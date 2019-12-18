Bank7 Corp. Declares Special Cash Dividend on Common Stock

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 announces a $0.40 per share special cash dividend. Thomas L. Travis, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in announcing the dividend, stated, "The Company continues to produce strong profits which rapidly replenishes funds distributed to our shareholders, and quickly rebuilds our already-strong capital base. The payment of this special dividend represents prudent capital management and is made possible by our continued excellent credit quality and profitability. We believe this action allows us to maintain capital flexibility as we drive strong loan growth and seek out quality acquisitions to further leverage our excess capital." The dividend will be paid on January 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2019 and is in addition to the regular dividend of $0.10 per share previously declared on December 4, 2019.

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate eight full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. In addition, we are operating a loan production office in Tulsa, OK which has been approved to be converted to a full-service branch in the near future. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

