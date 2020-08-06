Bankers Healthcare Group Named a 2020 Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8664558-bankers-healthcare-group-2020-best-workplace-for-millennials/

"We're committed to creating the best workplace possible to attract the most talented employees, and then focus on transforming them into effective business leaders so they can thrive both professionally and personally," said Eric Castro, Co-Founder of Bankers Healthcare Group. "The millennials on our team are passionate players who are helping take our company to the next level."

Global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work surveyed more than 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations and evaluated more than 60 elements of their experience on the job. These included trust in leadership, respect in the workplace, fairness of workplace decisions, and level of camaraderie.

More than 75% of BHG's 622 employees are Millennials. The company's vibrant, nontraditional corporate culture stems from three core values: teamwork, loyalty, and PMA (Positive Mental Attitude). With nearly two decades in business, BHG encompasses the speed and agility of a startup, where ingenuity, entrepreneurial spirit and risk-taking are encouraged, and every employee has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

"For many years, organizations have put forth considerable effort toward attracting and retaining millennial talent," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "The Best Workplaces on this list have created cultures where its youngest employees experience not only an environment where they can grow professionally and personally, but also find a deeper sense of purpose in their work. As we prepare for a large influx of young professionals from Generation Z to enter the work force for the first time, these organizations have distinguished themselves as the leaders in attracting and developing the leaders of tomorrow."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune. BHG has been a certified Great Place to Work company since 2016, and this year was also recognized as the #1 Best Workplace in New York and #3 Best Workplace in Financial Services.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $6 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact:

Danielle Gerhart

[email protected]

315.930.3142

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

http://www.bankershealthcaregroup.com/

