Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2024 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. "We are pleased to announce another record quarter of net income and EPS. Our asset sensitive balance sheet, disciplined approach to cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding results" said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company."

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Net income of $11.5 million compared to $9.7 million , an increase of 18.24%

compared to , an increase of 18.24% Earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $1.05 , an increase of 17.14%

compared to , an increase of 17.14% Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.7 billion , an increase of 0.10%

compared to , an increase of 0.10% Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion , an increase of 5.94%

compared to , an increase of 5.94% PPE of $15.3 million compared to $13.9 million , an increase of 9.57%

compared to , an increase of 9.57% Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $30.0 million , an increase of 7.74%

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to three months ended March 31, 2024

Net income of $11.5 million compared to $11.3 million , an increase of 2.09%

compared to , an increase of 2.09% Earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $1.21 , an increase of 1.65%

compared to , an increase of 1.65% Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion , a decrease of 5.19%

compared to , a decrease of 5.19% Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion , a decrease of 1.59%

compared to , a decrease of 1.59% PPE of $15.3 million compared to $14.9 million , an increase of 2.50%

compared to , an increase of 2.50% Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $33.3 million , a decrease of 2.76%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On June 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.04%, and 14.28%, respectively. On June 30, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.03%, and 14.27%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE") (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 11,524

$ 11,288

$ 9,746 Income Tax Expense 3,731

3,595

3,158 Pre-tax net income 15,255

14,883

12,904 Add back: Provision for credit losses -

-

1,011 Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities -

-

7 Pre-provision pre-tax earnings 15,255

14,883

13,922

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets June 30, 2024

(unaudited)

December 31,

2023







Cash and due from banks $ 210,105

$ 181,042 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 12,202

17,679 Available-for-sale debt securities 66,284

169,487 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,772 and





$19,691 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,334,317

1,341,148 Loans held for sale, at fair value -

718 Premises and equipment, net 16,736

14,942 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,275

1,283 Core deposit intangibles 938

1,031 Goodwill 8,458

8,458 Income taxes receivable 358

- Interest receivable and other assets 32,240

35,878







Total assets $ 1,682,913

$ 1,771,666







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Deposits





Noninterest-bearing $ 350,324

$ 482,349 Interest-bearing 1,130,993

1,109,042







Total deposits 1,481,317

1,591,391







Income taxes payable -

302 Interest payable and other liabilities 10,790

9,647







Total liabilities 1,492,107

1,601,340







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares





issued and outstanding: 9,253,038 and 9,197,696 at June 30, 2024





and December 31, 2023, respectively 93

92 Additional paid-in capital 98,570

97,417 Retained earnings 97,891

78,962 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,748)

(6,145)







Total shareholders' equity 190,806

170,326







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,682,913

$ 1,771,666





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

(unaudited)

2023

2024

(unaudited)

2023 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 28,926

$ 26,885

$ 59,043

$ 52,237 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

246

62

499

111 Debt securities, taxable

951

701

1,963

1,407 Debt securities, tax-exempt

71

85

144

172 Other interest and dividend income

2,242

2,309

4,074

3,495

















Total interest income

32,436

30,042

65,723

57,422

















Interest Expense















Deposits

11,204

9,544

22,481

16,918

















Total interest expense

11,204

9,544

22,481

16,918

















Net Interest Income

21,232

20,498

43,242

40,504

















Provision for Credit Losses

-

1,011

-

1,485

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,232

19,487

43,242

39,019

















Noninterest Income















Mortgage lending income

78

112

129

166 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

-

(7)

-

(8) Service charges on deposit accounts

260

199

509

434 Other

2,827

490

4,536

874

















Total noninterest income

3,165

794

5,174

1,466

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

5,118

4,709

10,407

9,389 Furniture and equipment

324

251

554

500 Occupancy

613

599

1,273

1,318 Data and item processing

481

469

939

856 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

264

179

364

478 Regulatory assessments

336

339

723

734 Advertsing and public relations

83

52

229

200 Travel, lodging and entertainment

131

110

183

171 Other

1,792

669

3,606

1,381

















Total noninterest expense

9,142

7,377

18,278

15,027

















Income Before Taxes

15,255

12,904

30,138

25,458 Income tax expense

3,731

3,158

7,326

6,105 Net Income

$ 11,524

$ 9,746

$ 22,812

$ 19,353

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.25

$ 1.06

$ 2.47

$ 2.12 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.23

1.05

2.44

2.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,250,332

9,153,077

9,235,176

9,150,022 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,367,247

9,247,101

9,343,047

9,256,450

















Other Comprehensive Income















Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense of $123 and tax benefit $0















for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; net of tax expense of $123











and tax benefit of $554 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$ (59)

$ (1,169)

$ 397

$ 586 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $0 and $2











for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $0 and $2 for the















six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

-

5

-

6 Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ (59)

$ (1,164)

$ 397

$ 592 Comprehensive Income

$ 11,465

$ 8,582

$ 23,209

$ 19,945





Net Interest Margin



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 174,787

$ 4,573

5.25 %

$ 154,896

$ 3,606

4.69 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

129,963

1,963

3.03

153,478

1,407

1.85 Debt securities, tax exempt

17,761

144

1.63

20,030

172

1.73 Loans held for sale

297

-

-

56

-

- Total loans(1)

1,362,339

59,043

8.69

1,277,245

52,237

8.25 Total interest-earning assets

1,685,147

65,723

7.82

1,605,705

57,422

7.21 Noninterest-earning assets

39,246









24,299







Total assets

$ 1,724,393









$ 1,630,004

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 848,764

16,489

3.90 %

$ 810,736

12,612

3.14 % Time deposits

256,212

5,992

4.69

239,720

4,306

3.62 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,104,976

22,481

4.08

1,050,456

16,918

3.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,104,976

22,481

4.08

1,050,456

16,918

3.25

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

426,696









414,383







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,218









11,659







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

438,914









426,042







Shareholders' equity

180,503









153,506







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,724,393









$ 1,630,004

































Net interest income





$ 43,242









$ 40,504



Net interest spread









3.74 %









3.96 % Net interest margin









5.15 %









5.09 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 173,502

$ 2,488

5.75 %

$ 174,920

$ 2,371

5.44 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

106,457

951

3.58

153,424

701

1.83 Debt securities, tax exempt

17,252

71

1.65

19,744

85

1.73 Loans held for sale

355

-

-

68

-

- Total loans(1)

1,354,985

28,926

8.56

1,283,341

26,885

8.40 Total interest-earning assets

1,652,551

32,436

7.87

1,631,497

30,042

7.39 Noninterest-earning assets

38,722









25,050







Total assets

$ 1,691,273









$ 1,656,547

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 851,751

8,293

3.91 %

$ 817,819

6,860

3.36 % Time deposits

247,452

2,911

4.72

265,396

2,684

4.06 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,099,203

11,204

4.09

1,083,215

9,544

3.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,099,203

11,204

4.09

$ 1,083,215

9,544

3.53

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 394,010









$ 403,207







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,778









12,180







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

406,788









415,387







Shareholders' equity

185,282









157,945







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,691,273









$ 1,656,547

































Net interest income





$ 21,232









$ 20,498



Net interest spread









3.78 %









3.85 % Net interest margin









5.15 %









5.04 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/0P6wZ64ME8o. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/0P6wZ64ME8o shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

