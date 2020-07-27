Bankers Healthcare Group Closes First ABS Transaction to Further Diversify Funding Sources

In addition to being the first non-SBA small business loan transaction to come to market since the COVID-19 pandemic began, BHG's deal was likely the first term ABS transaction backed by a mix of commercial and consumer loans and the first small business or consumer loan transaction to be rated 'AA' by Kroll on the inaugural issuance.1

"As BHG grows its originations from year to year, this type of diversification becomes key to our growth strategy," said Dan McSherry, Chief Financial Officer at Bankers Healthcare Group. "Selling large blocks of loans in a pooled securitization allows us to balance income recognition and provides a means to smooth out earnings over time."

BHG's move into the ABS market was made to open up additional funding channels and allow the company to diversify earnings over a seven- to 10-year period. Established in 2001, BHG is the number-one source for medical and professional loans, which are primarily sold through the BHG Loan Hub, a state-of-the-art digital loan delivery platform, to more than 1,100 banks across the country. In 2019, the company experienced record growth of a 110% increase in income.

"We're proud to secure funding from the ABS market as we continue our mission to provide the most innovative financial solutions on the market today. This new funding channel will enable us to build on our reputation for being fast, flexible, and hassle-free," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "Not only does this pave the way for BHG to explore new growth opportunities, but it demonstrates the strength of our business model."

BHG offers business loans up to $500,000 and personal loans up to $200,000, approving applicants within 24 hours and delivering funds in as few as three days with minimal paperwork. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., and its subsidiary Pinnacle Bank have a 49% total interest in BHG and is the originating bank for all consumer loans and certain commercial loans offered.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $6 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work . BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

1 Source: Finsight.com. Includes transactions from 2008-present categorized as "Consumer & Marketplace Loans" and "Small Business Loans"

Media contact:

Danielle Gerhart

[email protected]

315.930.3142

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

www.bankershealthcaregroup.com

