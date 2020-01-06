Bankers Healthcare Group Extends Weekday Business Hours to Midnight ET

"Not all of our customers have time during the regular work day to apply for financing, and we want to fix that. Our new hours will allow us to offer loan solutions when it's most convenient for them, even if that means working with them beyond standard business hours," said BHG Chief Marketing Officer Chris Panebianco. "When it comes to financing, highly skilled professionals need a partner they can rely on; someone who works behind the scenes to make the financing process efficient and stress-free. Expanding our availability is another example of BHG's ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering an exceptional customer experience."

For nearly 20 years, BHG has been dedicated to serving the financial needs of highly skilled professionals, and can now support more customers than ever before across all time zones. When customers call BHG at 866-257-1967, they will reach a live loan specialist who can discuss the loan solutions available, including business and personal loans, and complete the application over the phone. BHG's lending process is designed to be hassle-free, with approval within 24 hours and funding in as few as three days.

"In 2001, BHG made a commitment to excellence and we continue to uphold that promise through a combination of innovative technology and unmatched customer service. We made this business decision to better complement our customers' demanding schedules, and hope our new hours will offer peace of mind that they can still get the funds they need—without having to sacrifice speed, convenience or service," said Panebianco.

Customers can also speak with loan specialists on the weekends from 10am – 2pm ET. To date, BHG has worked with tens of thousands of highly skilled professionals to provide over $5 billion in financial solutions.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact:

Danielle Gerhart

dgerhart@bhg-inc.com

315.930.3142

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

http://www.bankershealthcaregroup.com

