Bankers Factoring LLC, an Employee-Owned A/R Factoring Company Funds Entrepreneurs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and DALTON, Ga., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Factoring LLC, an employee-owned accounts receivable factoring company has begun funding the not yet bankable entrepreneur throughout the US with non-recourse invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

Lead by industry veteran Chris Curtin, the former President and minority owner of Paragon Financial Group (now part of eCapital) and one of three founders of Bankers Mutual Capital Corp.

Curtin states, "the key part of Bankers Factoring is that we are an employee-owned factoring company from day one. All our people either are owners or ownership is their ultimate goal.

Most importantly, our people always have a choice. At Bankers Factoring, we remind each other that we always have a choice. Whether it is about expanding to new markets, merging with another factoring company that fits our culture, or changing the way we do business, we always have a choice.

Instead of accepting the circumstances as inevitable, our owner-employees make choices that hopefully will help us thrive in the marketplace.

As we grow, we hope other factoring professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit will join the owner-employees of Bankers Factoring as we build something special that is so much more than just a cluster of 9-5 accounts receivable factoring jobs."

Bankers Factoring LLC has corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Dalton, GA with satellite offices throughout the US that can be found at:

https://www.bankersfactoring.com/bankers-factoring-locations-offices/

Bankers Factoring LLC is an employee-owned A/R factoring company specializing in non-recourse A/R factoring and purchase order financing for the not-yet bankable entrepreneur. Our typical monthly client funding is from $25,000 to $7,000,000 per month.

If you would like more information about Bankers Factoring, please call 561-882-1331, or email [email protected].

