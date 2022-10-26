Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2022 Earnings

News provided by

Bank7 Corp.

Oct 26, 2022, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.  "We are pleased to announce another excellent quarter, as evidenced by the Company's record net income and earnings per share. In addition to our talented bankers, our position in dynamic geographic markets, strong loan growth, and asset sensitive balance sheet, continues to produce outstanding results.  Moving forward, we are focused on maintaining such results through organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to three months ended June 30, 2022

  • Net income of $8.04 million compared to $7.02 million, an increase of 14.48%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.87 compared to $0.76, an increase of 14.47%
  • Total assets of $1.58 billion compared to $1.49 billion, an increase of 6.28%
  • Total loans of $1.23 billion compared to $1.15 billion, an increase of 7.01%
  • PPE of $12.76 million compared to $9.53 million, an increase of 34.15%
  • Total interest income of $21.69 million compared to $16.67 million, an increase of 30.10%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.01%, 11.04%, and 12.10%, respectively.  On September 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.01%, 11.03%, and 12.09%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,
2022
(unaudited)

December 31,
2021

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$         147,241

$              195,359

Federal funds sold

-

9,493

            Cash and cash equivalents

147,241

204,852

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

1,494

3,237

Available-for-sale debt securities

174,534

84,808

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,153 and



   $10,316 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,219,998

1,018,085

Loans held for sale, at fair value

204

464

Premises and equipment, net

13,352

17,257

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,193

1,202

Core deposit intangibles

1,412

1,643

Goodwill

8,068

8,479

Interest receivable and other assets

13,456

10,522





            Total assets

$      1,580,952

$           1,350,549





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits



      Noninterest-bearing

$         497,768

$              366,705

      Interest-bearing

939,568

850,766





            Total deposits

1,437,336

1,217,471





Income taxes payable

446

-

Interest payable and other liabilities

7,351

5,670





            Total liabilities

1,445,133

1,223,141





Shareholders' equity



      Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares 



         issued and outstanding: 9,115,739 and 9,071,417 at 

91

91

         September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively








      Additional paid-in capital

95,054

94,024

      Retained earnings

51,123

33,149

      Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,449)

144





            Total shareholders' equity

135,819

127,408





            Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      1,580,952

$           1,350,549


Three months ended
September 30,
(unaudited)

Nine months ended
September 30,
(unaudited)





2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$      20,466

$      13,927

$      50,597

$      41,377

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

10

35

39

141

Debt securities, taxable

690

-

1,625

-

Debt securities, tax-exempt

90

-

273

-

Other interest and dividend income

435

46

754

114









            Total interest income

21,691

14,008

53,288

41,632









Interest Expense







Deposits

2,646

729

4,241

2,376









            Total interest expense

2,646

729

4,241

2,376









Net Interest Income

19,045

13,279

49,047

39,256









Provision for Loan Losses

2,348

750

2,843

3,325









Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

16,697

12,529

46,204

35,931









Noninterest Income







Secondary market income

134

161

395

253

Gain (Loss) on sales, maturities, prepayments and calls of available-for-sale 







   debt securities

(10)

-

(127)

-

Service charges on deposit accounts

210

141

678

380

Other

506

275

1,261

860









            Total noninterest income

840

577

2,207

1,493









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

3,996

2,946

12,148

8,685

Furniture and equipment

390

218

1,134

651

Occupancy

614

461

1,736

1,391

Data and item processing

522

292

1,468

857

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

340

150

782

447

Regulatory assessments

551

162

973

464

Advertsing and public relations

83

76

314

181

Travel, lodging and entertainment

94

102

216

309

Other

543

372

1,745

1,213









            Total noninterest expense

7,133

4,779

20,516

14,198









Income Before Taxes

10,404

8,327

27,895

23,226

            Income tax expense

2,363

2,063

6,646

5,753

Net Income

$        8,041

$        6,264

$      21,249

$      17,473









Earnings per common share - basic

$          0.88

$          0.69

$          2.34

$          1.93

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.87

0.69

2.31

1.92

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,100,789

9,052,718

9,095,724

9,051,112

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,208,850

9,105,255

9,194,586

9,078,671









Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)







Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $1.7 million and $0 for the







   three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $3.2 million







   and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

$       (2,674)

$              -

$     (10,691)

$              -

Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income,







   net of tax of $2 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021,







   respectively; $29 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021,







   respectively

8

-

98

-

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit of $1.7 million and $0 for the







   three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $3.2 million







   and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

$       (2,666)

$                -

$     (10,593)

$                -

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$        5,375

$        6,264

$      10,656

$      17,473


Net Interest Margin


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022
(unaudited)

2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:












Short-term investments

$       139,133

$           793

0.76 %

$       124,801

$           236

0.25 %

Investment securities, taxable

150,180

1,625

1.45

1,182

19

2.15

Debt securities, tax exempt

14,820

273

2.46

-

-

-

Loans held for sale

686

-

-

501

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,103,114

50,597

6.13

887,353

41,377

6.23

Total interest-earning assets

1,407,933

53,288

5.06

1,013,837

41,632

5.49

Noninterest-earning assets

24,069




5,927




Total assets

$    1,432,002




$    1,019,764


















Funding sources:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Deposits:












Transaction accounts

$       699,670

3,351

0.64 %

$       410,299

1,024

0.33 %

Time deposits

168,608

890

0.71

212,706

1,352

0.85

Total interest-bearing deposits

868,278

4,241

0.65

623,005

2,376

0.51

Total interest-bearing liabilities

868,278

4,241

0.65

623,005

2,376

0.51














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:












Noninterest-bearing deposits

424,720




277,308




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

7,128




5,634




Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

431,848




282,942




Shareholders' equity

131,876




113,817




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,432,002




$    1,019,764


















Net interest income


$      49,047




$      39,256


Net interest spread




4.41 %




4.98 %

Net interest margin




4.66 %




5.18 %

      (1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans 


For the Three Months Ended September 30,


2022
(unaudited)

2021


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$         99,751

$          445

1.77 %

$       120,078

$            79

0.26 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

163,699

690

1.67

1,187

2

0.67

Debt securities, tax exempt

21,811

90

1.64

-

-

-

Loans held for sale

1,281

-

-

610

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,213,080

20,466

6.69

924,391

13,927

5.98

Total interest-earning assets

1,499,622

21,691

5.74

1,046,266

14,008

5.31

Noninterest-earning assets

23,197




5,607



Total assets

$    1,522,819




$    1,051,873
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$       761,927

2,338

1.22 %

$       401,843

332

0.33 %

Time deposits

152,910

308

0.80

220,189

397

0.72

Total interest-bearing deposits

914,837

2,646

1.15

622,032

729

0.46

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$       914,837

2,646

1.15

$       622,032

729

0.46













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$       463,882




$       304,063



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,132




6,633



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

472,014




310,696



Shareholders' equity

135,968




119,145



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,522,819




$    1,051,873
















Net interest income


$     19,045




$     13,279

Net interest spread




4.99 %




4.85 %

Net interest margin




5.04 %




5.04 %

      (1)           Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/N4zQYGV2vjL. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/N4zQYGV2vjL shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Also from this source

Bank7 Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call...

Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics