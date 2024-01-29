Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2023 and Full Year Earnings

News provided by

Bank7 Corp.

29 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. "We are pleased to report another year of record PPE. Our success continues to be driven by our long-term and broad-based deposit relationships, our debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and our disciplined approach to cost controls. With the exception of one large credit, we continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain confident that the overall portfolio is indicative of our historical low loan loss results," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022:

  • Net income of $1.1 million compared to $8.4 million, a decrease of 87.24%
  • Earnings per share of $0.12 compared to $0.91, a decrease of 87.36%
  • Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion, an increase of 11.84%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 7.11%
  • PPE of $17.1 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of 31.41%
  • Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $25.5 million, an increase of 27.25%

For the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to year ended December 31, 2022

  • Net income of $28.3 million compared to $29.6 million, a decrease of 4.60%
  • Earnings per share of $3.05 compared to $3.22, a decrease of 5.22%
  • PPE of $58.4 million compared to $43.9 million, an increase of 33.14%
  • Total interest income of $121.5 million compared to $78.7 million, an increase of 54.34%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.50%, and 12.75%, respectively. On December 31, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.49%, and 12.74%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators. Non-GAAP metric pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE") is calculated as net income, add back: income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.



Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets






December 31,

Assets

2023
(unaudited)

2022





Cash and due from banks

$             181,042

$             109,115

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

17,679

5,474

Available-for-sale debt securities

169,487

173,165

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,691 and



$14,734 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,341,148

1,255,722

Loans held for sale, at fair value

718

-

Premises and equipment, net

14,942

13,106

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,283

1,209

Core deposit intangibles

1,031

1,336

Goodwill

8,458

8,603

Interest receivable and other assets

35,878

16,439





         Total assets

$          1,771,666

$          1,584,169





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits



      Noninterest-bearing

$             482,349

$             441,509

      Interest-bearing

1,109,042

989,891





         Total deposits

1,591,391

1,431,400





Income taxes payable

302

1,054

Interest payable and other liabilities

9,647

7,615





         Total liabilities

1,601,340

1,440,069





Shareholders' equity



      Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares 



         issued and outstanding: 9,197,696 and 9,131,973 at 

92

91

         December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively








      Additional paid-in capital

97,415

95,263

      Retained earnings

78,964

58,049

      Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,145)

(9,303)





         Total shareholders' equity

170,326

144,100





         Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          1,771,666

$          1,584,169




















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2023
(unaudited)

2022

2023
(unaudited)

2022

Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$        28,727

$     23,806

$     109,843

$      74,403

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

248

7

519

46

Debt securities, taxable

685

688

2,791

2,313

Debt securities, tax-exempt

77

87

330

360

Other interest and dividend income

2,664

874

8,061

1,627









      Total interest income

32,401

25,462

121,544

78,749









Interest Expense







Deposits

11,104

5,081

38,998

9,322









      Total interest expense

11,104

5,081

38,998

9,322









Net Interest Income

21,297

20,381

82,546

69,427









Provision for Credit Losses

15,500

1,625

21,145

4,468









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

5,797

18,756

61,401

64,959









Noninterest Income







Mortgage lending income

159

91

331

486

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(1)

-

(16)

(127)

Service charges on deposit accounts

222

222

869

900

Other

6,389

419

8,058

1,680









      Total noninterest income

6,769

732

9,242

2,939









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

3,086

4,892

17,385

17,040

Furniture and equipment

241

334

995

1,468

Occupancy

708

593

2,689

2,329

Data and item processing

450

600

1,730

2,068

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

51

203

543

984

Regulatory assessments

524

371

1,537

1,344

Advertsing and public relations

154

164

427

477

Travel, lodging and entertainment

118

147

374

363

Other

5,673

825

7,740

2,568









      Total noninterest expense

11,005

8,129

33,420

28,641









Income Before Taxes

1,561

11,359

37,223

39,257

      Income tax expense

491

2,973

8,948

9,619

Net Income

$          1,070

$       8,386

$        28,275

$      29,638









Earnings per common share - basic

$            0.12

$         0.92

$           3.09

$          3.26

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.12

0.91

3.05

3.22

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,188,888

9,118,728

9,161,565

9,101,523

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,274,960

9,232,333

9,264,307

9,204,716









Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)







Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of (tax expense)tax benefit of ($1.9 million), $2.8 million,





   and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively

$          2,933

$       1,146

$         3,146

$      (9,543)

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income net of tax of $4, $31,







   and $0 for the years ended 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively

1

-

12

96

Other comprehensive income(loss)

$          2,934

$       1,146

$         3,158

$       (9,447)

Comprehensive Income

$          4,004

$       9,532

$       31,433

$      20,191















Net Interest Margin


For the Twelve Months Ended


2023
(unaudited)

2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$       174,600

$        8,580

4.91 %

$       129,624

$        1,673

1.29 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

152,094

2,791

1.84

145,915

2,313

1.59

Debt securities, tax exempt

19,430

330

1.70

21,635

360

1.66

Loans held for sale

158

-

-

586

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,315,578

109,843

8.35

1,143,380

74,403

6.51

Total interest-earning assets

1,661,860

121,544

7.31

1,441,140

78,749

5.46

Noninterest-earning assets

21,236




23,532



Total assets

$    1,683,096




$    1,464,672
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$       825,169

28,582

3.46 %

$       724,617

7,842

1.08 %

Time deposits

256,672

10,416

4.06

165,735

1,480

0.89

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,081,841

38,998

3.60

890,352

9,322

1.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,081,841

38,998

3.60

890,352

9,322

1.05













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

433,603




432,901



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,101




7,520



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

444,704




440,421



Shareholders' equity

156,551




133,899



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,683,096




$    1,464,672
















Net interest income


$      82,546




$      69,427

Net interest spread




3.71 %




4.42 %

Net interest margin




4.97 %




4.82 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans















Net Interest Margin


For the Three Months Ended


2023
(unaudited)

2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$    210,710

$       2,912

5.48 %

$       101,427

$          881

3.45 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

150,291

685

1.81

154,869

688

0.76

Debt securities, tax exempt

18,250

77

1.67

20,247

87

1.70

Loans held for sale

284

-

-

291

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,362,533

28,727

8.36

1,262,864

23,806

7.48

Total interest-earning assets

1,742,068

32,401

7.38

1,539,698

25,462

6.56

Noninterest-earning assets

17,308




21,937



Total assets

$    1,759,376




$    1,561,635
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$       848,990

8,237

3.85 %

$       798,073

4,491

2.23 %

Time deposits

254,460

2,867

4.47

157,211

590

1.49

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,103,450

11,104

3.99

955,284

5,081

2.11

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$    1,103,450

11,104

3.99

$       955,284

5,081

2.11













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$       485,312




$       457,753



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,895




8,683



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

498,207




466,436



Shareholders' equity

157,719




139,915



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,759,376




$    1,561,635
















Net interest income


$     21,297




$     20,381

Net interest spread




3.39 %




4.45 %

Net interest margin




4.85 %




5.25 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp. 

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/NXrREy72GnW. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/NXrREy72GnW shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information 

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Also from this source

Bank7 Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announces that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full...
Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.