Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2023 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. "We are pleased to report another quarter of record PPE and record interest income. Our success continues to be driven by our long-term and broad-based deposit relationships, our debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and our disciplined approach to cost controls. With the exception of one large credit, we continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain confident that the overall portfolio is indicative of our historical low loan loss results," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Net Income of $7.9 million compared to $8.0 million , a decrease of 2.3%

compared to , a decrease of 2.3% Earnings per share of $0.85 compared to $0.87 , a decrease of 2.7%

compared to , a decrease of 2.7% Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion , an increase of 12.11%

compared to , an increase of 12.11% Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion , an increase of 12.94%

compared to , an increase of 12.94% PPE of $14.4 million compared to $12.8 million , an increase of 12.62%

compared to , an increase of 12.62% Total interest income of $31.7 million compared to $21.7 million , an increase of 46.24%

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2022

Net Income of $27.2 million compared to $21.2 million , an increase of 28.03%

compared to , an increase of 28.03% Earnings per share of $2.94 compared to $2.31 , an increase of 27.11%

compared to , an increase of 27.11% Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion , an increase of 12.11%

compared to , an increase of 12.11% Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion , an increase of 12.94%

compared to , an increase of 12.94% PPE of $41.3 million compared to $30.9 million , an increase of 33.88%

compared to , an increase of 33.88% Total interest income of $89.1 million compared to $53.3 million , an increase of 67.29%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On September 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.75%, 11.39%, and 12.64%, respectively. On September 30, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.76%, 11.39%, and 12.64%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.











Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets









Assets September 30,

2023

(unaudited)



December 31,

2022













Cash and due from banks $ 169,490

$ 109,115

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 17,182

5,474

Available-for-sale debt securities 167,138

173,165

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $20,649 and $14,734







at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,372,128

1,255,722

Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,143

-

Premises and equipment, net 14,963

13,106

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,251

1,209

Core deposit intangibles 1,107

1,336

Goodwill 8,458

8,603

Interest receivable and other assets 19,539

16,439











Total assets $ 1,772,399

$ 1,584,169











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 480,827

$ 439,409

Interest-bearing 1,112,745

989,891











Total deposits 1,593,572

1,429,300











Income taxes payable 419

1,054

Interest payable and other liabilities 10,501

9,715











Total liabilities 1,604,492

1,440,069











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,184,975 and 9,131,973 at 92

91

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively

















Additional paid-in capital 97,068

95,263

Retained earnings 79,825

58,049

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,078)

(9,303)











Total shareholders' equity 167,907

144,100











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,772,399

$ 1,584,169















































Unaudited as of





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income

















Loans, including fees

$ 28,880

$ 20,466

$ 81,117

$ 50,597

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

159

10

270

39

Debt securities, taxable

699

690

2,106

1,625

Debt securities, tax-exempt

81

90

253

273

Other interest and dividend income

1,903

435

5,398

754





















Total interest income

31,722

21,691

89,144

53,288





















Interest Expense

















Deposits

10,976

2,646

27,894

4,241





















Total interest expense

10,976

2,646

27,894

4,241





















Net Interest Income

20,746

19,045

61,250

49,047





















Provision for Credit Losses

4,159

2,348

5,645

2,843





















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

16,587

16,697

55,605

46,204





















Noninterest Income

















Secondary market income

6

134

172

395

Total noninterest income

(7)

(10)

(15)

(127)

Service charges on deposit accounts

213

210

647

678

Other

795

506

1,668

1,261





















Total noninterest income

1,007

840

2,472

2,207





















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

4,910

3,996

14,299

12,148

Furniture and equipment

254

390

755

1,134

Occupancy

662

614

1,980

1,736

Data and item processing

424

522

1,280

1,468

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

14

340

491

782

Regulatory assessments

279

551

1,013

973

Advertsing and public relations

74

83

273

314

Travel, lodging and entertainment

85

94

255

216

Other

688

543

2,068

1,745





















Total noninterest expense

7,390

7,133

22,414

20,516





















Income Before Taxes

10,204

10,404

35,663

27,895

Income tax expense

2,351

2,363

8,457

6,646

Net Income

$ 7,853

$ 8,041

$ 27,206

$ 21,249





















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.86

$ 0.88

$ 2.97

$ 2.34

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.85

0.87

2.94

2.31

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,158,027

9,100,789

9,152,788

9,095,724

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,273,595

9,209,754

9,262,003

9,194,928





















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

















Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of (tax)tax benefit of $485 and $1.7 million

















for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; ($69) and

















$3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

$ (372)

$ (2,674)

$ 214

$ (10,691)

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income

















net of tax of $2 and $2 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and

















2022, respectively; $4 and $29 for the nine months ended

















September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

5

8

11

98

Other comprehensive income(loss)

$ (367)

$ (2,666)

$ 225

$ (10,593)

Comprehensive Income

$ 7,486

$ 5,375

$ 27,431

$ 10,656























































Net Interest Margin





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023

(unaudited)

2022





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments

$ 162,432

$ 5,668

4.67 %

$ 139,133

$ 793

0.76 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

152,702

2,106

1.84

142,913

1,625

1.52

Debt securities, tax exempt

19,828

253

1.71

22,087

273

1.65

Loans held for sale

115

-

-

686

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,299,754

81,117

8.34

1,103,114

50,597

6.13

Total interest-earning assets

1,634,831

89,144

7.29

1,407,933

53,288

5.06

Noninterest-earning assets

22,560









24,069









Total assets

$ 1,657,391









$ 1,432,002





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 823,331

20,346

3.35 %

$ 699,670

3,351

0.64 %

Time deposits

292,235

7,548

3.92

168,608

890

0.71

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,115,566

27,894

3.48

868,278

4,241

0.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,115,566

27,894

3.48

868,278

4,241

0.65





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

422,691









424,720









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,649









7,128









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

434,340









431,848









Shareholders' equity

107,485









131,876









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,657,391









$ 1,432,002





































Net interest income





$ 61,250









$ 49,047





Net interest spread









3.81 %









4.41 %

Net interest margin









5.01 %









4.66 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans































































Net Interest Margin





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2023

(unaudited)

2022





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments

$ 176,589

$ 2,062

4.63 %

$ 99,751

$ 445

1.77 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

151,174

699

1.83

163,699

690

1.67

Debt securities, tax exempt

19,430

81

1.65

21,811

90

1.64

Loans held for sale

232

-

-

1,281

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,344,038

28,880

8.52

1,213,080

20,466

6.69

Total interest-earning assets

1,691,463

31,722

7.44

1,499,622

21,691

5.74

Noninterest-earning assets

23,407









23,197









Total assets

$ 1,714,870









$ 1,522,819





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 823,331

7,733

3.73 %

$ 761,927

2,338

1.22 %

Time deposits

292,235

3,243

4.40

152,910

308

0.80

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,115,566

10,976

3.90

914,837

2,646

1.15

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,115,566

10,976

3.90

$ 914,837

2,646

1.15





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 422,691









$ 463,882









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,649









8,132









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

434,340









472,014









Shareholders' equity

164,964









135,968









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,714,870









$ 1,522,819





































Net interest income





$ 20,746









$ 19,045





Net interest spread









3.54 %









4.60 %

Net interest margin









4.87 %









5.04 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans































About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/o0Oqylxyz5k. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/o0Oqylxyz5k shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

