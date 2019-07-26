Bank7 Corp. Announces Record 2Q 2019 Earnings

Bank7

Jul 26, 2019, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. "We are pleased to announce record pre-tax income for our second quarter results. Our second quarter performance shows continued balance sheet growth, especially in our core deposits and total loans. That growth, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio and asset quality, continues to produce outstanding returns in both average assets and average tangible common equity. These results were achieved despite incurring additional costs related to our status as a public company as well as the addition of our Tulsa location and a second Dallas area location," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to three months ended June 30, 2018:

  • Pre-tax income of $6.8 million, a 7.07% increase
  • Tax-adjusted income of $5.1 million, a 5.88% increase
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.1 million, a 14.34% increase
  • Average loans of $613.9 million, a 7.32% increase

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to six month ended June 30, 2018:

  • Pre-tax income of $13.7 million, a 7.26% increase
  • Tax-adjusted income of $10.2 million, a 7.37% increase
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $23.7 million, a 10.81% increase
  • Average loans of $600.2 million, a 5.50% increase
  • Total loans of $631.5 million, a 7.16% increase
  • Core deposits of $615.4 million, a 18.84% increase
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.4%, compared to 36.6%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At June 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.35%, 15.91%, and 17.16% respectively for the Bank. At June 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.22%, 15.75%, and 17.00% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.0% and 24.1% in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:



Three months ended 
June 30

Six months ended
June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)











Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$

12,101

$

10,583

$

23,723

$

21,408

Loan fee income

(1,369)


(1,117)


(2,658)


(2,949)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$

10,732

$

9,466

$

21,065

$

18,459

















Average total loans

$

613,892

$

572,003

$

600,224

$

569,082

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

7.91

%

7.42

%

7.97

%

7.53

%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

7.01

%

6.64

%

7.08

%

6.49

%

















Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)















Net interest income

$

10,583

$

9,439

$

20,936

$

19,300

Loan fee income

(1,369)


(1,117)


(2,658)


(2,949)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$

9,214

$

8,322

$

18,278

$

16,351

















Average earning assets

$

777,190

$

704,245

$

761,607

$

697,905

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)

5.46

%

5.38

%

5.54

%

5.53

%

Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)

4.76

%

4.74

%

4.84

%

4.69

%

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$

6,830

$

6,379

$

13,651

$

12,728

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses

-


-


-


(100)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$

6,830

$

6,379

$

13,651

$

12,828

















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$

6,830

$

6,379

$

13,651

$

12,728

Total effective adjusted tax rate

25.0

%

24.1

%

25.0

%

25.1

%

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$

1,704

$

1,538

$

3,409

$

3,189

















Tax-adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$

6,830

$

6,379

$

13,651

$

12,728

Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,704


1,538


3,409


3,189

Tax-adjusted net income

$

5,126

$

4,841

$

10,242

$

9,539

















Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$

5,126

$

4,841

$

10,242

$

9,539

















Average assets (denominator)

$

786,773

$

712,827

$

770,621

$

706,560

Tax-adjusted return on average assets

2.61

%

2.72

%

2.68

%

2.72

%

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$

96,044

$

75,350

$

93,443

$

73,395

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

21.41

%

25.77

%

22.10

%

25.99

%

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$

94,128

$

73,223

$

91,498

$

71,241

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

21.84

%

26.52

%

22.57

%

27.00

%

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

10,187,500


7,287,500


10,187,500


7,287,500

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

0.50


0.66


1.00


1.31

















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

10,192,649


7,287,500


10,187,500


7,287,500

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

0.50


0.66


1.00


1.31

















Tangible assets















Total assets

$

798,448

$

727,607








Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,892)


(2,098)








Tangible assets

$

796,556

$

725,509

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$

99,037

$

77,553








Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,892)


(2,098)








Tangible shareholders' equity

$

97,145

$

75,455

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$

97,145

$

75,455








Tangible assets (denominator)

$

796,556

$

725,509








Tangible common equity to tangible assets

12.20

%

10.40

%
























End of period common shares outstanding

10,187,500


7,287,500








Book value per share

$

9.72

$

10.64








Tangible book value per share

$

9.54

$

10.35








Total shareholders' equity to total assets

12.40

%

10.66

%









Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

162,056

$

941


2.33

%

$

131,084

$

554


1.70

%

Investment securities(2)

1,063


24


9.06


1,051





0.00

Loans held for sale

179





0.00


107





0.00

Total loans(3)

613,892


10,732


7.01


572,003


9,466


6.64

Total interest-earning assets

777,190


11,697


6.04


704,245


10,020


5.71

Noninterest-earning assets

9,583










8,582








Total assets

$

786,773









$

712,827

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

294,926


1,388


1.89

%

$

232,128


794


1.37

%

Time deposits

205,978


1,095


2.13


232,925


846


1.46

Total interest-bearing deposits

500,904


2,483


1.99


465,053


1,640


1.41

Other borrowings







0.00


4,800


58


4.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

500,904


2,483


1.99


469,853


1,698


1.45

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

185,715










163,815








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,110










3,809








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

189,825










167,624








Shareholders' equity

96,044










75,350








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

786,773









$

712,827

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income




$

9,214









$

8,322




Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)









4.05

%









4.26

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.76

%









4.74

%

























(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.


(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.


(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

162,056

$

941


2.33

%

$

131,084

$

554


1.70

%

Investment securities(2)

1,063


24


9.06


1,051





0.00

Loans held for sale

179





0.00


107





0.00

Total loans(3)

613,892


12,101


7.91


572,003


10,583


7.42

Total interest-earning assets

777,190


13,066


6.74


704,245


11,137


6.34

Noninterest-earning assets

9,583










8,582








Total assets

$

786,773









$

712,827

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

294,926


1,388


1.89

%

$

232,128


794


1.37

%

Time deposits

205,978


1,095


2.13


232,925


846


1.46

Total interest-bearing deposits

500,904


2,483


1.99


465,053


1,640


1.41

Other borrowings







0.00


4,800


58


4.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

500,904


2,483


1.99


469,853


1,698


1.45

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

185,715










163,815








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,110










3,809








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

189,825










167,624








Shareholders' equity

96,044










75,350








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

786,773









$

712,827

































Net interest income including loan fee income




$

10,583









$

9,439




Net interest spread including loan fee income(4)









4.75

%









4.89

%

Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.46

%









5.38

%

























(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.


(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.


(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

160,129

$

1,896


2.39

%

$

127,773

$

1,069


1.67

%

Investment securities(2)

1,059


24


4.57


1,050





0.00

Loans held for sale

195





0.00


143





0.00

Total loans(3)

600,224


21,065


7.08


568,939


18,459