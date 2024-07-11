Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2024 Earnings

Bank7 Corp.

Jul 11, 2024, 08:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  "We are pleased to announce another record quarter of net income and EPS.  Our asset sensitive balance sheet, disciplined approach to cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding results" said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company." 

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023:

  • Net income of $11.5 million compared to $9.7 million, an increase of 18.24%
  • Earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $1.05, an increase of 17.14%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 0.10%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 5.94%
  • PPE of $15.3 million compared to $13.9 million, an increase of 9.57%
  • Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $30.0 million, an increase of 7.74%

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to three months ended March 31, 2024

  • Net income of $11.5 million compared to $11.3 million, an increase of 2.09%
  • Earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $1.21, an increase of 1.65%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 5.19%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, a decrease of 1.59%
  • PPE of $15.3 million compared to $14.9 million, an increase of 2.50%
  • Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $33.3 million, a decrease of 2.76%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On June 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.04%, and 14.28%, respectively.  On June 30, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.03%, and 14.27%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE").  The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance.  This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE")

(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income

$             11,524

$             11,288

$               9,746

Income Tax Expense

3,731

3,595

3,158

Pre-tax net income

15,255

14,883

12,904

Add back: Provision for credit losses

-

-

1,011

Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities

-

-

7

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings

15,255

14,883

13,922

Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

June 30, 2024
(unaudited)

December 31,
2023




Cash and due from banks

$            210,105

$            181,042

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

12,202

17,679

Available-for-sale debt securities

66,284

169,487

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,772 and


  $19,691 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,334,317

1,341,148

Loans held for sale, at fair value

-

718

Premises and equipment, net

16,736

14,942

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,275

1,283

Core deposit intangibles

938

1,031

Goodwill

8,458

8,458

Income taxes receivable

358

-

Interest receivable and other assets

32,240

35,878




     Total assets

$        1,682,913

$        1,771,666




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Deposits


  Noninterest-bearing

$            350,324

$            482,349

  Interest-bearing

1,130,993

1,109,042




     Total deposits

1,481,317

1,591,391




Income taxes payable

-

302

Interest payable and other liabilities

10,790

9,647




     Total liabilities

1,492,107

1,601,340




Shareholders' equity


  Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares 


   issued and outstanding: 9,253,038 and 9,197,696 at June 30, 2024 


   and December 31, 2023, respectively

93

92

  Additional paid-in capital

98,570

97,417

  Retained earnings

97,891

78,962

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,748)

(6,145)




     Total shareholders' equity

190,806

170,326




     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        1,682,913

$        1,771,666


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2024
(unaudited)

2023

2024
(unaudited)

2023

Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$       28,926

$     26,885

$      59,043

$     52,237

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

246

62

499

111

Debt securities, taxable

951

701

1,963

1,407

Debt securities, tax-exempt

71

85

144

172

Other interest and dividend income

2,242

2,309

4,074

3,495









     Total interest income

32,436

30,042

65,723

57,422









Interest Expense







Deposits

11,204

9,544

22,481

16,918









     Total interest expense

11,204

9,544

22,481

16,918









Net Interest Income

21,232

20,498

43,242

40,504









Provision for Credit Losses

-

1,011

-

1,485









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,232

19,487

43,242

39,019









Noninterest Income







Mortgage lending income

78

112

129

166

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

-

(7)

-

(8)

Service charges on deposit accounts

260

199

509

434

Other

2,827

490

4,536

874









     Total noninterest income

3,165

794

5,174

1,466









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

5,118

4,709

10,407

9,389

Furniture and equipment

324

251

554

500

Occupancy

613

599

1,273

1,318

Data and item processing

481

469

939

856

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

264

179

364

478

Regulatory assessments

336

339

723

734

Advertsing and public relations

83

52

229

200

Travel, lodging and entertainment

131

110

183

171

Other

1,792

669

3,606

1,381









     Total noninterest expense

9,142

7,377

18,278

15,027









Income Before Taxes

15,255

12,904

30,138

25,458

     Income tax expense

3,731

3,158

7,326

6,105

Net Income

$       11,524

$       9,746

$      22,812

$     19,353









Earnings per common share - basic

$            1.25

$          1.06

$           2.47

$          2.12

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.23

1.05

2.44

2.09

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,250,332

9,153,077

9,235,176

9,150,022

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,367,247

9,247,101

9,343,047

9,256,450









Other Comprehensive Income







Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense of $123 and tax benefit $0







  for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; net of tax expense of $123                               





   and tax benefit of $554 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$             (59)

$     (1,169)

$            397

$           586

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $0 and $2





  for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $0 and $2 for the 







  six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively

-

5

-

6

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$             (59)

$     (1,164)

$            397

$           592

Comprehensive Income

$       11,465

$       8,582

$      23,209

$     19,945


Net Interest Margin


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2024
(unaudited)

2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$     174,787

$       4,573

5.25 %

$     154,896

$       3,606

4.69 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

129,963

1,963

3.03

153,478

1,407

1.85

Debt securities, tax exempt

17,761

144

1.63

20,030

172

1.73

Loans held for sale

297

-

-

56

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,362,339

59,043

8.69

1,277,245

52,237

8.25

Total interest-earning assets

1,685,147

65,723

7.82

1,605,705

57,422

7.21

Noninterest-earning assets

39,246




24,299



Total assets

$  1,724,393




$  1,630,004
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$     848,764

16,489

3.90 %

$     810,736

12,612

3.14 %

Time deposits

256,212

5,992

4.69

239,720

4,306

3.62

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,104,976

22,481

4.08

1,050,456

16,918

3.25

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,104,976

22,481

4.08

1,050,456

16,918

3.25













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

426,696




414,383



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,218




11,659



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

438,914




426,042



Shareholders' equity

180,503




153,506



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,724,393




$  1,630,004
















Net interest income


$     43,242




$     40,504

Net interest spread




3.74 %




3.96 %

Net interest margin




5.15 %




5.09 %

(1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans


Net Interest Margin


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2024
(unaudited)

2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$     173,502

$      2,488

5.75 %

$     174,920

$      2,371

5.44 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

106,457

951

3.58

153,424

701

1.83

Debt securities, tax exempt

17,252

71

1.65

19,744

85

1.73

Loans held for sale

355

-

-

68

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,354,985

28,926

8.56

1,283,341

26,885

8.40

Total interest-earning assets

1,652,551

32,436

7.87

1,631,497

30,042

7.39

Noninterest-earning assets

38,722




25,050



Total assets

$  1,691,273




$  1,656,547
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$     851,751

8,293

3.91 %

$     817,819

6,860

3.36 %

Time deposits

247,452

2,911

4.72

265,396

2,684

4.06

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,099,203

11,204

4.09

1,083,215

9,544

3.53

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$  1,099,203

11,204

4.09

$  1,083,215

9,544

3.53













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$     394,010




$     403,207



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,778




12,180



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

406,788




415,387



Shareholders' equity

185,282




157,945



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  1,691,273




$  1,656,547
















Net interest income


$    21,232




$    20,498

Net interest spread




3.78 %




3.85 %

Net interest margin




5.15 %




5.04 %

(1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp. 

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/0P6wZ64ME8o. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/0P6wZ64ME8o shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information 

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

