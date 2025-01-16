Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2024 and Full Year Earnings

Bank7 Corp.

Jan 16, 2025, 08:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.  "We are pleased to announce record annual results for 2024, as we reached new milestones in net income, PPE, and earnings per share.  Our properly matched balance sheet, disciplined cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding performance," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. 

For the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Net income of $45.7 million compared to $28.3 million, an increase of 61.62%
  • Earnings per share of $4.84 compared to $3.05, an increase of 58.69%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 1.80%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 2.69%
  • PPE of $60.4 million compared to $58.4 million, an increase of 3.38%
  • Total interest income of $131.5 million compared to $121.5 million, an increase of 8.22%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  On December 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.18%, 13.99%, and 15.22%, respectively.  On December 31, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.19%, 13.98%, and 15.21%, respectively.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE").  The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance.  This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.

For the Year Ended





2024

2023

Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE")



(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income



$          45,698

$           28,275

Income Tax Expense



14,656

8,948

Pre-tax net income



60,354

37,223

Add back: Provision for credit losses



-

21,145

Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities



6

16

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings



60,360

58,384

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets






December 31,

Assets

2024
(unaudited)

2023





Cash and due from banks

$        234,196

$        181,042

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

6,719

17,679

Available-for-sale debt securities

59,941

169,487

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,918 and



$19,691 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,379,465

1,341,148

Loans held for sale, at fair value

-

718

Premises and equipment, net

18,137

14,942

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,283

1,283

Core deposit intangibles

878

1,031

Goodwill

8,458

8,458

Interest receivable and other assets

30,731

35,878





   Total assets

$     1,739,808

$     1,771,666





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits



Noninterest-bearing

$        313,258

$        482,349

Interest-bearing

1,202,213

1,109,042





   Total deposits

1,515,471

1,591,391





Income taxes payable

77

302

Interest payable and other liabilities

11,047

9,647





   Total liabilities

1,526,595

1,601,340





Shareholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares 



issued and outstanding: 9,390,211 and 9,197,696 at December 31, 2024 



and December 31, 2023, respectively

94

92

Additional paid-in capital

101,809

97,417

Retained earnings

116,281

78,962

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,971)

(6,145)





   Total shareholders' equity

213,213

170,326





   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,739,808

$     1,771,666


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024
(unaudited)

2023
(unaudited)

2024
(unaudited)

2023

Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$          29,582

$          28,727

$        119,416

$      109,843

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

110

248

785

519

Debt securities, taxable

265

685

2,531

2,791

Debt securities, tax-exempt

60

77

273

330

Other interest and dividend income

2,313

2,664

8,535

8,061









Total interest income

32,330

32,401

131,540

121,544









Interest Expense







Deposits

10,593

11,104

45,345

38,998









Total interest expense

10,593

11,104

45,345

38,998









Net Interest Income

21,737

21,297

86,195

82,546









Provision for Credit Losses

-

15,500

-

21,145









Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,737

5,797

86,195

61,401









Noninterest Income







Mortgage lending income

137

159

370

331

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(3)

(1)

(6)

(16)

Service charges on deposit accounts

233

222

975

869

Other

2,034

6,389

9,915

8,058









Total noninterest income

2,401

6,769

11,254

9,242









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

5,043

3,086

20,783

17,385

Furniture and equipment

257

241

1,070

995

Occupancy

655

708

2,640

2,689

Data and item processing

459

450

1,897

1,730

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

255

51

836

543

Regulatory assessments

211

524

1,196

1,537

Advertising and public relations

192

154

549

427

Travel, lodging and entertainment

161

118

431

374

Other

2,185

5,673

7,693

7,740









Total noninterest expense

9,418

11,005

37,095

33,420









Income Before Taxes

14,720

1,561

60,354

37,223

Income tax expense

3,611

491

14,656

8,948

Net Income

$          11,109

$            1,070

$          45,698

$        28,275









Earnings per common share - basic

$              1.19

$              0.12

$              4.92

$            3.09

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.16

0.12

4.84

3.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,366,074

9,188,888

9,290,051

9,161,565

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,556,388

9,274,960

9,447,751

9,264,307









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense (benefit) of $335 and ($1 million)






for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$             (856)

$            2,932

$            1,169

$          3,146

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $1 and $4






for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

2

1

5

12

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$             (854)

$            2,933

$            1,174

$          3,158

Comprehensive Income

$          10,255

$            4,003

$          46,872

$        31,433


Net Interest Margin


For the Year Ended December 31,


2024
(unaudited)

2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$        184,328

$      9,320

5.04 %

$        174,600

$      8,580

4.91 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

90,184

2,531

2.80

152,094

2,791

1.84

Debt securities, tax exempt

16,651

273

1.64

19,430

330

1.70

Loans held for sale

343

-

-

158

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,391,552

119,416

8.56

1,315,578

109,843

8.35

Total interest-earning assets

1,683,058

131,540

7.79

1,661,860

121,544

7.31

Noninterest-earning assets

39,555




25,943



Total assets

$     1,722,613




$     1,687,803
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$        882,314

33,408

3.78 %

$        825,169

28,582

3.46 %

Time deposits

254,057

11,937

4.69

256,672

10,416

4.06

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,136,371

45,345

3.98

1,081,841

38,998

3.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,136,371

45,345

3.98

1,081,841

38,998

3.60













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

381,660




433,603



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,419




10,423



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

394,079




444,026



Shareholders' equity

192,163




161,936



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,722,613




$     1,687,803
















Net interest income


$    86,195




$    82,546

Net interest spread




3.81 %




3.71 %

Net interest margin




5.11 %




4.97 %


(1)

Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans


Net Interest Margin


For the Three Months Ended December 31,


2024
(unaudited)

2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:











Short-term investments

$        195,948

$      2,423

4.91 %

$        210,710

$      2,912

5.48 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

50,504

265

2.08

150,291

685

1.81

Debt securities, tax exempt

14,216

60

1.67

18,250

77

1.67

Loans held for sale

526

-

-

284

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,422,382

29,582

8.25

1,362,533

28,727

8.36

Total interest-earning assets

1,683,576

32,330

7.62

1,742,068

32,401

7.38

Noninterest-earning assets

39,721




27,984



Total assets

$     1,723,297




$     1,770,052
















Funding sources:











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:











Transaction accounts

$        911,978

7,683

3.34 %

$        848,990

8,237

3.85 %

Time deposits

250,209

2,910

4.61

254,460

2,867

4.47

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,162,187

10,593

3.62

1,103,450

11,104

3.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$     1,162,187

10,593

3.62

$     1,103,450

11,104

3.99













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$        338,645




$        485,312



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,014




12,235



Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

351,659




497,547



Shareholders' equity

209,451




169,055



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,723,297




$     1,770,052
















Net interest income


$    21,737




$    21,297

Net interest spread




4.00 %




3.39 %

Net interest margin




5.12 %




4.85 %


(1)

Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans


About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/Gvl7ABbAdkV. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/Gvl7ABbAdkV shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon:  the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters.  These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators.  Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

