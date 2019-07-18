Bankers Healthcare Group Named #2 Best Workplace in New York by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine

The third annual list was determined by analyzing responses from more than 70,000 New York-based employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions, anonymously rating their employers on benefits and workplace culture. This is BHG's second consecutive year being featured on the list. Last year, the company was ranked #6.

"It's an honor to be named one of the state's best workplaces again," said Eric Castro, Original Founding Partner at Bankers Healthcare Group. "Culture is a big piece of what makes a company and its employees successful. Our culture is designed to help our people thrive, and we look to hire people who will contribute to our company's organizational health."

BHG goes above and beyond to offer its employees the best perks and benefits, including:

100% coverage of monthly medical premiums

Dental, vision and pet insurance options

A 2,500 sq. ft. on-site gyms with bikes, free weights, weight machines, treadmills, ellipticals, shower facilities and time during the day to exercise

On-staff personal trainers/nutritionists available for workout classes and health consultation

Monthly and annual company-wide awards with monetary bonuses

401(k) with employer contribution

Monthly catered lunches and free healthy snacks offered throughout the day

BHG employs 486 people, with about 250 based in the company's offices in New York State.

Ready to start a career at BHG?

We're hiring! Check out the opportunities at http://www.careersatbhg.com.

"New York's diverse industry and career options are hugely attractive to job seekers," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Bankers Healthcare Group stand out from the crowd, intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all."

BHG ranked #2 on the list of the Best Workplaces for Financial Services by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. This is the fourth great workplace award the company has received in 2019.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $4 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a great place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit https://bankershealthcaregroup.com/about/company, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact:

Danielle Gerhart

dgerhart@bhg-inc.com

315.930.3142

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

www.bankershealthcaregroup.com

