unaudited as of



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 26,885

$ 15,754

$ 52,237

$ 30,131 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

62

13

111

29 Debt securities, taxable

701

571

1,407

935 Debt securities, tax-exempt

85

85

172

183 Other interest and dividend income

2,309

249

3,495

319

















Total interest income

30,042

16,672

57,422

31,597

















Interest Expense















Deposits

9,544

878

16,918

1,595

















Total interest expense

9,544

878

16,918

1,595

















Net Interest Income

20,498

15,794

40,504

30,002

















Provision for Credit Losses

1,011

219

1,485

495

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

19,487

15,575

39,019

29,507

















Noninterest Income















Secondary market income

112

95

166

261 Gain (Loss) on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities (7)

10

(8)

(117) Service charges on deposit accounts

199

219

434

468 Other

490

368

874

755

















Total noninterest income

794

692

1,466

1,367

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

4,709

4,126

9,389

8,152 Furniture and equipment

251

386

500

744 Occupancy

599

571

1,318

1,122 Data and item processing

469

559

856

946 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

179

209

478

442 Regulatory assessments

339

226

734

422 Advertsing and public relations

52

121

200

231 Travel, lodging and entertainment

110

74

171

122 Other

669

691

1,381

1,202

















Total noninterest expense

7,377

6,963

15,027

13,383

















Income Before Taxes

12,904

9,304

25,458

17,491 Income tax expense

3,158

2,280

6,105

4,283 Net Income

$ 9,746

$ 7,024

$ 19,353

$ 13,208

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.06

$ 0.77

$ 2.12

$ 1.45 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.05

0.76

2.09

1.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,153,077

9,097,280

9,150,022

9,093,150 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,247,101

9,194,923

9,256,450

9,187,637

















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of tax benefit of $0 and $1.5 million















for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $0 and















$0 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

$ (1,169)

$ (3,778)

$ 586

$ (8,017) Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income















net of tax of $2 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and















2022, respectively; $2 and $17 for the six months ended















June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

5

(10)

6

90 Other comprehensive income(loss)

$ (1,164)

$ (3,788)

$ 592

$ (7,927) Comprehensive Income

$ 8,582

$ 3,236

$ 19,945

$ 5,281























Net Interest Margin



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

(unaudited)

2022



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 154,896

$ 3,606

4.69 %

$ 159,157

$ 348

0.44 % Investment securities, taxable

153,478

1,407

1.85

132,086

935

1.43 Debt securities, tax exempt

20,030

172

1.73

22,487

183

1.64 Loans held for sale

56

-

-

383

-

- Total loans(1)

1,277,245

52,237

8.25

1,047,220

30,131

5.80 Total interest-earning assets

1,605,705

57,422

7.21

1,361,333

31,597

4.68 Noninterest-earning assets

24,299









24,506







Total assets

$ 1,630,004









$ 1,385,839

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 810,736

12,612

3.14 %

$ 667,159

1,012

0.31 % Time deposits

239,720

4,306

3.62

176,587

583

0.67 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,050,456

16,918

3.25

843,746

1,595

0.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,050,456

16,918

3.25

843,746

1,595

0.38

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

414,383









405,674







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,659









6,615







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

426,042









412,289







Shareholders' equity

153,506









129,804







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,630,004









$ 1,385,839

































Net interest income





$ 40,504









$ 30,002



Net interest spread









3.96 %









4.30 % Net interest margin









5.09 %









4.44 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

(unaudited)

2022



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 174,920

$ 2,371

5.44 %

$ 130,961

$ 262

0.81 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

153,424

701

1.83

174,583

571

1.31 Debt securities, tax exempt

19,744

85

1.73

22,244

85

1.53 Loans held for sale

68

-

-

279

-

- Total loans(1)

1,283,341

26,885

8.40

1,090,053

15,754

5.80 Total interest-earning assets

1,631,497

30,042

7.39

1,418,120

16,672

4.72 Noninterest-earning assets

25,050









25,341







Total assets

$ 1,656,547









$ 1,443,461

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 817,819

6,860

3.36 %

$ 693,619

555

0.32 % Time deposits

265,396

2,684

4.06

183,494

323

0.71 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,083,215

9,544

3.53

877,113

878

0.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,083,215

9,544

3.53

$ 877,113

878

0.40

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 403,207









$ 429,388







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,180









6,925







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

415,387









436,313







Shareholders' equity

157,945









130,035







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,656,547









$ 1,443,461

































Net interest income





$ 20,498









$ 15,794



Net interest spread









3.85 %









4.32 % Net interest margin









5.04 %









4.47 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans



About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/pODMrqAr9XJ. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/pODMrqAr9XJ shortly after the call for 1 year.

