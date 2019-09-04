Bankers Healthcare Group Announces 1,000 Bank Partners Nationwide

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Healthcare Group, a leading provider of financial solutions for healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals, is proud to announce that 1,000 banks nationwide have purchased more than $4 billion in loan products from BHG since its founding in 2001.

"This is an incredible milestone for our company," said Albert Crawford, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "We credit our success in part to the relationships we have built with our bank partners. Together, we're able to deliver the most innovative financial solutions to our customers."

BHG was founded to provide a fast and hassle-free way for licensed professionals to obtain financing. With the BHG platform, customers complete a simple online application, and receive approval within 24 hours and funds in as few as three days.

On the other side of BHG's business is the team dedicated to working with banks that purchase loans through the company's proprietary web-based platform. This secure, online system is a highly effective distribution channel for banks to purchase loans according to their underwriting standards the very next day.

With an understanding of the regulation that banks face, BHG products have unique features to provide a consistent and reliable source of loan portfolio growth. To fulfill its compliance commitment, BHG has an enterprise compliance risk management program to set standards and expectations, in addition to an experienced in-house compliance team that includes a former FDIC Regional Director and a former FDIC Deputy Regional Director.

"We are committed to providing industry-leading solutions to licensed professionals and quality loan products to banks across the U.S. and it is our relationships with those banks that truly makes BHG special," said Crawford.

BHG continues to surpass investor expectations by exceeding its financial goals and setting new records. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. and its subsidiary Pinnacle Bank have a 49% total interest in BHG.

Since 2001, BHG has provided financial solutions for tens of thousands of satisfied customers to help them achieve their goals. BHG can approve customers in 24 hours and fund in as few as three days, without requiring them to leave the office or complete a laborious application process. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com.

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $4 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

