Bankers Healthcare Group Certified as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

Using both the feedback of BHG employees and Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, the program confirmed that 96% of BHG employees consider the company a great place to work.

"We intentionally create an environment where employees have opportunities to make a lasting impact on the company and those working by their side," said Al Crawford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "Having a workplace where employees can develop and thrive allows us to constantly innovate and offer the best services to our clients."

The results of the company-wide survey highlight four distinct areas where BHG goes above and beyond to offer a great workplace to its employees.

Justice: 96% of respondents believe managers handle and promote inclusive behavior, avoid discrimination, and are committed to fairness.

Team: 96% of respondents feel part of a team at BHG and take pride in the fact that they are willing to give extra effort to accomplish company goals.

Hospitality: 96% of respondents feel that BHG's workplace environment has a safe, friendly and welcoming atmosphere where they can be themselves and enjoy each other's company.

Corporate Image: 95% of respondents are proud to say they're part of the team at BHG and believe the company has a good reputation in the local community.

"We congratulate Bankers Healthcare Group on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

BHG employs 500+ people in Davie, Fla., Syracuse, N.Y., and New York City. Learn more about this certification and what makes BHG a great workplace on the company's Great Place to Work profile.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly-skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to tens of thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

