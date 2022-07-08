Bankdash Announces The 100 Best Credit Unions in America

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankdash is very excited to share their list of the Best Credit Unions in America. They believe that not enough American consumers consider credit unions when shopping for financial services and as a result these consumers overlook products and services that in many cases are cheaper or more rewarding than traditional banks. One of the points of friction for consumers is the fact that there are thousands of credit unions to choose from, and so the task of finding a credit union is time consuming and when you add to this the research necessary to determine which credit unions are the highest quality, it becomes a next to impossible task.

"Our first step was to develop a rigorous screening methodology that solved for institution stability, quality and value delivered to credit union members over multiple years. We then applied this methodology to thousands of credit unions in the United States," said David Peterson, Co-Founder of Bankdash. "In all, we examined more than 25,000 data points spanning several years."

Key Statistics About the Bankdash 100 Best Credit Unions

Collectively they have more than $340 billion of assets and $288 billion of deposits

of assets and of deposits They have almost 20 million members and have increased membership by 21% since 2019

On average these credit unions have a Net Worth per member of $2,100

They have paid an average of $2 billion in dividends to their members over the last 3 years

"At Bankdash, the driving force behind our research and publishing efforts is a desire to educate and inform our readers such that they are positioned to make the best financial decisions possible," said Steve Wilson, Editor at Bankdash. "We believe that all consumers should include credit unions in their investigation of financial products and services and our hope is that this list eliminates a substantial barrier to being able to identify quality credit unions."

