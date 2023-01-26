Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. "We are pleased to announce record achievements for our full year and also the 4th quarter, as we reached new milestones in net income, PPE, and earnings per share. Our continued success is due to our broad and deep team of talented commercial bankers, and their commitment to disciplined credit fundamentals and pricing. We are blessed to be located in such a dynamic geographic area, and we are confident of our future as we maintain our focus on fundamentals and growing our company," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Net income of $29.6 million compared to $23.2 million , an increase of 27.98%

compared to , an increase of 27.98% Earnings per share of $3.22 compared to $2.55 , an increase of 26.27%

compared to , an increase of 26.27% Total assets of $1.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion , an increase of 17.30%

compared to , an increase of 17.30% Total loans of $1.3 billion compared to $1.0 billion , an increase of 23.54%

compared to , an increase of 23.54% PPE of $43.9 million compared to $35.1 million , an increase of 24.97%

compared to , an increase of 24.97% Total interest income of $78.7 million compared to $56.3 million , an increase of 39.90%

Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to three months ended September 30, 2022

Net income of $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million , an increase of 4.29%

compared to , an increase of 4.29% Earnings per share of $0.91 compared to $0.87 , an increase of 4.60%

compared to , an increase of 4.60% PPE of $13.0 million compared to $12.8 million , an increase of 1.74%

compared to , an increase of 1.74% Total interest income of $25.5 million compared to $21.7 million , an increase of 17.39%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.18%, 11.26%, and 12.42%, respectively. On December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.19%, 11.25%, and 12.41%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.















Bank7 Corp.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2022

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021



Assets

























Cash and due from banks $ 109,115

$ 195,359



Federal funds sold -

9,493



Cash and cash equivalents 109,115

204,852



Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 5,474

3,237



Available-for-sale debt securities 173,165

84,808



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,734 and $10,316









at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,255,722

1,018,085



Loans held for sale, at fair value -

464



Premises and equipment, net 13,106

17,257



Nonmarketable equity securities 1,209

1,202



Core deposit intangibles 1,336

1,643



Goodwill 8,603

8,479



Interest receivable and other assets 16,439

10,522















Total assets $ 1,584,169

$ 1,350,549















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Deposits









Noninterest-bearing $ 439,409

$ 366,705



Interest-bearing 989,891

850,766















Total deposits 1,429,300

1,217,471















Income taxes payable 1,054

-



Interest payable and other liabilities 9,715

5,670















Total liabilities 1,440,069

1,223,141















Shareholders' equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares









issued and outstanding: 9,131,973 and 9,071,417 at 91

91



December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively





















Additional paid-in capital 95,263

94,024



Retained earnings 58,049

33,149



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,303)

144















Total shareholders' equity 144,100

127,408















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,584,169

$ 1,350,549





















































Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,







2022

(unaudited)

2021

2022

(unaudited)

2021

Interest Income

















Loans, including fees

$ 23,806

$ 14,391

$ 74,403

$ 55,768

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

7

28

46

169

Debt securities, taxable

688

143

2,313

143

Debt securities, tax-exempt

87

31

360

31

Other interest and dividend income

874

63

1,627

178





















Total interest income

25,462

14,656

78,749

56,289





















Interest Expense

















Deposits

5,081

677

9,322

3,053





















Total interest expense

5,081

677

9,322

3,053





















Net Interest Income

20,381

13,979

69,427

53,236





















Provision for Loan Losses

1,625

850

4,468

4,175





















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

18,756

13,129

64,959

49,061





















Noninterest Income

















Secondary market income

91

182

486

435

Loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

(127)

-

Service charges on deposit accounts

222

170

900

550

Other

419

405

1,680

1,265





















Total noninterest income

732

757

2,939

2,250





















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

4,892

3,298

17,040

11,983

Furniture and equipment

334

232

1,468

883

Occupancy

593

508

2,329

1,899

Data and item processing

600

380

2,068

1,237

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

203

353

984

800

Regulatory assessments

371

140

1,344

604

Advertising and public relations

164

101

477

282

Travel, lodging and entertainment

147

100

363

409

Other

825

1,086

2,568

2,300





















Total noninterest expense

8,129

6,198

28,641

20,397





















Income Before Taxes

11,359

7,688

39,257

30,914

Income tax expense

2,973

2,002

9,619

7,755

Net Income

$ 8,386

$ 5,686

$ 29,638

$ 23,159





















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.92

$ 0.64

$ 3.26

$ 2.56

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.91

0.63

3.22

2.55

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,118,728

9,070,967

9,101,523

9,056,117

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,232,333

9,162,124

9,204,716

9,091,536





















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

















Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $0 and $0 for the

















three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $2.8 million

















and $0 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

$ 1,146

$ 144

$ (9,543)

$ 144

Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income,

















net of tax of $0 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021,

















respectively; $31 and $0 for the twelve months ended December 30, 2022

















and 2021, respectively

-

-

96

-

Other comprehensive loss

$ 1,146

$ 144

$ (9,447)

$ 144

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ 9,532

$ 5,830

$ 20,191

$ 23,303









































































Net Interest Margin



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

(unaudited)

2021





Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:

























Short-term investments

$ 129,624

$ 1,673

1.29 %

$ 126,136

$ 347

0.28 %

Investment securities, taxable

145,915

2,313

1.59

4,663

143

3.07

Debt securities, tax exempt

21,635

360

1.66

1,852

31

1.67

Loans held for sale

586

-

-

318

-

-

Total loans(1)

1,143,380

74,403

6.51

905,804

55,768

6.16

Total interest-earning assets

1,441,140

78,749

5.46

1,038,773

56,289

5.42

Noninterest-earning assets

23,532









7,361









Total assets

$ 1,464,672









$ 1,046,134





































Funding sources:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Transaction accounts

$ 724,617

7,842

1.08 %

$ 430,268

1,396

0.32 %

Time deposits

165,735

1,480

0.89

205,437

1,657

0.81

Total interest-bearing deposits

890,352

9,322

1.05

635,705

3,053

0.48

Total interest-bearing liabilities

890,352

9,322

1.05

635,705

3,053

0.48





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

432,901









288,446









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

7,520









4,930









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

440,421









293,376









Shareholders' equity

133,899









117,053









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,464,672









$ 1,046,134





































Net interest income





$ 69,427









$ 53,236





Net interest spread









4.42 %









4.94 %

Net interest margin









4.82 %









5.12 %











(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans































































For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

(unaudited)

2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 101,427

$ 881

3.45 %

$ 130,106

$ 91

0.23 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

154,869

688

1.76

14,992

143

3.78 Debt securities, tax exempt

20,247

87

1.70

7,349

31

16.67 Loans held for sale

291

-

-

1,090

-

- Total loans(1)

1,262,864

23,806

7.48

959,243

14,391

5.95 Total interest-earning assets

1,539,698

25,462

6.56

1,112,780

14,656

5.23 Noninterest-earning assets

21,937









11,613







Total assets

$ 1,561,635









$ 1,124,393

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 798,073

4,491

2.23 %

$ 490,739

373

0.30 % Time deposits

157,211

590

1.49

183,867

304

0.66 Total interest-bearing deposits

955,284

5,081

2.11

674,606

677

0.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 955,284

5,081

2.11

$ 674,606

677

0.40

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 457,753









$ 320,290







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,683









5,181







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

466,436









325,471







Shareholders' equity

139,915









124,316







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,561,635









$ 1,124,393

































Net interest income





$ 20,381









$ 13,979



Net interest spread









4.46 %









4.83 % Net interest margin









5.25 %









4.98 %











(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





















































About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

