Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2022 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. "We are pleased to announce another excellent quarter, as evidenced by the Company's record net income and earnings per share. In addition to our talented bankers, our position in dynamic geographic markets, strong loan growth, and asset sensitive balance sheet, continues to produce outstanding results. Moving forward, we are focused on maintaining such results through organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to three months ended June 30, 2022

Net income of $8.04 million compared to $7.02 million , an increase of 14.48%

compared to , an increase of 14.48% Diluted earnings per share of $0.87 compared to $0.76 , an increase of 14.47%

compared to , an increase of 14.47% Total assets of $1.58 billion compared to $1.49 billion , an increase of 6.28%

compared to , an increase of 6.28% Total loans of $1.23 billion compared to $1.15 billion , an increase of 7.01%

compared to , an increase of 7.01% PPE of $12.76 million compared to $9.53 million , an increase of 34.15%

compared to , an increase of 34.15% Total interest income of $21.69 million compared to $16.67 million , an increase of 30.10%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.01%, 11.04%, and 12.10%, respectively. On September 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.01%, 11.03%, and 12.09%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

2022

(unaudited)

December 31,

2021

Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 147,241

$ 195,359

Federal funds sold -

9,493

Cash and cash equivalents 147,241

204,852

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 1,494

3,237

Available-for-sale debt securities 174,534

84,808

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,153 and







$10,316 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,219,998

1,018,085

Loans held for sale, at fair value 204

464

Premises and equipment, net 13,352

17,257

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,193

1,202

Core deposit intangibles 1,412

1,643

Goodwill 8,068

8,479

Interest receivable and other assets 13,456

10,522











Total assets $ 1,580,952

$ 1,350,549











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 497,768

$ 366,705

Interest-bearing 939,568

850,766











Total deposits 1,437,336

1,217,471











Income taxes payable 446

-

Interest payable and other liabilities 7,351

5,670











Total liabilities 1,445,133

1,223,141











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,115,739 and 9,071,417 at 91

91

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively

















Additional paid-in capital 95,054

94,024

Retained earnings 51,123

33,149

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,449)

144











Total shareholders' equity 135,819

127,408











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,580,952

$ 1,350,549







Three months ended

September 30,

(unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30,

(unaudited)









2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 20,466

$ 13,927

$ 50,597

$ 41,377 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

10

35

39

141 Debt securities, taxable

690

-

1,625

- Debt securities, tax-exempt

90

-

273

- Other interest and dividend income

435

46

754

114

















Total interest income

21,691

14,008

53,288

41,632

















Interest Expense















Deposits

2,646

729

4,241

2,376

















Total interest expense

2,646

729

4,241

2,376

















Net Interest Income

19,045

13,279

49,047

39,256

















Provision for Loan Losses

2,348

750

2,843

3,325

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

16,697

12,529

46,204

35,931

















Noninterest Income















Secondary market income

134

161

395

253 Gain (Loss) on sales, maturities, prepayments and calls of available-for-sale















debt securities

(10)

-

(127)

- Service charges on deposit accounts

210

141

678

380 Other

506

275

1,261

860

















Total noninterest income

840

577

2,207

1,493

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

3,996

2,946

12,148

8,685 Furniture and equipment

390

218

1,134

651 Occupancy

614

461

1,736

1,391 Data and item processing

522

292

1,468

857 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

340

150

782

447 Regulatory assessments

551

162

973

464 Advertsing and public relations

83

76

314

181 Travel, lodging and entertainment

94

102

216

309 Other

543

372

1,745

1,213

















Total noninterest expense

7,133

4,779

20,516

14,198

















Income Before Taxes

10,404

8,327

27,895

23,226 Income tax expense

2,363

2,063

6,646

5,753 Net Income

$ 8,041

$ 6,264

$ 21,249

$ 17,473

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.88

$ 0.69

$ 2.34

$ 1.93 Earnings per common share - diluted

0.87

0.69

2.31

1.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,100,789

9,052,718

9,095,724

9,051,112 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,208,850

9,105,255

9,194,586

9,078,671

















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $1.7 million and $0 for the















three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $3.2 million















and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

$ (2,674)

$ -

$ (10,691)

$ - Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income,















net of tax of $2 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021,















respectively; $29 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021,















respectively

8

-

98

- Other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit of $1.7 million and $0 for the















three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $3.2 million















and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

$ (2,666)

$ -

$ (10,593)

$ - Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ 5,375

$ 6,264

$ 10,656

$ 17,473





Net Interest Margin



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

(unaudited)

2021





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments

$ 139,133

$ 793

0.76 %

$ 124,801

$ 236

0.25 %

Investment securities, taxable

150,180

1,625

1.45

1,182

19

2.15

Debt securities, tax exempt

14,820

273

2.46

-

-

-

Loans held for sale

686

-

-

501

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,103,114

50,597

6.13

887,353

41,377

6.23

Total interest-earning assets

1,407,933

53,288

5.06

1,013,837

41,632

5.49

Noninterest-earning assets

24,069









5,927









Total assets

$ 1,432,002









$ 1,019,764





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 699,670

3,351

0.64 %

$ 410,299

1,024

0.33 %

Time deposits

168,608

890

0.71

212,706

1,352

0.85

Total interest-bearing deposits

868,278

4,241

0.65

623,005

2,376

0.51

Total interest-bearing liabilities

868,278

4,241

0.65

623,005

2,376

0.51





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

424,720









277,308









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

7,128









5,634









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

431,848









282,942









Shareholders' equity

131,876









113,817









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,432,002









$ 1,019,764





































Net interest income





$ 49,047









$ 39,256





Net interest spread









4.41 %









4.98 %

Net interest margin









4.66 %









5.18 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans







For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

(unaudited)

2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 99,751

$ 445

1.77 %

$ 120,078

$ 79

0.26 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

163,699

690

1.67

1,187

2

0.67 Debt securities, tax exempt

21,811

90

1.64

-

-

- Loans held for sale

1,281

-

-

610

-

- Total loans(1)

1,213,080

20,466

6.69

924,391

13,927

5.98 Total interest-earning assets

1,499,622

21,691

5.74

1,046,266

14,008

5.31 Noninterest-earning assets

23,197









5,607







Total assets

$ 1,522,819









$ 1,051,873

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 761,927

2,338

1.22 %

$ 401,843

332

0.33 % Time deposits

152,910

308

0.80

220,189

397

0.72 Total interest-bearing deposits

914,837

2,646

1.15

622,032

729

0.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 914,837

2,646

1.15

$ 622,032

729

0.46

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 463,882









$ 304,063







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,132









6,633







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

472,014









310,696







Shareholders' equity

135,968









119,145







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,522,819









$ 1,051,873

































Net interest income





$ 19,045









$ 13,279



Net interest spread









4.99 %









4.85 % Net interest margin









5.04 %









5.04 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans



About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/N4zQYGV2vjL. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/N4zQYGV2vjL shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

