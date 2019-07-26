Bank7 Corp. Announces Record 2Q 2019 Earnings
Jul 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. "We are pleased to announce record pre-tax income for our second quarter results. Our second quarter performance shows continued balance sheet growth, especially in our core deposits and total loans. That growth, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio and asset quality, continues to produce outstanding returns in both average assets and average tangible common equity. These results were achieved despite incurring additional costs related to our status as a public company as well as the addition of our Tulsa location and a second Dallas area location," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to three months ended June 30, 2018:
- Pre-tax income of $6.8 million, a 7.07% increase
- Tax-adjusted income of $5.1 million, a 5.88% increase
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.1 million, a 14.34% increase
- Average loans of $613.9 million, a 7.32% increase
Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to six month ended June 30, 2018:
- Pre-tax income of $13.7 million, a 7.26% increase
- Tax-adjusted income of $10.2 million, a 7.37% increase
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $23.7 million, a 10.81% increase
- Average loans of $600.2 million, a 5.50% increase
- Total loans of $631.5 million, a 7.16% increase
- Core deposits of $615.4 million, a 18.84% increase
- Efficiency ratio of 36.4%, compared to 36.6%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At June 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.35%, 15.91%, and 17.16% respectively for the Bank. At June 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.22%, 15.75%, and 17.00% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.0% and 24.1% in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)
|
Total loan interest income, including loan fee income
|
$
|
12,101
|
$
|
10,583
|
$
|
23,723
|
$
|
21,408
|
Loan fee income
|
(1,369)
|
(1,117)
|
(2,658)
|
(2,949)
|
Loan interest income excluding loan fee income
|
$
|
10,732
|
$
|
9,466
|
$
|
21,065
|
$
|
18,459
|
Average total loans
|
$
|
613,892
|
$
|
572,003
|
$
|
600,224
|
$
|
569,082
|
Yield on loans (including loan fee income)
|
7.91
|
%
|
7.42
|
%
|
7.97
|
%
|
7.53
|
%
|
Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)
|
7.01
|
%
|
6.64
|
%
|
7.08
|
%
|
6.49
|
%
|
Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
10,583
|
$
|
9,439
|
$
|
20,936
|
$
|
19,300
|
Loan fee income
|
(1,369)
|
(1,117)
|
(2,658)
|
(2,949)
|
Net interest income excluding loan fees
|
$
|
9,214
|
$
|
8,322
|
$
|
18,278
|
$
|
16,351
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
777,190
|
$
|
704,245
|
$
|
761,607
|
$
|
697,905
|
Net interest margin (including loan fee income)
|
5.46
|
%
|
5.38
|
%
|
5.54
|
%
|
5.53
|
%
|
Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)
|
4.76
|
%
|
4.74
|
%
|
4.84
|
%
|
4.69
|
%
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
|
Net income before income taxes
|
$
|
6,830
|
$
|
6,379
|
$
|
13,651
|
$
|
12,728
|
Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(100)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
|
$
|
6,830
|
$
|
6,379
|
$
|
13,651
|
$
|
12,828
|
Adjusted provision for income tax
|
Net income before income taxes
|
$
|
6,830
|
$
|
6,379
|
$
|
13,651
|
$
|
12,728
|
Total effective adjusted tax rate
|
25.0
|
%
|
24.1
|
%
|
25.0
|
%
|
25.1
|
%
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
$
|
1,704
|
$
|
1,538
|
$
|
3,409
|
$
|
3,189
|
Tax-adjusted net income
|
Net income before income taxes
|
$
|
6,830
|
$
|
6,379
|
$
|
13,651
|
$
|
12,728
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
1,704
|
1,538
|
3,409
|
3,189
|
Tax-adjusted net income
|
$
|
5,126
|
$
|
4,841
|
$
|
10,242
|
$
|
9,539
|
Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data
|
Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)
|
$
|
5,126
|
$
|
4,841
|
$
|
10,242
|
$
|
9,539
|
Average assets (denominator)
|
$
|
786,773
|
$
|
712,827
|
$
|
770,621
|
$
|
706,560
|
Tax-adjusted return on average assets
|
2.61
|
%
|
2.72
|
%
|
2.68
|
%
|
2.72
|
%
|
Average shareholders' equity (denominator)
|
$
|
96,044
|
$
|
75,350
|
$
|
93,443
|
$
|
73,395
|
Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|
21.41
|
%
|
25.77
|
%
|
22.10
|
%
|
25.99
|
%
|
Average tangible common equity (denominator)
|
$
|
94,128
|
$
|
73,223
|
$
|
91,498
|
$
|
71,241
|
Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
21.84
|
%
|
26.52
|
%
|
22.57
|
%
|
27.00
|
%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
|
10,187,500
|
7,287,500
|
10,187,500
|
7,287,500
|
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
|
0.50
|
0.66
|
1.00
|
1.31
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
|
10,192,649
|
7,287,500
|
10,187,500
|
7,287,500
|
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
|
0.50
|
0.66
|
1.00
|
1.31
|
Tangible assets
|
Total assets
|
$
|
798,448
|
$
|
727,607
|
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
|
(1,892)
|
(2,098)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
796,556
|
$
|
725,509
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
99,037
|
$
|
77,553
|
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
|
(1,892)
|
(2,098)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
97,145
|
$
|
75,455
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
$
|
97,145
|
$
|
75,455
|
Tangible assets (denominator)
|
$
|
796,556
|
$
|
725,509
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
12.20
|
%
|
10.40
|
%
|
End of period common shares outstanding
|
10,187,500
|
7,287,500
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
9.72
|
$
|
10.64
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
9.54
|
$
|
10.35
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
12.40
|
%
|
10.66
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
$
|
162,056
|
$
|
941
|
2.33
|
%
|
$
|
131,084
|
$
|
554
|
1.70
|
%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
1,063
|
24
|
9.06
|
1,051
|
—
|
0.00
|
Loans held for sale
|
179
|
—
|
0.00
|
107
|
—
|
0.00
|
Total loans(3)
|
613,892
|
10,732
|
7.01
|
572,003
|
9,466
|
6.64
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
777,190
|
11,697
|
6.04
|
704,245
|
10,020
|
5.71
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
9,583
|
8,582
|
Total assets
|
$
|
786,773
|
$
|
712,827
|
Funding sources:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Transaction accounts
|
$
|
294,926
|
1,388
|
1.89
|
%
|
$
|
232,128
|
794
|
1.37
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
205,978
|
1,095
|
2.13
|
232,925
|
846
|
1.46
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
500,904
|
2,483
|
1.99
|
465,053
|
1,640
|
1.41
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
0.00
|
4,800
|
58
|
4.85
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
500,904
|
2,483
|
1.99
|
469,853
|
1,698
|
1.45
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
185,715
|
163,815
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
4,110
|
3,809
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
189,825
|
167,624
|
Shareholders' equity
|
96,044
|
75,350
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
786,773
|
$
|
712,827
|
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
|
$
|
9,214
|
$
|
8,322
|
Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)
|
4.05
|
%
|
4.26
|
%
|
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
|
4.76
|
%
|
4.74
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
|
(2)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
|
(3)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
|
(4)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
$
|
162,056
|
$
|
941
|
2.33
|
%
|
$
|
131,084
|
$
|
554
|
1.70
|
%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
1,063
|
24
|
9.06
|
1,051
|
—
|
0.00
|
Loans held for sale
|
179
|
—
|
0.00
|
107
|
—
|
0.00
|
Total loans(3)
|
613,892
|
12,101
|
7.91
|
572,003
|
10,583
|
7.42
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
777,190
|
13,066
|
6.74
|
704,245
|
11,137
|
6.34
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
9,583
|
8,582
|
Total assets
|
$
|
786,773
|
$
|
712,827
|
Funding sources:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Transaction accounts
|
$
|
294,926
|
1,388
|
1.89
|
%
|
$
|
232,128
|
794
|
1.37
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
205,978
|
1,095
|
2.13
|
232,925
|
846
|
1.46
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
500,904
|
2,483
|
1.99
|
465,053
|
1,640
|
1.41
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
0.00
|
4,800
|
58
|
4.85
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
500,904
|
2,483
|
1.99
|
469,853
|
1,698
|
1.45
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
185,715
|
163,815
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
4,110
|
3,809
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
189,825
|
167,624
|
Shareholders' equity
|
96,044
|
75,350
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
786,773
|
$
|
712,827
|
Net interest income including loan fee income
|
$
|
10,583
|
$
|
9,439
|
Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)
|
4.75
|
%
|
4.89
|
%
|
Net interest margin including loan fee income
|
5.46
|
%
|
5.38
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
|
(2)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
|
(3)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
|
(4)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
$
|
160,129
|
$
|
1,896
|
2.39
|
%
|
$
|
127,773
|
$
|
1,069
|
1.67
|
%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
1,059
|
24
|
4.57
|
1,050
|
—
|
0.00
|
Loans held for sale
|
195
|
—
|
0.00
|
143
|
—
|
0.00
|
Total loans(3)
|
600,224
|
21,065
|
7.08
|
568,939
|
18,459