Bank7 Corp. Expands its Banking Services by adding a Full-Service Branch in Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. is excited to announce that it has opened a full-service branch in the Tulsa market. "We are very pleased with the success of the Tulsa Loan Production Office and found that it was only fitting to bring a full-service branch to the Tulsa area. We intend for this new location to allow for an even better customer experience by offering all our products and services to new and existing customers," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO.

"We are excited to move into our new home on 71st street," added Andrew Levinson, Regional President of Tulsa. "The modernly remodeled 4,000 sq. ft bank will give our customers a feel for what banking should look like in 2020. Our Bank7 Tulsa Team is proud to have worked together in Tulsa for the past 12 years and we provide superior customer service and quick response times for both our business and personal banking customers. While the Bank7 brand is new to the Tulsa market, the team is made up of longtime Tulsa bankers who are determined to make a lasting footprint in the Tulsa market."

Bank7 is an Oklahoma based organization operating nine locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas with assets of $863 million. Bank7 is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol of BSVN and is consistently highly ranked by S & P Global Market Intelligence as a Top performing community bank in the U.S. with assets under $1 billion.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit www.Bank7.com.

Contact:

Tom Travis

Bank7

1039 NW 63rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Ph: 405-810-8600 / Email: ttravis@bank7.com

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Related Links

http://www.bank7.com

