Bank7 Corp. Announces Record 2Q 2019 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. "We are pleased to announce record pre-tax income for our second quarter results. Our second quarter performance shows continued balance sheet growth, especially in our core deposits and total loans. That growth, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio and asset quality, continues to produce outstanding returns in both average assets and average tangible common equity. These results were achieved despite incurring additional costs related to our status as a public company as well as the addition of our Tulsa location and a second Dallas area location," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to three months ended June 30, 2018:

Pre-tax income of $6.8 million , a 7.07% increase

, a 7.07% increase Tax-adjusted income of $5.1 million , a 5.88% increase

, a 5.88% increase Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.1 million , a 14.34% increase

, a 14.34% increase Average loans of $613.9 million , a 7.32% increase

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to six month ended June 30, 2018:

Pre-tax income of $13.7 million , a 7.26% increase

, a 7.26% increase Tax-adjusted income of $10.2 million , a 7.37% increase

, a 7.37% increase Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $23.7 million , a 10.81% increase

, a 10.81% increase Average loans of $600.2 million , a 5.50% increase

, a 5.50% increase Total loans of $631.5 million , a 7.16% increase

, a 7.16% increase Core deposits of $615.4 million , a 18.84% increase

, a 18.84% increase Efficiency ratio of 36.4%, compared to 36.6%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At June 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.35%, 15.91%, and 17.16% respectively for the Bank. At June 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.22%, 15.75%, and 17.00% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.0% and 24.1% in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended

June 30



Six months ended

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)























Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 12,101



$ 10,583



$ 23,723



$ 21,408

Loan fee income



(1,369)





(1,117)





(2,658)





(2,949)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 10,732



$ 9,466



$ 21,065



$ 18,459



































Average total loans

$ 613,892



$ 572,003



$ 600,224



$ 569,082

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



7.91 %



7.42 %



7.97 %



7.53 % Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



7.01 %



6.64 %



7.08 %



6.49 %

































Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)































Net interest income

$ 10,583



$ 9,439



$ 20,936



$ 19,300

Loan fee income



(1,369)





(1,117)





(2,658)





(2,949)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$ 9,214



$ 8,322



$ 18,278



$ 16,351



































Average earning assets

$ 777,190



$ 704,245



$ 761,607



$ 697,905

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)



5.46 %



5.38 %



5.54 %



5.53 % Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)



4.76 %



4.74 %



4.84 %



4.69 %

































Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings































Net income before income taxes

$ 6,830



$ 6,379



$ 13,651



$ 12,728

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses



-





-





-





(100)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 6,830



$ 6,379



$ 13,651



$ 12,828



































Adjusted provision for income tax































Net income before income taxes

$ 6,830



$ 6,379



$ 13,651



$ 12,728

Total effective adjusted tax rate



25.0 %



24.1 %



25.0 %



25.1 % Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,704



$ 1,538



$ 3,409



$ 3,189



































Tax-adjusted net income































Net income before income taxes

$ 6,830



$ 6,379



$ 13,651



$ 12,728

Adjusted provision for income taxes



1,704





1,538





3,409





3,189

Tax-adjusted net income

$ 5,126



$ 4,841



$ 10,242



$ 9,539



































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data































Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 5,126



$ 4,841



$ 10,242



$ 9,539



































Average assets (denominator)

$ 786,773



$ 712,827



$ 770,621



$ 706,560

Tax-adjusted return on average assets



2.61 %



2.72 %



2.68 %



2.72 %

































Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 96,044



$ 75,350



$ 93,443



$ 73,395

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



21.41 %



25.77 %



22.10 %



25.99 %

































Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 94,128



$ 73,223



$ 91,498



$ 71,241

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity



21.84 %



26.52 %



22.57 %



27.00 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



10,187,500





7,287,500





10,187,500





7,287,500

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic



0.50





0.66





1.00





1.31



































Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



10,192,649





7,287,500





10,187,500





7,287,500

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted



0.50





0.66





1.00





1.31



































Tangible assets































Total assets

$ 798,448



$ 727,607

















Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,892)





(2,098)

















Tangible assets

$ 796,556



$ 725,509



















































Tangible shareholders' equity































Total shareholders' equity

$ 99,037



$ 77,553

















Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,892)





(2,098)

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 97,145



$ 75,455



















































Tangible shareholders' equity































Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 97,145



$ 75,455

















Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 796,556



$ 725,509

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets



12.20 %



10.40 %

















































End of period common shares outstanding



10,187,500





7,287,500

















Book value per share

$ 9.72



$ 10.64

















Tangible book value per share

$ 9.54



$ 10.35

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets



12.40 %



10.66 %





















Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 162,056



$ 941





2.33 %

$ 131,084



$ 554





1.70 % Investment securities(2)



1,063





24





9.06





1,051





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



179





—





0.00





107





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



613,892





10,732





7.01





572,003





9,466





6.64

Total interest-earning assets



777,190





11,697





6.04





704,245





10,020





5.71

Noninterest-earning assets



9,583





















8,582

















Total assets

$ 786,773



















$ 712,827



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 294,926





1,388





1.89 %

$ 232,128





794





1.37 % Time deposits



205,978





1,095





2.13





232,925





846





1.46

Total interest-bearing deposits



500,904





2,483





1.99





465,053





1,640





1.41

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





4,800





58





4.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities



500,904





2,483





1.99





469,853





1,698





1.45



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



185,715





















163,815

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,110





















3,809

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



189,825





















167,624

















Shareholders' equity



96,044





















75,350

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 786,773



















$ 712,827



































































Net interest income excluding loan fee income









$ 9,214



















$ 8,322









Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)



















4.05 %



















4.26 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income



















4.76 %



















4.74 %



















































(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense



Average

Yield/

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 162,056



$ 941





2.33 %

$ 131,084



$ 554





1.70 % Investment securities(2)



1,063





24





9.06





1,051





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



179





—





0.00





107





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



613,892





12,101





7.91





572,003





10,583





7.42

Total interest-earning assets



777,190





13,066





6.74





704,245





11,137





6.34

Noninterest-earning assets



9,583





















8,582

















Total assets

$ 786,773



















$ 712,827



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 294,926





1,388





1.89 %

$ 232,128





794





1.37 % Time deposits



205,978





1,095





2.13





232,925





846





1.46

Total interest-bearing deposits



500,904





2,483





1.99





465,053





1,640





1.41

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





4,800





58





4.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities



500,904





2,483





1.99





469,853





1,698





1.45



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



185,715





















163,815

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,110





















3,809

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



189,825





















167,624

















Shareholders' equity



96,044





















75,350

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 786,773



















$ 712,827



































































Net interest income including loan fee income









$ 10,583



















$ 9,439









Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)



















4.75 %



















4.89 % Net interest margin including loan fee income



















5.46 %



















5.38 %



















































(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.