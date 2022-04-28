Bankers Factoring LLC, an Employee-Owned A/R Factoring Company Hires Michael Paez as Director of Risk & Operations

DALTON, Ga. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Factoring LLC, an employee-owned receivable factoring company is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Paez as their Director of Risk.

Michael and his family have moved from South Florida to Dalton, GA where Michael will be heading up Bankers Factoring's operations office. Michael previously had roles in risk and operations at Prosperity Funding, Paragon Financial Group, and eCapital.

Bankers Factoring Michael Paez, Bankers Factoring

Chris Curtin, Bankers Factoring's president states "we are all excited about Michael joining his fellow owner-employees at Bankers Factoring. I worked with Michael at Paragon, and he is a perfect fit for the culture and organization we are trying to build at Bankers Factoring."

Paez is quoted about his role and move to Dalton, GA "I am excited about the opportunity with Bankers Factoring and my family's move to North Georgia. Bankers Factoring's trust in me to be the head of Risk and Operations is humbling. I am excited to work with Chris again on a daily basis as we build Bankers Factoring to be the finest employee-owned factoring company."

Factoring and asset-based lending industry colleagues can reach Michael at [email protected].

Bankers Factoring LLC has corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Dalton, GA with virtual offices throughout the US that can be found at:

https://www.bankersfactoring.com/bankers-factoring-locations-offices/

Bankers Factoring LLC is an employee-owned A/R factoring company specializing in non-recourse A/R factoring and purchase order financing for the not-yet bankable entrepreneur. Our typical monthly client funding is from $20,000 to $9,000,000 per month. We have special funding programs for start-ups, MBE's, staffing, payroll, and government contractors.

If you would like more information about Bankers Factoring, please call 561-882-1331, or email [email protected].

Contact: Chris Curtin

Phone: 561-882-1331

Email: [email protected]

Website: bankersfactoring.com

SOURCE Bankers Factoring