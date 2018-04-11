Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12

Mr. Stephen Barley reports:

Conference call:

A conference call will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time for a discussion with management regarding the Corporation's exploration activities in the DRC.

Conference call information:

To register for the call please follow this link

https://onecast.thinkpragmatic.com/ses/W4vzUicTfmqL29gwQ3LxdA~~

To access maps that will be utilized during the conference call please click here.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world-class Canadian standards. As battery production for EV's surges, demand for cobalt will probably exceed supply for many years. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, global sales of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach US$70B by 2024, for a compound growth rate of 11.6% over the years beginning in 2016. Bankers holds rights to 26 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area of more than 391 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 26 concessions capable of being currently explored. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern Cobalt-Copperbelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is the front runner in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

Reader Advisory

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BANKERS COBALT CORP.

"Stephen Barley"

President & CEO

