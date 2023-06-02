Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Receives Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for Top 10% of U.S. Community Banks of 2022

News provided by

Bank7 Corp.

02 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, is pleased to announce continued recognition for outstanding performance, as we have once-again been recognized as a recipient of the annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award. Raymond James & Associates is an American Investment Bank and a leader in the global financial services industry.  Each year, Raymond James evaluates all exchange-traded domestic banks between $500 million and $10 billion in assets, and this award recognizes the top 10% of community banks in that category. Of the 216 banks evaluated last year, BSVN was one of 22 banks to be recognized for superior performance, and the only Oklahoma-based bank to receive the award. 

The award measures banks in 6 different categories, including asset quality, core deposit strength, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, return on assets, and return on equity. Thomas L. Travis, BSVN President and CEO said, "On behalf of our Board of Directors, all of our team members, and also the customers of Bank7, we thank the Raymond James Company for this award, and we are pleased to once-again be recognized as one of the nation's top performing banks."

Bank7 Corp. is a $1.7 billion bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve branches serving communities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.  Bank7 Corp. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol of BSVN. 

For more information about BSVN please visit ir.bank7.com or Bank7 at bank7.com. 

Contact: 
Terri Metzger
Bank7
1039 N.W. 63rd St.
Oklahoma City, OK. 73116
Ph: 405-810-8600 / [email protected]

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2023 Earnings

Bank7 Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

