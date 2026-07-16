Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2026 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. "We are pleased with our core banking results this quarter. Reported results include a non-recurring loss on the sale of energy assets, which followed the successful maximization of our loan loss recovery related to an energy loan previously charged off in 2023. The Company continues to benefit from strong capital, robust liquidity, a solid net interest margin, and excellent credit quality, which are all supported by our properly matched balance sheet and our location in the dynamic markets we serve," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Net income of $8.35 million compared to $11.11 million, a decrease of 24.84%

Earnings per share of $0.87 compared to $1.16, a decrease of 25.00%

Total assets of $1.91 billion compared to $1.84 billion, an increase of 4.25%

Total loans of $1.60 billion compared to $1.50 billion, an increase of 6.68%

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $11.02 million compared to $14.71 million, a decrease of 25.10%

Total interest income of $30.93 million compared to $31.78 million, a decrease of 2.69%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On June 30, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 13.88%, 15.18%, and 16.36%, respectively. On June 30, 2026, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 13.88%, 15.17%, and 16.35%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.











For the Three Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2026

2025 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings







(Dollars in thousands) Net Income







$ 8,346

$ 11,105 Income Tax Expense







2,669

3,602 Pre-tax net income







11,015

14,707 Add back: Provision for credit losses







-

- Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities







-

- Pre-provision pre-tax earnings







$ 11,015

$ 14,707

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except par value)

Assets June 30,

2026

(unaudited)

December 31,

2025

(Dollars in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 220,585

$ 244,635 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 1,494

10,457 Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $54,950 and





$57,316 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 51,622

54,019 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,512 and





$19,407 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,577,838

1,587,024 Loans held for sale 5,156

2,078 Premises and equipment, net 25,897

21,884 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,183

1,165 Core deposit intangibles 690

752 Goodwill 11,208

11,208 Interest receivable and other assets 18,654

30,418







Total assets $ 1,914,327

$ 1,963,640







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Deposits





Noninterest-bearing $ 329,240

$ 341,416 Interest-bearing 1,308,563

1,359,417







Total deposits 1,637,803

1,700,833







Income taxes payable 839

594 Interest payable and other liabilities 9,379

11,218







Total liabilities 1,648,021

1,712,645







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares





issued and outstanding: 9,519,335 and 9,462,656 at June 30, 2026





and December 31, 2025, respectively 95

95 Additional paid-in capital 103,865

103,739 Retained earnings 164,919

149,707 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,573)

(2,546)







Total shareholders' equity 266,306

250,995







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,914,327

$ 1,963,640

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited)

2026

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited) Interest Income

(Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees

$ 28,980

$ 28,965

$ 60,592

$ 56,293 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

38

145

150

246 Debt securities, taxable

249

278

499

561 Debt securities, tax-exempt

59

63

119

126 Other interest and dividend income

1,601

2,330

3,350

4,997

















Total interest income

30,927

31,781

64,710

62,223

















Interest Expense















Deposits

9,022

10,043

18,613

19,643

















Total interest expense

9,022

10,043

18,613

19,643

















Net Interest Income

21,905

21,738

46,097

42,580

















Provision for Credit Losses

-

-

-

-

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,905

21,738

46,097

42,580

















Noninterest Income















Mortgage lending income

476

520

851

610 Service charges on deposit accounts

215

232

464

450 Other

311

1,949

1,653

3,396

















Total noninterest income

1,002

2,701

2,968

4,456

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

6,196

5,721

12,527

11,000 Furniture and equipment

422

361

763

612 Occupancy

724

630

1,410

1,222 Data and item processing

546

590

1,089

1,100 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

437

158

1,022

263 Regulatory assessments

259

213

518

297 Advertising and public relations

98

223

270

417 Travel, lodging and entertainment

104

121

174

177 Other

3,106

1,715

4,456

3,528

















Total noninterest expense

11,892

9,732

22,229

18,616

















Income Before Taxes

11,015

14,707

26,836

28,420 Income tax expense

2,669

3,602

6,484

6,979 Net Income

$ 8,346

$ 11,105

$ 20,352

$ 21,441

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.88

$ 1.18

$ 2.14

$ 2.27 Earnings per common share - diluted

0.87

1.16

2.12

2.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,519,335

9,449,152

9,505,283

9,435,414 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,604,143

9,545,128

9,600,421

9,548,583

















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Unrealized (losses) gains on securities, net of tax expense of $50 and $189















for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively; net of tax (benefit) expense















of ($5) and $419 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively

$ 114

$ 587

$ (27)

$ 1,229 Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 114

$ 587

$ (27)

$ 1,229 Comprehensive Income

$ 8,460

$ 11,692

$ 20,325

$ 22,670





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited)



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 184,292

$ 1,639

3.57 %

$ 247,652

$ 2,475

4.01 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

42,166

249

2.37

47,285

278

2.36 Debt securities, tax exempt

10,975

59

2.16

12,502

63

2.02 Loans held for sale

1,998

-

-

1,987

-

- Total loans(1)

1,588,481

28,980

7.32

1,448,924

28,965

8.02 Total interest-earning assets

1,827,912

30,927

6.79

1,758,350

31,781

7.25 Noninterest-earning assets

35,384









43,048







Total assets

$ 1,863,296









$ 1,801,398

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 1,003,124

$ 6,721

2.69 %

$ 1,006,484

$ 7,676

3.06 % Time deposits

262,081

2,301

3.52

236,108

2,367

4.02 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,265,205

9,022

2.86

1,242,592

10,043

3.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,265,205

9,022

2.86

$ 1,242,592

10,043

3.24

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 325,384









$ 321,351







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,157









10,471







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

334,541









331,822







Shareholders' equity

263,550









226,984







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,863,296









$ 1,801,398

































Net interest income





$ 21,905









$ 21,738



Net interest spread









3.93 %









4.01 % Net interest margin









4.81 %









4.96 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans































Net Interest Margin



For the Six Months Ended June, 30



2026

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited)



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 197,098

$ 3,500

3.58 %

$ 242,876

$ 5,243

4.35 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

42,861

499

2.35

47,957

561

2.36 Debt securities, tax exempt

11,013

119

2.18

12,508

126

2.03 Loans held for sale

1,991

-

-

1,287

-

- Total loans(1)

1,592,320

60,592

7.67

1,423,776

56,293

7.97 Total interest-earning assets

1,845,283

64,710

7.07

1,728,404

62,223

7.26 Noninterest-earning assets

38,323









41,511







Total assets

$ 1,883,606









$ 1,769,915

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 1,030,802

$ 13,944

2.73 %

$ 981,833

$ 14,794

3.04 % Time deposits

263,338

4,669

3.58

236,216

4,849

4.14 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,294,140

18,613

2.90

1,218,049

19,643

3.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,294,140

$ 18,613

2.90

$ 1,218,049

$ 19,643

3.25

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 320,326









$ 318,952







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,335









10,228







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

329,661









329,180







Shareholders' equity

259,805









222,686







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,883,606









$ 1,769,915

































Net interest income





$ 46,097









$ 42,580



Net interest spread









4.17 %









4.01 % Net interest margin









5.04 %









4.97 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/ZB5xN3Bnq1w. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/ZB5xN3Bnq1w shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.