Bankers Healthcare Group Hits New Milestone, Provides $5 Billion in Financial Solutions

"We're incredibly proud of this milestone and appreciate the customers who have trusted us with their financing needs over the last 18 years," said Al Crawford, Original Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "This achievement is a direct result of our team's commitment to providing the best financial solutions and service to our valued customers."

Recognizing the unique financing needs of licensed professionals, BHG was founded in October 2001 to provide the most innovative financial products on the market. Each product is backed by speed, efficiency, and premium service, without requiring customers to leave the office or complete a laborious application process.

BHG's suite of financial solutions includes business loans, personal loans, startup loans, and SBA loans; business and personal credit cards; and patient lending. Common uses of BHG's business loans include: debt consolidation, cash flow injection, business growth or startup, and equipment financing. BHG provides application approval in 24 hours and delivers funds in as few as three days with minimal paperwork.

More than 1,000 bank partners across the country have purchased BHG's loan products through the company's proprietary web-based platform. This secure, online system is an effective distribution channel for banks to purchase loans according to their underwriting standards the very next day.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $5 billion in financial solutions to tens of thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact:

Danielle Gerhart

dgerhart@bhg-inc.com

315.930.3142

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

www.bankershealthcaregroup.com

